Scientists combine rice grains with beef fat cells to develop a lab-grown pink hybrid
22 Feb 2024 --- A team of South Korean researchers has formulated hybrid rice cultivated in the laboratory with cow muscle and fat cells integrated into the rice grains. The hybrid rice contains approximately 8% more protein and 7% more fat than traditional rice. The innovation is expected to offer a more economical protein source compared to traditional beef with reduced carbon emissions.
The process of producing stem cells means the rice has a faint pink color, giving it an eye-catching novelty factor as well as a good texture.
Taste-wise, the rice is a special blend of aromas, boasting hints of nuttiness and umami reminiscent of meat, offering a good alternative to the conventional staple, says the team.
Biomolecular engineer Sohyeon Park, under the guidance of corresponding author Jinkee Hong from Yonsei University in South Korea, along with their research team, detailed their method in a paper published in Matter.
“We usually obtain the protein we need from livestock, but livestock production consumes a lot of resources and water and releases a lot of greenhouse gas,” says Park.
According to the author, rice already boasts a high nutrient content, but incorporating cells from livestock could elevate it even further.
Powering-up rice
Rice grains are renowned for their safety, low allergy risk and suitability for 3D cell culture. It would be beneficial if the staple could provide all the essential nutrients consumers need through protein-rich rice cultivated from cells.
The author explains that the team had conducted experiments with different food products in the past, yet those earlier models did not achieve the same level of success.
They previously attempted to infuse soybeans with animal meat cells using a similar method, but it was hindered by the soybean’s larger cellular scaffolding. “I didn’t expect the cells to grow so well in the rice,” says Park.
The process involves coating traditional rice grains with fish gelatin, providing a platform for the meat cells to latch on better. After culturing the muscle, fat and gelatin-smothered rice for nine to 11 days, the grains contained meat and fat throughout, resulting in an end product the researchers believe could become nutritious beef rice with main ingredients that meet food safety requirements and have low risk of triggering food allergies.
Rice with more muscle cells had a beef and almond-like odor, while rice with more animal fat smelled more of cream, butter and coconut oil.
A sustainable culinary future
Researchers envision a future where this beef-infused rice could serve as a cost-effective and sustainable protein source with a reduced carbon footprint compared to traditional beef production.
Beef rice bowls have long been cherished across various East Asian cultures. It’s not just Korea with its beef bowl, Japan offers its classic Gyūdon, also featuring a bowl of rice topped with beef. Similarly, Sha Cha Beef Fried Rice is a beloved dish in Min Nan cuisine, appreciated both on the mainland and in Taiwan.
With the development of cultured beef rice, more traditional dishes can be recreated in a vegan format with lower carbon emissions per gram of protein produced compared to beef.
Last year, the South Korean government aimed to stimulate growth in the plant-based food sector by capitalizing on the increasing demand for meat alternatives.
The versatility of this technology opens doors to many more applications. “Now I see a world of possibilities for this grain-based hybrid food. It could one day serve as food relief for famine, military ration, or even space food,” concludes Park.
By Sichong Wang