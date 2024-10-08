Aromatech launches natural smoke flavors amid EU flavoring ban
Aromatech has developed a range of natural flavors to replace smoke flavors banned in EU member states, following the updated European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) recommendations.
According to the company, the new products meet regulatory requirements while enabling food manufacturers to maintain a “high-quality” taste with alternatives to smoke additives and natural flavors with a distinct smoky profile.
In April, the European Commission concluded that some additives that lend a smoky flavor to food products have links to adverse effects, such as increased risks of cancer and other chronic diseases.
“The relevant decisions are based on scientific assessments by the EFSA, which concluded that for all eight smoke flavorings assessed, genotoxicity concerns are either confirmed or can’t be ruled out. EFSA’s opinion is based on an updated methodology, assessing new data submitted by the applicants. It concerns the specific flavorings which can be added to food, and not the food itself,” the Commission announced at the time of the endorsement of the withdrawal proposal.
The new regulation specifies different phase-out periods to give producers and operators time to adapt to the rules. When used to replace traditional smoking, such as ham, sausages, fish and cheese, the phase-out period is five years. The phase-out period will be two years for uses where the smoke flavoring is added for extra flavor, such as sauces, soups and chips.
Industry implications
The ban on certain smoke additives has critical implications for F&B businesses in the EU.
Industry giants such as Unilever are bracing for the impact of the incoming regulation. Unilever’s European sausage brand, Unox, reportedly produces 16 million “rookworsten” per year using the banned flavorings.
The regulation has also spurred innovation among manufacturers anticipating the ban. Earlier this year, Sensient Flavors & Extracts Europe launched its SmokeLess Smoke range — a natural, clean label alternative for popular smoky flavor notes in gourmet cuisine.
“Our SmokeLess Smoke range of flavors are natural solutions that cater to diverse smoky flavor notes while being free of actual smoke condensates and meeting requirements for natural, vegan, non-GMO, Halal and Kosher label claims,” Jeremy Marichez, innovation manager at the company, previously told Food Ingredients First.