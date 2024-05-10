Safeguarding antibiotics: Poultry project unites industry leaders in fight against antimicrobial resistance
10 May 2024 --- Key stakeholders in the poultry industry are joining forces to support Antimicrobial Use Stewardship Principles as part of the Transform project. The latest sign-ups bolster the initiative to advance sustainable solutions and farm practices that improve animal health so significantly that the risk of disease is considerably lower, animal production is higher, and the need for use of antibiotics is significantly reduced.
The US Agency of International Development (USAID) funded project is working at the intersection of animal agriculture and human health to mitigate some of our most pressing global health security threats, including antimicrobial resistance (AMR), as well as mitigating other emerging disease threats.
The initiative now includes over 40% of global poultry meat production, with the likes of US multinational fast food corporation Yum! Brands and various European poultry associations, joining a list of key poultry players this week.
Driven by a private sector-led consortium led by Cargill and including the International Poultry Council (IPC) and Heifer International, Transform takes a holistic approach to improving animal health by focusing on the market systems surrounding farmers to drive sustainable change.
Its two main objectives are to strengthen global health security through improved animal health and increase access to safe, affordable, high-quality animal-sourced nutrition.
How does the program help combat AMR?
In an in-depth interview with Food Ingredients First, Annie Kneedler, chief of party of the Transform Project, details the project’s aims to bolster poultry supply chains.
“The focus of the antimicrobial use stewardship principles is to take action at the farm level, which contributes to the holistic ‘One Health’ approach, which aims to sustainably balance and optimize the health of people, animals and ecosystems.”
“By supporting science-based antimicrobial use principles, these industry-leading organizations are committing to actions at the farm that improve animal health and reduce the need to use antimicrobials, which can help combat the further emergence of AMR.”
“As part of the principles, organizations first agree to take a risk-based approach around each instance of antimicrobial use and consider why, when, which and how much to administer. Second, organizations agree to adopt farm management practices that improve animal health and would reduce the need for antimicrobial use.”
“Third, organizations commit to using antimicrobials only in compliance with national authorizations and, fourth, that antimicrobials critically important for human medicine should only be used under a supervising veterinarian’s diagnosis and oversight,” Kneedler says.
She explains how AMR development is a risk that happens whenever an antimicrobial is used. Whenever AMR develops it decreases the beneficial impact of antimicrobials in addressing a bacterial disease.
“Thus, key actions are to first seek to avoid the need for their use, yet when needed to ensure their proper use. This responsible approach helps protect the efficacy of antimicrobials for use in veterinary medicine. Poultry meat is the most consumed meat globally and healthy productive birds contribute to global food security,” Kneedler continues.
Science-based antimicrobial use principles
Transform works in Kenya, India and Vietnam to advance market-driven animal health solutions that increase global health security by combating zoonotic disease and AMR.
Since its 2021 launch, the project has trained more than 80,000 farmers in India and Kenya, with 96% reporting reduced animal mortality and nearly one-third reporting an increased income after adopting one or new biosecurity or farm management practice.
It has also worked with nearly 50 organizations in India and Kenya to improve financial products and services for farmers, deploying nearly US$1 million in financing to farmers. The project’s research portfolio includes 22 trials to study the impact of animal nutrition on priority pathogens and antimicrobial resistant genes.
“Transform’s work is focused in Kenya, India, and Vietnam to increase the capacity of farmers of all sizes, from small- to large-scale and agribusinesses to prevent emerging zoonoses and transboundary animal diseases and mitigate antimicrobial resistance,” Kneedler adds.
“Transform’s work on antimicrobial use stewardship expands globally as we work through the International Poultry Council’s membership to reach poultry companies and associations to promote the stewardship principles, share best practices and ignite the broad-based industry commitments required for change.”
She describes the longer-term vision as being focused on practices espoused by Transform to be integrated into normal farm practices for global scale applications.
“Acknowledging that poultry is the most consumed meat globally, Transform will continue engaging companies and associations within the poultry industry in India, Kenya, Vietnam and across IPC’s global membership to adopt and endorse the Antimicrobial Use Stewardship Principles.”
The latest organizations to join are the Association of Poultry Processors and Poultry Trade in the EU Countries (AVEC), Baromfi Termék Tanács (BTT), a Hungarian poultry association, Bundesverband der Geflügelschlachtereien, a German poultry association, Fédération des Industries Avicoles, a French poultry industry federation, the National Poultry Council for Poland NEPLUVI, a Dutch poultry association and Yum! Brands.
Next steps
By proactively supporting science-based antimicrobial use principles, the private sector is sending a clear message that antimicrobial stewardship is good business.
Transform’s stakeholders want to inspire more companies, brands and associations to make the same commitments to stewardship and adopt science-based practices that improve animal health and deliver benefits to their bottom line.
“The world faces considerable challenges with antimicrobial resistance and zoonotic diseases. Animal agriculture can be part of the solution and public-private partnerships are necessary to create scalable, sustainable impact,” Kneedler concludes.
