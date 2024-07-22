IFT First 2024: Protein in “anything and everything” leads US food trends as lifestyle diets evolve
22 Jul 2024 --- High-protein claims are penetrating more diverse food and beverage categories across US supermarket shelves, from coffee and ice cream to bakery and snacks. Along with the expansion, new sources of the macronutrient are coming to the market, including canola, yeast and precision fermentation-derived whey proteins to meet higher demands for protein.
Food Ingredients First spoke to ingredient suppliers on the show floor of IFT First in Chicago, US, which took place July 16 to 18, to understand the opportunities and challenges of protein fortification.
“The US is seen as a trendsetter in all things protein and we see a proliferation of it in more everyday foods,” says Amber Taylor, regional director America at the Irish dairy co-operative Tirlán. “Protein is going into anything and everything that’s quick, easy and accessible. We see it in indulgent treats, such as snacks, chips, gummies and pop-tarts.”
Foodology by Univar Solutions’ Charles Purcell sees similar trends. The senior manager of application development for North America declares: “Everything’s got protein now: 20 g, 30 g, 40 g. At IFT First, a lot of our prototypes are built with high levels of protein, especially on the dairy side.”
The ingredients distributor showcased a Mocha Shake, a Margarita Mocktail and a Healthy Indulgence Pudding Parfait with added protein at the industry event.
One factor driving higher protein needs is the reduction of meat and dairy, where consumers look to other categories for a balanced diet. Lifestyle diets are also playing a role through the sustained success of the keto diet and the more recent “GLP-1 diet,” focused on nutrient-dense foods designed for consumers with lower appetites.
An alternative for meat alternatives?
For Rishabh Pande, regional VP of ingredient solutions North America at dsm-firmenich, the protein fortification trend presents new opportunities for plant proteins, where meat analogs have fallen short.
“There is a tendency to equate plant protein with meat alternatives, but there are a lot more opportunities for consumers to interact with plant-forward diets.”
Looking beyond meat alternatives presents “many more opportunities for sustainable change,” says Pande. “Plant protein is clearly one big area for growth, but trying to change consumer habits [like eating meat] is an extremely expensive proposition and a recipe for disaster, as many CPG companies have seen,” he says.
“A smarter approach might be to infiltrate categories that are not so disruptive.” As an example, dsm-firmenich highlighted a protein-fortified tortilla containing 7 g of protein from its CanolaPro range at IFT First. The concept could help provide more protein to consumers eating the wrap with vegetarian or vegan fillings.
“You’ve got to start small and get consumers to make small changes to their habits. Get them used to the idea before you expect them to make the larger leaps of faith that we’re expecting them to do in the plant protein space today.”
Beverages are easy avenues
Tirlán’s Taylor shares that ready-to-drink (RTD) protein beverages are a “high priority” for consumers because they are quick and ready-to-go.
“Consumers can pick up RTD protein products at a convenience store or buy them in bulk to have on hand for their kids or their whole family, not just for those working out.”
The rise of protein coffees further shows the mainstreaming of consumer interest in increasing their daily protein intake.
In coffee, HealthTech BioActives (HTBA) showcased a pea protein café latte, while ICL Food Specialties demoed a keto-friendly high-protein coffee with added dairy proteins.
“We know that consumers are looking for higher protein products, whether it’s a beverage, an ice cream or a snack bar, and dairy proteins are a great way to add that extra protein,” says Maria Tolchinsky, global segment leader for beverage, dairy and dairy alternatives at ICL Food Specialties.
“However, these products can come with some challenges, both in the manufacturing process and sensory qualities of the final product.”
Formulation challenges
Demonstrating its expertise in solutions for high-protein applications, ICL Food Specialties presented a keto-friendly iced coffee product and a high-protein frozen dessert at IFT First. Tolchinsky explains that high-protein beverages are prone to fouling and age gelation.
“If there is a lot of protein in the system during UHT processing, protein can start to deposit in the equipment (fouling). That can slow down production or lead to charring, where bits fall back into the product, giving you an undesirable product.”
The other problem that can occur is age gelation, she says. “If you’re creating a shelf-stable beverage like a protein shake, the high-protein will start to gel over the shelf life, forming a thick sediment at the bottom of your beverage, which doesn’t shake back very well.”
The company’s Joha B 50 phosphate ingredient can help stabilize the system and prevent these issues, says Tolchinsky. “Phosphates are essential to these types of high-protein products.”
More options on the way
Diverse protein sources will be key to helping feed a growing population, according to Mark Fahlin, category marketing manager for health and nutrition at Cargill.
“When it comes to food, consumers have always wanted more choices, not less. The demand for protein is expected to rise 70% over the next 30 years. We need more protein options — grown sustainably — to feed the world safely and responsibly.”
The quality of protein is increasingly coming into focus. One new ingredient on the market for protein shakes is yeast protein, presented at IFT First by the Chinese yeast specialty company Angel Yeast.
AngeoPro Yeast Protein is derived from Saccharomyces cerevisia and contains more than 80% protein with a PDCAAS of 1.0 and has a neutral taste.
“Our yeast was initially developed for vegan meats, but gradually we came to realize that yeast protein is a very high-quality protein with a full amino acid profile, so it has potential in all sectors, like protein powders and shakes,” says Steven Sheng, sales director North America at Angel Yeast.
Sheng says that the protein also works well in snacks or bakery products, as some versions of the protein provide a light, yeasty fragrance.
Precision fermented dairy gains traction
In the US, whey proteins produced via precision fermentation are also providing a new source of high-quality nutrition.
Products are already on the market, such as Nestlé Health Sciences’ Better Whey protein powder through its Orgain brand, among other launches.
One of the newest players in the precision fermentation game is Netherlands-based Vivici, which showcased its beta-lactoglobulin whey protein in premium health and wellness applications. The company shares that beta-lactoglobulin accounts for 65% of the overall whey protein, and using just one protein has some unique advantages.
“Beta-lactoglobulin is more stable than general whey proteins, so we can concentrate our proteins up to higher levels through heat processes like UHT,” reveals Simon Penfold, chief commercial officer at Vivici.
“We’re able to formulate beverages in a different way, particularly waters. We can create neutral pH waters with a more refreshing, clean taste, whereas if you use whey protein from a cow, it would only be stable in an acidic pH environment.”
Marrying dairy with plants
Vivici underscores that its dairy proteins can be extremely complementary to plant-based proteins and formulations. At IFT First, the company showcased two prototype protein bars. One with purely plant-based proteins and one containing plant-based proteins plus its whey protein.
“If you combine our whey protein with a plant protein, you not only change the nutritional profile, it alters the organoleptic profile. You can go from quite a beany, brittle protein bar to a luscious, chewy texture.”
Taylor at Tirlán also highlights the synergies that plants and dairy can bring, especially as dairy prices have been high and whey protein supplies have been tight.
“Dairy and plant-based proteins complement each other. Some manufacturers may look to reduce their costs by replacing whey proteins, but they may not find the same functionality. A hybrid approach could solve some of the price and functionality challenges,” she says.
Meanwhile, Cargill’s Fahlin sees the alternative protein space starting to reach a pivotal point where it must “graduate from the adolescent state of excitement and new options to the grown-up reality of affordability and scale.”
“The alternative protein category is still young, and the industry will face obstacles during its evolution, but Cargill is excited about its future and remains committed to bringing both alternative and traditional protein source options to the table.”
