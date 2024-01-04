3D-printed eel from Steakholder Foods poised as 2024’s first alt-seafood “catch”
04 Jan 2024 --- Steakholder Foods has unveiled the world’s first plant-based, 3D-printed eel. This breakthrough highlights the company’s capability to accurately replicate the complex texture of eel, achieved through precision layering and a unique combination of materials in Steakholder Foods’ proprietary 3D-printing technology.
The company’s eel is based on plant-based ingredients and is expected to include cultivated eel cells in the future, as economies of scale allow price-competitive cell development.
Printing capabilities
Steakholder Foods’ unique printing process enables it to significantly reduce the amount of ingredients used in its 3D-printed product relative to typical plant-based alternatives, potentially positioning Steakholder Foods’ plant-based, 3D-printed eel at the forefront of the industry.
Steakholder Foods is exploring collaborations to commercialize its plant-based, printed eel by offering them proprietary 3D-printers and ink capable of generating revenues in the short term.
Based on its current technology capabilities, the company estimates that its partners and customers will be able to mass-produce 3D-printed eel at a competitive price range, enabling them to tackle the cost challenges linked to current global eel prices.
Eel consumption in spotlight
The global eel market, valued at US$4.3 billion in 2022 and growing at a CAGR of 2.19%, primarily relies on wild eel. This industry faces several critical challenges, including overexploitation and the risk of extinction, particularly in Japan, which accounts for a significant portion of global eel consumption.
In 2022, Forsea Foods brought a novel concept “closer to natural perfection” through its patented organoid technology, which helps the production of cell-based eel meat. The announcement came as seafood suppliers grappled with bottlenecks in global ecosystems.
Moreover, breeding difficulties in farms due to the complex life cycle of eels, regulatory challenges, and issues like poaching and black market trading further exacerbate the situation, highlighting the need for sustainable alternatives.
“Pivotal” moment in alt-seafood
According to Arik Kaufman, CEO of Steakholder Foods, launching the company’s printed eel marks a “pivotal moment in the seafood industry,” showcasing the vast potential of the DropJet technology — Steakholder Foods’ solution for fish and seafood printing.
“This technology is designed to enable partners to generate products on a potentially industrial scale of hundreds of tons monthly, not only at lower costs compared to wild eel but also with the flexibility to create a variety of printed products using the same production line,” he states.
Kaufman believes that such versatility could significantly boost profitability for food companies and lead the way to a shift toward more efficient and sustainable practices in the industry.
“This product exemplifies the broader possibilities our technology offers our partners,” he adds.
Last year, the company announced a deal with the Gulf Cooperation Council to advance food security efforts by commercializing its 3D fish bioprinting technology. The public-private sector alliance seeks to alleviate food security threats in the region.
