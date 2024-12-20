Food Ingredients First reviews 2024: Alt-proteins, sustainable food systems and digitalization
To mark the holiday season, we take a look back at some of the biggest news stories of 2024. We brought you the most significant insights, F&B innovation, research, regulation, trends, business news and more.
Key topics included the tightening of various food regulations around the world, animal welfare issues, trends like ingredient quality and boosted nutrition that are driving NPD, and how businesses mitigated various price hikes in commodities like coffee, sugar, eggs and cocoa by innovating alternatives.
We also highlighted the key mergers and acquisitions of 2024 and spoke to many stakeholders, companies, start-ups and organizations about how they are shaping the future of F&B.
Regenerative agriculture methods, the evolution of sustainability, how AI-enhanced F&B is making waves in the industry and the progression of the cultured meat space were also in the spotlight.
January
3D-printed eel from Steakholder Foods poised as 2024’s first alt-seafood “catch”
Steakholder Foods unveiled 3D-printed plant-based eel at the start of the year. The company replicated the complex texture of eel, achieved through precision layering and a unique combination of materials in its proprietary 3D-printing technology. Steakholder Foods told us they expected to use cultivated eel cells for future innovation. The company’s technology helps partners to generate products on a potentially industrial scale at lower costs compared to wild eel and also offers flexibility to create a variety of printed products using the same production line.
South Korea bans dog meat industry as pet ownership proliferates
South Korea made a “historic” move to ban dog meat as the government voted to outlaw its dog meat industry. This groundbreaking ban came after years of political and public pressure to recognize the animals as companions rather than food. In an interview with Food Ingredients First, the Humane Society International described the dog meat ban as “history in the making.” Approximately, 1,160 farms breed dogs for human consumption in South Korea and approximately 520,000 dogs are raised on these farms annually. Around 1,700 restaurants sell dog meat across the country. Penalties for breaching the new law include up to three years imprisonment and fines.
Veganuary: Plant-based innovators sharpen focus on clean label as green gastronomy marches into 2024
Veganuary kicked off at the start of the year, with the annual campaign gaining traction across global consumers looking for more compelling plant-based options that do not compromise on taste and texture. Manufacturers and brands are overcoming roadblocks in the vegan arena, particularly in terms of cleaning up their label and ingredient lists. We spoke to Dr. Toni Vernelli, international head of policy and communications at Veganuary.
Dry January: Alcohol-free beer innovation pivotal to health movement amid labeling challenges
Another campaign, Dry January, started at the beginning of the month and highlighted trends toward low- and no-alcohol, especially among younger generations. We spoke with Alcohol Change, the organization behind the Dry January movement, who explained how alternatives to alcoholic beers are crucial to the success of the campaign. We spoke to several key players developing low-alcohol innovations and the opportunities for creating better tasting low-alcohol beer.
M&A activity doubles in UK F&B sector as plant-based firms feel post-pandemic pressure
A new report by Oghma Partners detailed how merger and acquisition activity in the UK food and beverage sector increased in 2023, which was flagged as a particularly challenging year for the plant-based market amid cost pressures and diminishing post-COVID health concerns. Total deal volume rose last year to 116 deals compared to 74 deals in the prior year (up by 57%). This was against a backdrop of inflation and the cost-of-living crisis.
February
Speciesism in AI: Built-in biases hinder animal welfare reform and plant-based diets
PETA, Humane Society International and Sam Tucker of Open Paws and VEG3 spoke to us about how the proliferation of AI systems is exacerbating the issue of speciesism and undermining animal welfare reform and plant-based diets. Speciesism is an increasingly influential idea in animal ethics that moral favoritism toward members of one’s own species is a prejudice, similar to sexism and racism. Although the use of AI is hailed as a breakthrough in general, there are concerns about inherent biases.
Inside Germany’s farmer protests: Who wins in Europe’s agricultural transformation?
Farmer protests spread around Europe, signaling growing unrest over various issues. German farmers protested against government plans to abolish diesel subsidies and motor vehicle tax exemptions in agriculture, but environmental groups claimed such measures are necessary for sustainable food systems. Meanwhile, farmers in Poland and Spain demonstrated against crippling economic pressures they said had left them unfairly burdened by costs. We closely examined the demonstrations and the causes behind them, speaking to various stakeholders across the agri-food industry.
Trade liberalizations to support war-torn Ukraine cause EU market disruptions, warns Copa-Cogeca
Copa-Cogeca claimed numerous commodities were failing to reach their intended markets and ending up competing within the European Community market. The agri-food and farming group blamed trade liberalization and export measures that were initially introduced by the European Commission (EC) in June 2022 to show its support for Ukraine at the start of the Russian conflict. Copa-Cogeca said that two years on, the trade measures were causing havoc for some EU farmers and the organization called on the EC to reverse the decision.
Scientists combine rice grains with beef fat cells to develop a lab-grown pink hybrid
A hybrid rice was cultivated in the laboratory with cow muscle and fat cells integrated into the rice grains, resulting in a pink-colored hybrid rice with approximately 8% more protein and 7% more fat than traditional rice. The creation came about from a group of researchers who developed the cultivated rice using stem cells, giving it an eye-catching pink hue. The rice was also noted to have a good texture and offered a more economical protein source than conventional beef.
Alt-protein, agriculture and AI: Cargill’s CTO unravels macrotrends in human and animal nutrition
The drive toward more sustainable food systems requires a multisolution approach that harnesses the power of new technologies like AI to uncover new opportunities. That was the message from Florian Schattenmann, Cargill’s CTO and VP of R&D and Innovation, who told us in an exclusive interview how the global food giant is working to enhance sustainable agriculture and advance alternative proteins.
March
Red Sea shipping crisis pushes up food commodity and plastic prices, disrupts dairy trade
The Red Sea shipping crisis was in focus in March as trade between Europe and Asia continued to be hindered by the price and availability of key commodities. The British Chambers of Commerce said this included wheat. Following the start of the war in Gaza in 2023, the Houthi group in Yemen had been targeting shipping vessels in the Red Sea, causing upheaval in this important trading route. This resulted in delays and increased shipping costs for companies who were forced to divert their suppliers from the region and re-route around Africa.
EU Parliament approves AI Act: Food manufacturers face smooth transition but consumers left exposed
A vote in the European Parliament came out in favor of the EU AI Act. But the impacts of this new law on food manufacturers will likely be relatively minimal as the industry’s current use of AI systems will mostly fall into the “limited risk” category. The European Consumer Organisation warned that consumers remain insufficiently protected by the AI Act. We spoke to the Everest Group and RaboBank about the EU AI Act and its connection to the F&B industry. The Act is the world’s first regulation to attempt to broadly manage the risks associated with this rapidly evolving technology. It is expected to enter into force early next year and apply in 2026.
US state bans octopus farming as European innovator launches vegan alternative
One of the key animal welfare debates of this year centered around octopus farming. In March, the US state of Washington took a tough stance on this, banning the practice. Meanwhile, Austrian start-up Revo Foods unveiled the world’s first plant-based alternative to octopus tentacles, which is made from fungi-protein — also known as mycoprotein. We spoke with the CEO of Revo Foods and Compassion in World Farming on the issue.
Unilever separates ice cream division amid cost-saving shake up and job losses
The British multinational FMCG company split off its ice cream division as a standalone business and announced 7,500 jobs. The move came about as part of a company overhaul, which Unilever says will save around €800 million (US$867.8 million) over the next three years by driving faster growth and higher margins while better positioning brands such as Ben & Jerry’s, Wall’s and Magnum.
Patchwork food additive bans undermine US food safety regulation, warns NCA
A series of proposals to ban various food additives proliferated across the US as NGOs, advocacy groups and activists pushed for restrictions across a range of chemicals and states. However, the National Confectionery Association pushed back amid the wave of prohibition proposals, which were prompted by California banning four additives (red dye No. 3, potassium bromate, brominated vegetable oil and propylparaben) in October 2023 because of their potential link to health issues like cancer and behavioral problems in children.
April
Veggie victory in South Africa as court rules on plant-based nomenclature amid alt-meat pushback
The South African government proposed to seize plant-based products from supermarket shelves if they use “meat-like” names on the labels, including “nuggets,” “burgers,” and “sausage.” But a court ruled against the plans, putting a two-year court interdict in place to temporarily prevent any seizures. ProVeg South Africa director Donovan Will, welcomed the court’s decision and said meat alternatives labeling is no longer under threat. However, plant-based nomenclature debates continue around the world as proponents clash with animal and dairy-based food advocates who demand plant-based names be removed from packaging because they cause consumer confusion.
Nestlé fights off shareholder proposal to reduce “unhealthy” food products
Nestlé pushed back against investor proposals to reduce fat, salt and sugar levels in its products by voting down the shareholder proposal during the company’s AGM. Earlier in the year, there had been calls from a coalition of shareholders holding US$1.68 trillion of Nestlé assets, for the F&B giant to cut back on “unhealthy” offerings across its portfolio. But, only 11% of shareholders backed these calls. Nestlé insisted that it does, in fact, provide a diverse range of healthier F&B solutions across its global markets. ShareAction spoke to Food Ingredients First about its disappointment with the result of the vote.
Future Farming Initiative: Barry Callebaut creates “high-tech and sustainable” cocoa farming business
The cocoa and chocolate company unveiled plans to create a sustainable and profitable cocoa farming model for the industry by establishing the investment company FFI to develop technology and R&D capabilities. Barry Callebaut said FFI could be a catalyst for others to invest in farming and create partnerships with farmers to modernize sustainable cocoa farming at scale. As part of sustainability commitments, the company said it had signed a deal with a high-tech farming business in Bahia, Brazil, to develop 5,000 hectares of land. The pilot will develop best practices, which will then be used to create the model for others to follow.
Unilever U-turn? Multinational faces criticism after ESG strategy rethink
Unilever faced a barrage of criticism after it revealed plans to scale back some of its sustainability targets, including more responsible packaging, backing for SMEs and support for the living wage. CEO Hein Schumacher said Unilever would focus on allocating resources to its biggest sustainability priorities. This caused a major backlash where some accused the F&B behemoth of diminishing its ethical and environmental targets.
Leveraging leftovers: Researchers unlock tech to extract protein from beer brewing waste
Scientists in Singapore spoke to us about leveraging leftovers from the beer brewing sector to reduce food waste. Brewers’ spent grain (BSG) is a byproduct of the beer brewing industry and contributes 85% of the total waste. Globally, about 36.4 million metric tons of BSG are produced yearly, typically discarded after its primary use in brewing beer. We spoke with professor William Chen, lead author of the research and director of Nanyang Technological University, to find out more.
May
Olive oil prices climb as production falls to lowest levels in a decade
Extra virgin olive oil prices climbed to record levels amid a wave of extreme weather events and high interest rates. The most influential olive markets in the EU — Bari (Italy), Chania (Greece) and Jaén (Spain) — were impacted. Global production fell from 3.4 metric tons last year to 2.3 metric tons in 2024. Industry experts said olive oil demand will outstrip supply, exacerbating the cost-of-living crisis and putting a strain on consumer budgets.
Safeguarding antibiotics: Poultry project unites industry leaders in fight against antimicrobial resistance
Stakeholders in the poultry industry joined forces to support Antimicrobial Use Stewardship Principles as part of the Transform project, an initiative to advance sustainable solutions and farm practices that improve animal health. Project lead Annie Kneedler spoke to Food Ingredients First about the project’s aims to bolster poultry supply chains and significantly reduce the risk of disease so that animal production is higher and the need for use of antibiotics is reduced.
US government allocates US$200M to tackle avian flu spread and keep beef and milk supplies safe
A series of measures to tackle the ongoing impact of avian flu (H5N1) in US dairy cattle was unveiled by the US Department of Agriculture, including US$101 million for the prevention and treatment initiatives and up to US$28,000 per farm to enhance testing and biosecurity measures. Meanwhile, another project brought together veterinarian and dairy health epidemiologist experts specializing in transboundary infectious diseases in livestock to understand what was happening in the country’s cattle sector.
Symrise’s “Secure Sourcing” program to boost raw material supply chains amid agricultural volatility
Barbara Malmezat, global purchasing and risk director at Symrise (Food & Beverage, Naturals), spoke to us about the new Secure Sourcing program, an initiative designed to secure the supply of natural raw materials. The project came about due to the impacts of climate change on certain crops and ingredients, as well as geopolitics impacting the production of agricultural raw materials and increasing the risk of supply shortages. Malmezat also highlighted the importance of such a program at a time when regulatory and legal constraints linked to food safety are increasing, particularly in Europe.
Kerry navigates soaring cocoa costs with solutions to reduce quantity mass while delivering authentic taste
In a bid to mitigate the ongoing crisis in the cocoa sector, which has seen cocoa bean price climb by more than 300%, Kerry spoke to us about ramping up action to support businesses struggling to navigate the economic landscape while maintaining product integrity, consumer trust and satisfaction. We talked to Francis Decampos Ferre, global taste portfolio director, Cocoa Extracts & Chocolate Flavor, who examined the current situation and what the future holds for the cocoa sector and confectionery markets.
June
Cocoa traceability soars but poverty and child labor continue to plague industry, new report highlights
The traceability of cocoa supplies has significantly improved in the last year as companies brace for the incoming EU Deforestation Regulation. That was according to a new Retailer Cocoa Collaboration report, which also highlighted a lack of progress in addressing poverty and child labor within the sector. The findings said that overall, trader performance has improved in 2023 compared to previous years, but indirect supply chains remain hotspots for environmental risk and human rights violations. Meanwhile, businesses reported a rise in near-full traceability of their direct supply chain and certifications.
dsm-firmenich’s sale of yeast extract unit to strengthen Lesaffre’s savory business
dsm-firmenich announced it was on track to sell its Yeast Extracts business to Lesaffre, a global business specializing in fermentation and microorganisms. Financial details of the planned deal were not disclosed. A company statement shared with us at the time said: “We recently completed a strategic business and portfolio review. As part of dsm-firmenich’s tuning of its portfolio, the company has decided to focus on specific business segments in the nutrition, health and beauty space and deprioritize certain other segments.”
IFT First 2024: Innova Market Insights finds US consumers confused by ultra-processed foods
Innova Market Insights research suggested that US consumers hugely underestimate their consumption of ultra-processed foods. They lack understanding of what constitutes ultra-processed foods, which could impact their ability to eliminate unhealthy meals from diets, noted the market researcher. Just 19% of consumers acknowledged they consume ultra-processed foods daily. Consumers also flagged that they often lack a precise definition of what they consider ultra-processed food, with 44% limiting their perception of ultra-processed foods to fast food. We spoke to Innova Market Insights to find out more.
UK General Election manifestos on food and beverages: What do they promise?
As the General Election in the UK approached, British political parties released their manifestos. We examined the key pledges of the three main parties and explored what they could mean for the F&B industry. Key topics included food security, rising prices, farmer protests and strengthening supply chains. The Labour Party promised to prevent “unnecessary border checks” to help ease trade between the UK and EU, the Conservatives pledged to back British farmers while the Liberal Democrats said they would push to rejoin the Single Market to place the UK-EU relationship “on a more stable footing.”
Tate & Lyle to acquire CP Kelco for US$1.8bn to form global specialty F&B giant
Tate & Lyle agreed on a deal to acquire the entire issued share capital of CP Kelco, a leading provider of pectin, specialty gums and other nature-based ingredients, from J.M. Huber for a total implied consideration of US$1.8 billion. The companies said the deal would create a leading global specialty F&B solutions business. The combined product portfolio, technical expertise and complementary category offering would significantly enhance Tate & Lyle’s solutions capabilities and accelerate R&D and innovation, noted the company.
July
FDA bans brominated vegetable oil in beverages amid potential health concerns
Following an updated assessment, the US FDA revoked authorization for using brominated vegetable oil (BVO) in beverages amid health concerns. BVO is a vegetable oil that is modified with bromine and has been used as a food ingredient for decades, including as a stabilizer in citrus-flavored beverages and sodas. However, the updated FDA ruling banned the use of BVO after considering it “no longer safe.” The ruling followed studies conducted in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health, which found the potential for adverse health effects. Industry was told it had another year to comply with the new rules and many began to get ahead with reformulation and relabeling.
Carlsberg to acquire Britvic for £3.28BN in UK soft drinks expansion
UK Pepsi bottler and soft drinks maker Britvic agreed to a takeover bid of £3.28 billion (US$4.2 billion) from Carlsberg, who said at the time the deal would allow it to expand its drinks bottling operations in the UK and move beyond beer. The deal would also create an enlarged international group well-placed to capture the growth opportunities in multiple drinks sectors.
Singapore approves 16 insect species for human consumption to bolster alternative protein
Insects for human consumption were in the spotlight as industry moved to find alternative proteins to feed the world’s growing population. Singapore, which has already emerged as a key market in the insect space, approved the use of 16 insects as food. It also developed an insect regulatory framework to ensure food safety. Insects declared safe for human consumption included house crickets, grasshoppers, mealworms, locusts and silk moths, among others (at different life stages). Ready-to-eat applications like fried insect snacks and protein bars with insect powder are already being formulated across the industry but new approvals like this one offer growth opportunities for a more diverse range of food using insects.
IFT First 2024: Protein in “anything and everything” leads US food trends as lifestyle diets evolve
The IFT First 2024 trade show took place in Chicago this month and we were on the show floor talking to leading companies, suppliers and brands about the latest F&B innovations and trends. Protein fortification emerged as a key topic during the event. According to ingredient suppliers, high-protein claims are penetrating more diverse F&B categories across US supermarket shelves, from coffee and ice cream to bakery and snacks. Along with the expansion, new sources of the macronutrient are coming to the market, including canola, yeast and precision fermentation-derived whey proteins to meet higher demands for protein. Other IFT 2024 coverage included interviews with Givaudan Sense Color, which unveiled its Amaize orange-red, Sweegen, which presented its reduced-sugar natural flavor technologies and Kerr by Ingredion, which debuted its protein-packed snack “bar of the future.”
Meatly CEO: Slaughter-free pet food prepares to take off after regulatory approval
Meatly received UK regulatory clearance to sell cultivated meat for pet food, which was hailed as a major landmark in Britain and for the company. We sat down with company CEO and co-founder Owen Ensor to examine how cultivated chicken is produced and how scale-up and commercialization are on the horizon. Crucially, he addressed how slaughter-free pet food offers dog and cat owners a way to negotiate the paradox of feeding their beloved pets with meat from animal livestock.
August
Kerry: Reducing reliance on citrus commodities as orange crisis continues to bite
Earlier in the year, we highlighted how the orange and juice sectors were impacted by availability issues as harvests were devastated by extreme weather and the citrus greening disease. Political instability in key orange-growing regions also severely disrupted supply chains and drove prices to unprecedented levels. Kerry’s Erlon Pereira discussed the “perfect storm” of challenges, including the difficulties in the citrus flavors sector, and how Kerry can help companies and brands mitigate these difficulties.
Mars to acquire Kellanova in mega-merger uniting two snacking giants
This month’s big business story was Mars’ announcement to acquire Kellanova in a planned mega-merger that would unite the two snacking giants. Mars Incorporated agreed to acquire Kellanova for US$83.50 per share in cash, for a total consideration of US$35.9 billion. The deal was hailed as an opportunity to create a broader, global snacking business and bring together “two values-based and purpose-led businesses.” All of Kellanova’s brands, assets and operations, including its snacking brands, portfolio of international cereal and noodles, North American plant-based foods and frozen breakfast, are included in the transaction. Subject to regulatory approvals, the deal is expected to close within the first half of 2025.
ADM and Farmers Business Network form JV to boost regenerative agriculture and sustainable grain supplies
ADM and Farmers Business Network launched a Joint Venture to accelerate the adoption of regenerative and sustainable agricultural practices. The collaboration centers on the expansion of Gradable, a technology platform to support farmers and buyers in meeting the rising demand for sustainable farm products. The platform was initially developed to provide a modern digital infrastructure to strengthen the relationship between grain buyers and farmers as the need for better transparency began to emerge some years ago. It also intended to boost secure grain transaction production agriculture. The new CEO of Gradable, Steele Lorenz, spoke to us about why adopting regenerative agricultural practices is crucial in shaping the future of the F&B industry, as well as how Gradable’s expansion helps stakeholders have more robust, sustainable practices.
Securing fair food: Greedflation, consumer trends and the future of farming in Europe
Marta Messa, secretary general of Slow Food, a global movement advocating for fairer food systems, unpacked “greedflation” and its effects on food sustainability, including consumers’ food accessibility and the balance between industrial farming and small-scale agriculture and local producers. She stressed that while the profits of some companies in the F&B sector have increased at a pace much faster than inflation, farmers and food producers have yet to receive their fair share. She also delved into “price gouging” — unreasonable price increases — by food suppliers and grocery stores.
African Swine Fever remains “massive” risk amid border control cuts, say leading UK meat associations
Similar to previous years, African swine fever has been in the headlines throughout 2025. In August, some of Britain’s leading meat associations raised concerns about the risk of African swine fever arriving in the UK due to a lack of border control resources to stop infected meat illegally passing through ports and other entry points. Nick Allen, CEO of the British Meat Processors Association, flagged “the high risk and cost for the industry” in an interview with Food Ingredients First. This came as African swine fever spread through European countries, including France, Italy, Germany and The Netherlands.
September
EU Commission updates: New animal welfare commissioner, agri-food sector defends economic value
Key changes impacting the F&B industry, including strengthening its agenda on animal welfare, economic competitiveness and environmental sustainability, were announced by the European Commission. A new Commissioner dedicated to improving animal welfare standards in the College of Commissioners was also in the plans as Europe tightened up its animal welfare policies. This came amid heightened calls from consumers and animal welfare groups. We examined the impacts of the proposed changes.
Defending dairy: European Commission hits back at China over “questionable allegations”
The EU was hit with a series of trade measures from China throughout this year. This month, the European Commission launched a consultation request at the World Trade Organization, challenging China’s initiation of an anti-subsidy investigation against imports of some EU dairy products. This challenge defended the interests of the EU dairy industry and the Common Agricultural Policy against “abusive proceedings” from China. “The Commission is determined to make full use of all available legal means to defend EU industry against the abuse of trade defense instruments,” said an EC statement at the time.
Interview: ADM stands by nutrition strategy amid plant-based slowdown
Ian Pinner, senior VP, president of the Nutrition division and chief sales and marketing officer at ADM, sat down with Food Ingredients First in an exclusive interview about the company reinforcing its commitment to integrated nutrition solutions across its ingredient portfolio and alternative protein innovation amid a slowdown in the plant-based space. Pinner highlighted how ADM plans to tap opportunities in the nutrition space, including the pet food market, as part of its growth strategy. He also talked about the slowdown of the plant-based arena.
NGT deregulation could threaten transparency and organic farmers, warns VLOG director
The EU debate about deregulating non-genomic techniques (NGTs) gathered pace throughout the year. Criticism over the absence of mandatory labeling of NGTs and detection methods grew. Some stakeholders raised concerns over the serious implications for organic farmers, non-GMO F&B businesses and consumers. In another exclusive interview, we spoke with Alexander Hissting, managing director of the German Association Food without Genetic Engineering or VLOG, to unpack the implications of such deregulation on stakeholders and how non-GMO labels could evolve in response.
Nutri-Score creator: Danone’s decision to drop labels from dairy and plant-based drinks “regrettable”
Food Ingredients First spoke with Professor Serge Hercberg, from the University Sorbonne in Paris, France — on whose work the Nutri-Score is based — to examine the utility of the voluntary packaging logo for F&B companies and consumers and his stance on Danone’s move to scrap it. Our interview came after the French multinational food-products corporation announced it would phase out the Nutri-Score label from its dairy and plant-based drinks packaging in Europe, following an amendment classifying such drinks under the “beverage category.”
October
Coatings and fillings: Cargill chocolate facility tackles cocoa sector challenges
Cocoa prices continued to increase in 2024, impacting some in the chocolate sector. As a result of the price spikes, companies moved to innovate alternatives to cocoa and other solutions to mitigate formulation challenges. One such company was Cargill, which increased the capacity of its coatings and fillings plant by 60% in the Netherlands and said this was to enable its European customers to meet today’s chocolate trends. We spoke with Cargill about this capacity expansion and some of the wider consumer demands in specialty confectionery offerings.
Aromatech launches natural smoke flavors amid EU flavoring ban
Certain smoke flavors being banned across the EU led to some companies innovating natural alternatives. Chief among them was Aromatech, which developed a range of natural flavors following the updated European Food Safety Authority recommendations. The company told us that the lines met regulatory requirements while enabling food manufacturers to maintain a “high-quality” with a distinct smoky profile. Earlier in the year, the European Commission concluded that some additives that lend a smoky flavor to food products have links to adverse effects, such as increased risks of cancer and other chronic diseases.
UK grocers need robust action to tackle antibiotic use in supply chains, warns new report
The Alliance to Save Our Antibiotics (ATSOA) assessed retailers in the UK to see how they fared in relation to using suppliers who firmly tackle antibiotic use on farms. The organization’s report revealed that no supermarkets in the UK have strong enough policies. ATSOA’s report ranked supermarkets against various standards, such as policies targeting antibiotic use, produce covered within those policies and efforts to monitor antibiotic usage within supply chains. The ten supermarkets assessed were Aldi, Asda, Co-op, Iceland, Lidl, Morrisons, M&S, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose.
Milk safety advances: Scientists untangle microbial challenges with AI and metagenomics
Scientists in the US combined DNA sequencing and AI to detect anomalies in milk production, such as contamination or unauthorized additives. The “proof of concept” study can enhance dairy safety measures and has wider implications in the food industry. The researchers looked at the data from the microbes in the raw milk and used artificial intelligence to see if the microbes present revealed characteristics including whether it is pre-pasteurization, post-pasteurization, or is from a cow that has been treated with antibiotics. This study helped the milk sector tackle counterfeiting, a big issue in the dairy space. The findings also suggested that AI has the potential to significantly enhance the detection of anomalies in food production and boost food safety.
Kerry partners with US scientists to examine digital tools for F&B waste challenges
Kerry and the University of Georgia partnered to examine shelf life extension as a strategy to reduce food waste and conserve resources. The project unlocked how digital tools like Kerry’s Food Waste Estimator help the F&B industry mitigate its waste reduction challenges by creating “actionable insights.” We spoke with Emma Cahill, global strategic marketing director, Food Protection and Preservation at Kerry and UGA scientists Kevin E. Mis Solval, associate professor, Department of Food Science and Technology and Vondel Reyes, research professional, who conducted the study, to understand the impact of these tools in the F&B industry.
Post-Brexit border checks cause chaos for UK fresh produce importers
Post-Brexit border problems started earlier in the year but reached a head this month when UK fruit and vegetable producers spoke out following months of chaos. The government had promised that the post-Brexit British-EU border checks would ease trade, but the fresh produce industry said it made matters worse and heavily criticized the government measures. The Fresh Produce Consortium (FPC) warned of ongoing difficulties leading to delays, damages and rising logistical costs. At the time, Nigel Jenney, CEO of the FPC, said producers “simply need an affordable and effective biosecure border which meets the needs of industry and consumers.” He called on the recently elected Labour government to rectify the problems.
November
Kerry Group to sell dairy division to Kerry Co-Op in €500M deal
The Kerry Group struck a deal with Kerry Co-Operative Creameries to sell Kerry Dairy Holdings (Ireland) Limited to the Co-Op in a €500 million (US$531 million) agreement. The Co-Op will initially acquire a 70% interest in Kerry Dairy Ireland, while Kerry will retain a 30% interest, the companies said at the time. The planned deal will result in two leading businesses that are better positioned to focus on respective strategies. Kerry Group said that it will provide taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical markets, while Kerry Dairy Ireland plans to focus on being a leading Irish provider of dairy consumer products and dairy ingredients.
Innova Market Insights’ Top Ten Trends 2025: “Ingredients and Beyond”
Innova Market Insights crowned “Ingredients and Beyond” as its #1 trend for 2025 when it revealed the Top Ten Trends predicted to shape the F&B industry next year. This trend centers on how quality ingredients can bring added value to F&B solutions and how going beyond “just ingredients” will thrive in the years ahead. Innova’s second top trend, “Health – Precision Wellness,” describes consumers seeking balanced nutrition through easy-to-consume functional F&B products tailored to their life stage, lifestyle and health needs. Lu Ann Williams, global insights director at Innova, spoke to Food Ingredients First about some of the highlights.
Nestlé’s waters and premium beverages to become a standalone business to “unlock full potential”
Nestlé revealed proposals to turn its water and premium beverages activities into a global standalone business from the start of 2025, signaling the latest move in the F&B giant’s action plan to optimize operation performance. The company said it expects to explore partnerships to leverage Nestlé’s brands and existing growth platforms and aims to deliver incremental cost savings of at least CHF 2.5 billion (US$2.8 billion) by the end of 2027, in addition to its ongoing programs.
Fonterra eyes IPO and trade sale options for consumer business divestment amid “strategic” shift
Fonterra Co-operative Group was another company going through a strategic shift in 2024. It confirmed the divestment of its global consumer business and integrated units Fonterra Oceania and Fonterra Sri Lanka. Executives said at the time that the move will prioritize its ingredients and foodservice businesses, creating a “more focused and higher performing Co-op.” CEO Miles Hurrell also said: “Through the scoping phase, we have assessed both a trade sale and IPO as attractive divestment options and will now prepare for a sale process which will pursue both options.”
FiE 2024: Plant-based innovators advance taste and texture in combined protein solutions
We spoke to key F&B players during Fi Europe in Frankfurt, Germany in November about some of the most significant themes, trends and innovation in the industry. Our coverage included taking a closer look at the latest in the plant-based space, where innovators are advancing taste and texture in combined protein solutions. We conducted interviews with Cargill, IFF, Beneo and a host of other companies. We also put together a packed event review highlighting some of the most interesting companies, their food concepts, prototypes and innovations across a range of categories.
Diluting deforestation laws? Environmental advocates slam EU’s “awful amendments” and delays to new rules
The EU’s Deforestation Act has been a hot topic throughout the year but in November, events came to a head when the European Parliament approved plans to delay its full enforcement, sparking a barrage of criticism from various environmental organizations and other stakeholders. Just as Europe was fighting for more robust regulation to tackle food-related deforestation, especially in categories like cocoa, coffee, palm oil and soy, a series of amendments also proposed that some countries should benefit from far lighter controls.
December
Mondelēz reportedly mulling acquisition offer for Hershey in potential US$50B merger
Speculation mounted about a potential deal between Mondelēz International and US chocolate giant Hershey. Reports in Bloomberg emerged that Mondelēz International approached Hershey with a tentative acquisition proposal, but neither company confirmed this was happening. A food conglomerate with a combined sales value of almost US$50 billion would be on the horizon should a deal go ahead. This comes at a time of increasing cocoa and sugar prices.
Trump trade tariffs: How will international levies impact the F&B industry?
As President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration approaches, we spoke to analysts about their predictions, particularly regarding future trade tariffs and international levies. Experts from RaboResearch Food & Agribusiness and Oghma Partners discussed potential countermeasures from other countries, rising business costs, and trade war strategies that might be looming in 2025.
European ministers achieve controversial EU-Mercosur deal in defiance of industry demands
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced that the controversial trade agreement with the Mercosur bloc, which was 25 years in the making, was achieved. Talks concluded at a final summit in Uruguay. She described the deal as a political necessity and economic opportunity. The deal joins EU nations with the Mercosur countries of South America. If formally approved by all EU countries, the agreement will open up a trading bloc comprising almost 800 million people and 25% of global GDP. Tariffs and other trade barriers will be reduced, and the export of goods will become easier.
Southeast Asian food prices to spike due to extreme weather and energy transition, flags Oxford Economics report
Food prices in Southeast Asia could increase by at least 30% and up to 59% due to extreme weather events coupled with the costs of transitioning to a low-carbon economy by 2050, a 2024 Oxford Economics report found. The analysis showed a 1% increase in the average temperature in the ASEAN region historically spikes food producer prices by 1-2% across Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines. We spoke to Thang Nguyen-Quoc, Ph.D., lead economist at Oxford Economics Asia, to learn more.