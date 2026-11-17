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Fi Europe 2026 live: Brenntag tackles nitrate reduction in meat with plant proteins and fibers
Key takeaways
- Brenntag showcases a kabanossi sausage prototype without added nitrates, using fibers and plant proteins to maintain shelf life and color.
- Yeast and fava bean proteins offer new reformulation opportunities, while flavor masking helps overcome taste and texture challenges.
- Rising costs and GLP-1-driven nutritional demands are pushing manufacturers to balance affordability, nutrient quality, and sensory appeal.
Brenntag is showcasing a kabanossi fermented sausage prototype without added nitrates at Fi Europe 2026 in Frankfurt, Germany (Nov 17–19). The concept uses fibers and plant proteins to address technical reformulation challenges while maintaining key product characteristics.
The company is also highlighting emerging protein sources and flavor modulation solutions amid rising consumer demand for healthier and affordable products without compromising sensory appeal.
Remedios Marcos, president of Nutrition EMEA at Brenntag, identifies three major trends guiding the company’s innovation strategy.
“Health is also becoming as important as taste,” she tells Food Ingredients First, on the trade show floor.
“The second is convenience, which is very important, especially with busy lifestyles and for the older generation. And third is indulgence. We are seeing that consumers are not prepared to compromise on taste, but also not on health.”
Marcos adds that geopolitical uncertainty is also making affordability an increasingly important consideration for manufacturers during product development.
Reformulating meat without added nitrates
Nitrates and nitrites help preserve cured meats, maintain color, and inhibit harmful bacteria, but their potential to form carcinogenic nitrosamines is driving interest in alternative preservation solutions.
Marcos explains that removing added nitrates from fermented sausages creates challenges in maintaining shelf life, texture, appearance, and cost competitiveness.
Brenntag is addressing these challenges by incorporating fibers, soy protein, and other vegetable proteins into its cabanossi prototype.
“We managed to get the same shelf life and color as the original,” says Marcos.
She also links reducing nitrates to Brenntag’s sustainability-oriented reformulation efforts.
The prototype reflects the company’s wider approach to ingredient substitution, which considers nutritional improvements alongside product performance, safety, and regulatory requirements.
“We have a strong portfolio to cover basic needs for texture and formulation. But safety and compliance are top of mind.”
Targeting protein taste and functionality
While protein enrichment remains a major innovation driver, Marcos observes that consumers are becoming more discerning about protein sources and nutritional quality.
“In the beginning, it was just about high protein, with specific consumers really focused on getting high protein regardless of taste. Nowadays, it’s becoming much more complex,” she says.
However, alternative proteins present sensory challenges, particularly bitterness, grittiness, and undesirable mouthfeel.
“The challenge with proteins is getting the right mouthfeel and taste,” Marcos emphasizes.
Brenntag uses protein selection, flavor modulation, and masking solutions to help manufacturers balance nutritional value with sensory performance.
Marcos cites yeast and fava bean proteins as promising examples of animal protein alternatives. She particularly highlights fava protein’s relatively neutral taste as an advantage for manufacturers seeking to diversify protein sources.
GLP-1’s impact on nutritional expectations
Beyond protein diversification, the growing use of GLP-1 medications is influencing nutritional expectations, says Marcos. Consumers using these weight loss medications are becoming more attentive to their intake of proteins, fibers, and micronutrients.
“They are becoming much more aware of which ones are right for their diet to fulfil their needs.”
For manufacturers, this shift could create opportunities for targeted nutritional formulations as they move beyond protein quantity toward more diverse nutritional profiles.
Affordability reshapes ingredient choices
Inflation and market uncertainty are increasing pressure on manufacturers to deliver cost-effective formulations. Marcos tells us that Brenntag’s approach involves understanding customer requirements and identifying ingredients that deliver comparable functionality at different price points.
“When we approach a new brief, we normally take into account the costing needs the customer is looking for, and then look for ingredients with similar functionality to make a good, affordable formulation,” she adds.
Plant proteins offer one potential route to reducing formulation costs, particularly when replacing more expensive animal-derived ingredients.
“Soy or some vegetable proteins can help reduce costs compared with animal proteins, especially dairy proteins, which are at a very high cost level today.”
However, Marcos says protein innovation is driven more by health and wellness considerations than affordability. Taste and mouthfeel remain key formulation challenges.
Visual appeal and indulgence
Beyond protein and meat reformulation, Brenntag is exploring how health-oriented formulations can deliver appealing sensory experiences.
The company is showcasing a combination of matcha with sweet and spicy flavor notes at Fi Europe 2026. It uses the ingredient’s distinctive green color to enhance visual appeal.
“Visual appearance is the first way food reaches the consumer,” says Marcos.
“It’s very important to focus on the content, richness, formulation, texture, and nutritional value, while also keeping the visual effect and indulgence in mind.”
She expects the mega trends at the trade show this year to be different from previous years due to increased consumer involvement in understanding the nutritional value of food, including its protein sources, fibers, and micronutrients.
“In the past, consumers were prepared to compromise between health and indulgence. Now we [manufacturers] need to take both trends into account as key ones and combine them.”
“There will be an even greater focus on health and food ingredients with more emphasis on diversification.”
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