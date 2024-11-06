Innova Market Insights’ Top Ten Trends 2025: “Ingredients and Beyond”
“Ingredients and Beyond” leads Innova Market Insights’ Top Ten Trends for 2025, emphasizing that “added value” has become the new norm, with 58% of global consumers prioritizing ingredient quality when making F&B purchases. The market researcher predicts that brands that elevate quality beyond “just ingredients” will thrive in the years ahead.
Food Ingredients First sits down with Lu Ann Williams, global insights director at Innova, who stresses that ingredient quality plays a critical role in consumer purchasing decisions.
“Consumers told us that quality is their most important F&B purchase driver, so specific ingredient attributes like freshness, health benefits and nutritional content will be essential to develop a coherent and unique product narrative.”
In addition to this year’s focus on quality, Innova highlights other key trend drivers for 2025, including personalized nutrition, a renewed focus on gut health, naturalness in plant-based products, flavor mashups and the tangible effects of climate change on the F&B industry and consumer choices.
Trend 1: “Ingredients and Beyond”
Williams shares that “Ingredients and Beyond” underscores the necessity for companies to captivate consumers by enhancing the quality attributes of their ingredients.
2024 Top Ten Trend, “Ingredients in the Spotlight,” we highlighted the centrality of ingredients in F&B innovations. Protein is one of the most recognizable examples. Now that it’s penetrated nearly every F&B category, it’s important for brands to stand out in an easy-to-replicate innovation space.”“In our
She adds that brands can distinguish themselves with superior quality ingredients, and that consumer perception of store brands is notably positive, opening opportunities for private label brands to benefit from elevated ingredients.
Trend 2: “Health – Precision Wellness”
Innova’s second top trend describes consumers seeking balanced nutrition through easy-to-consume functional F&B products tailored to their life stage, lifestyle and health needs.
“We’ve seen growth in the number of new products with claims surrounding targeted health needs, such as products for women or weight management,” says Williams.
Nearly 60% of consumers say they are proactive about their health, with over half planning their nutrition intake based on health issues. Personalized nutrition plans are seen as more effective, reports the market researcher.
Data by Innova indicates that there has been an 18% growth in new F&B products and supplements with a women-related claim over the last year (CAGR Global), while new F&B products tracked with a weight management claim have witnessed a 10% CAGR growth over the last year globally.
Trend 3: “Flavors – Wildly Inventive”
Creativity and excitement in product innovation take center stage with the third trend. Consumers are eager to explore unexpected flavors, fusion cuisines, co-branding, unusual formats, cross-category mashups and limited editions.
“We see a rise in consumer interest in fun and unique F&B creations, and many companies have responded with never-before-seen cross-category and cross-cultural creations — think of the collaboration with Oreo and Coca Cola — the engagement here was immense.”
Over half of global consumers are interested in trying flavor fusions and 37% follow viral F&B trends on social media. In a crowded market, brands can stand out by delivering the “wow” factor and surprising consumers with fun and indulgent experiences.
Williams notes that 43% of consumers globally say they are “looking for crazy creations that provide [them] with the ultimate indulgent experience.” These adventurous experiences are sought after across product categories.
Innova data suggests that global consumers are most interested in dessert mash-ups (36% of consumers), snack and main course mash-ups (32%) and savory and sweet mash-ups (32%).
Trend 4: “Gut Health – Flourish from Within”
Innova’s fourth trend” highlights a renewed consumer interest in digestive health post-pandemic.
“Digestive/gut health is the number one health aspect driving the purchase of functional F&B globally,” highlights Williams.
“Consumers are looking for ingredients that can remedy or improve their gut health such as fiber, vitamin D and probiotics.”
Innova reports that the market has responded by introducing more gut health-boosting products to the shelves. Digestive health is the top physical health aspect for which consumers purchase functional F&B, with an 8% year-over-year growth in products with digestive health claims. At the same time, gut health claims on snacks have grown 24% over the last year.
Trend 5: “Plant-based – Rethinking Plants”
Innova’s fifth trend reflects the evolving landscape of plant-based products. Companies are continuing to focus on improving taste and texture while zooming in on demands for naturalness and health.
“We have noticed a lack of perceived naturalness as a growing barrier for plant-based products, with plant-based products that are perceived to be too processed or artificial to be a major barrier for consumers,” asserts Williams.
Nearly 25% of consumers are hesitant to buy overly processed plant-based products, she adds.
Concern about ultra-processed foods is driving companies to rethink their approach to plant-based product development. As a result, more plant-based alternatives with stripped-back ingredient lists are entering the market.
The market researcher observes a 23% average annual growth in vegan/plant-based products with natural claims over the past five years.
Moreover, 55% of consumers believe plant-based products should be “standalone items” rather than meat and dairy alternatives.
The final five trends in Innova’s Top Ten for 2025 are:
6. “Sustainability – Climate Adaption”
7. “Beauty Food – Taste the Glow”
8. “Food Culture – Tradition Reinvented”
9. “Mood Food – Mindful Choices”
10. “AI – Bytes to Bites”
Every year, Innova compiles its Top Ten Food & Beverage Trends, based on direct consumer trends research to identify shifts in behavior and preference, as well as on product launches and on-pack information from the market.
On November 7, 2024, at 3 PM CET / 9 AM ET, the market researcher will present a webinar exploring all the Top Ten Trends for 2025. Webinar attendees can register here.