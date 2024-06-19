IFT First 2024: Innova Market Insights finds US consumers confused by ultra-processed foods
19 Jun 2024 --- New research from Innova Market Insights suggests US consumers hugely underestimate their consumption of ultra-processed foods and lack understanding of what constitutes ultra-processed foods, which could impact their ability to eliminate unhealthy meals from their diets.
The global leader in market intelligence for the food and beverage industry found only 19% of consumers acknowledged they consume ultra-processed foods daily.
Meanwhile, consumers often lack a precise definition of what they consider ultra-processed food, with 44% limiting their perception of ultra-processed foods to fast food.
“Consumers are more aware than ever before of how food affects their health and wellness, but imprecise definitions may impact their ability to eliminate ultra-processed foods from their diet, even when many may intend to do so,” Lu Ann Williams, global insights director at Innova Market Insights, tells Food Ingredients First.
Innova Market Insights will reveal more survey results at IFT First Expo in Chicago, US, and in an exclusive webinar, which you can register for here.
Lacking regulation
The research further shows that apprehension over ultra-processed foods partially stems from many consumers believing the products are under-regulated. Some 52% of Boomers agree or strongly agree that ultra-processed foods have insufficient regulations, while 34% of Gen Z feel the same.
Additionally, over 50% of Gen Z and Millennials and over 60% of Gen X and Boomers believe a scoring system for classifying ultra-processed foods would be helpful.
According to Williams, companies and brands can combat fears of their products being ultra-processed through transparent ingredient lists.
“More than half of consumers only want to consume products where they understand the ingredients list. Reducing or eliminating ingredients seen as artificial can also help address consumer concerns about ultra-processed foods,” she says.
Williams further explains that besides artificial sweeteners, flavors and colors, consumers often associate stabilizers and preservatives with ultra-processed foods.
Concerned consumers
Consumers are concerned about the negative health attributes of ultra-processed foods.
The top reasons consumers give for reducing consumption of ultra-processed foods include: “They are bad for my health,” poor nutritional quality and unnatural ingredients.
Obesity, diabetes, high blood sugar levels and other health risks are frequently associated with ultra-processed foods.
Category associations
Consumers associate specific categories more with ultra-processed foods than others.
Ready-made meals are seen as the most ultra-processed category of foods by 27% of consumers, followed by cakes, pastries, sweet goods and sugar confectionery.
Boomers are found to be driving this consumer attitude, whereas Gen Z considers cookies and salty snacks as more ultra-processed. On the other hand, fish and seafood, bottled water and meat and poultry are seen as the least-processed food categories.
IFT First Expo
The IFT First Annual Event & Expo starts on July 14, 2024, at McCormick Place in Chicago, US. Innova Market Insights will be present at booth S1177 and reveal new consumer insights into ultra-processed food trends and other key topics driving innovation in the industry.
The market researcher will share with show attendees its multi-level view of the latest F&B trends, from changing consumer attitudes and category developments to new ingredients and innovative product launches.
In-booth presentations include top trends for 2024, hot topics such as weight management, fan-favorite flavors, consumer actions toward health, generational differences in values and preferences and purchase drivers in sugar and sweeteners.
Ahead of the event, the market intelligence leader is hosting an exclusive webinar for industry leaders, revealing the latest US consumer attitudes toward ultra-processed foods.
By Joshua Poole