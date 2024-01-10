South Korea bans dog meat industry as pet ownership proliferates
Animal welfare groups welcome new law but want protection extended to other sentient creatures
10 Jan 2024 --- South Korea’s National Assembly has voted to outlaw its dog meat industry amid rising political and public pressure to recognize the animals as companions rather than food. The ban will come into force in six months and include a three-year phase-out, eventually prohibiting the breeding, slaughter and sale of dogs and dog meat for human consumption.
According to the country’s Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, around 1,160 farms breed dogs for human consumption in South Korea and approximately 520,000 dogs are raised on these farms annually. Around 1,700 restaurants sell dog meat across the country.
But consumer demand for dog meat has decreased significantly as more South Koreans take dogs as family pets. A Humane Society International-commissioned study last year revealed that most citizens (86%) have little to no intention of consuming dog meat in the future.
A majority (57%) also support a ban on the dog meat industry with animal cruelty the top concern (53%) ahead of unsanitary production conditions (50%).
Meanwhile, animal protection groups have stressed that other factory-farmed animals like pigs and chickens would receive similar political and public support if awareness of their sentience and exposure to their welfare conditions increased.
Dog meat has its day
Humane Society International describes the dog meat ban as “history in the making.” The charity recognizes that a phase-out period is an inevitable consequence of dismantling a huge industry like dog meat and helping farmers and traders transition to other livelihoods.
“While we would wish that the industry comes to an end immediately, three years is a relatively short window to end a cruel industry that has been in existence for so long. Plus, the ban comes into effect immediately to stop the creation of any new dog meat farms or related businesses,” Wendy Higgins, Humane Society International’s director of international media, tells Food Ingredients First.
“However, we urge the South Korean government to use these next three years to work with animal welfare groups to rescue as many dogs as possible in a state-sponsored, coordinated effort.”
Dog farmers, slaughterers and restaurant owners will be eligible to apply for government compensation in a process similar to the Models for Change program run by Humane Society International Korea. Since 2015, the charity has helped 18 dog farmers across South Korea switch to growing crops such as chili plants and parsley or water delivery.
Humane Society International estimates that up to one million dogs are factory-farmed and killed for human consumption in South Korea every year.
Penalties for breaching the new law include up to three years imprisonment and fines.
Continental impacts
South Korea joins a growing list of countries and territories across Asia that have banned the dog meat trade — with varying degrees of enforcement — including Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, India, Thailand and Singapore, and the cities of Shenzhen and Zhuhai in mainland China, Siem Reap province in Cambodia and 45 cities, regencies and provinces in Indonesia.
Humane Society International hopes that South Korea’s ban will inspire policymakers in other countries across Asia to take similar action.
“In Indonesia, for example, where millions of dogs and cats are stolen, trafficked and killed for meat, we have made significant progress securing bans in more than 40 cities, regencies and provinces,” says Higgins.
“But we need a national-level ban to really have an impact.”
Animal inequality
Humane Society International suggests that the dog meat ban marks a turning point in the country’s attitude toward animal protection and the government’s responsibility to keep pace with growing public concern for animal welfare.
“Dogs have a special place in people's hearts, including people in South Korea, where pet ownership has grown enormously,” says Higgins.
“If people spent as much time with pigs or chickens as they do with dogs, they would develop a similar bond with and understanding of these equally fascinating and sentient animals.”
“Public awareness has been key in getting the public on board with the dog meat ban. Once dog meat farms were exposed in the Korean media so that people could see the suffering, they supported the drive to end the industry. If the same level of exposure were given to other factory-farmed animals, we would see a change in public opinion there too.”
Western hypocrisy?
In the Western world, where dogs are more commonly kept as pets, the general public is quick to condemn the dog meat industry. The criticism often centers around the annual Yulin Dog Meat Festival in a remote part of Southern China, where thousands of dogs are slaughtered using clubs.
However, Circuthon founder Paul Foulkes-Arellano questions why UK shoppers, for instance, would welcome South Korea’s dog meat ban but continue to consume lambs and calves, especially as animal farming is increasingly linked to climate change.
“They would be shocked to witness the conditions in the UK’s factory farms. Every month, there is a press exposé about the conditions on UK factory farms, but nothing has improved in 40 years — in fact, it’s got worse,” he tells us.
“Factory farming is an intensive form of animal agriculture, prioritizing profit above everything else. The margins for low-cost meat are very slim, meaning that animals are kept in cramped, overcrowded conditions with a lack of environmental enrichment, poor hygiene standards and low animal welfare.”
By Joshua Poole