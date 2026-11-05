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Lantmännen and Ingredion expand Europe’s plant protein capacity with NordPea
Key takeaways
- Lantmännen has launched NordPea, a pea protein isolate developed in collaboration with Ingredion for plant-based food applications, including dairy alternatives.
- Production will take place at a €100 million facility in Sweden, with capacity to process approximately 40,000 tons of peas and faba beans annually.
- NordPea will use locally grown Swedish peas through a vertically integrated supply chain, as European manufacturers seek alternative protein sources and more traceable ingredient supply chains.
Swedish agricultural cooperative Lantmännen has launched a new pea protein isolate, NordPea, as food and beverage manufacturers continue to explore alternative protein sources and more sustainable ingredient supply chains.
Developed in collaboration with ingredient supplier Ingredion, NordPea is designed for use in a range of plant-based food applications, including dairy alternatives.
The companies say the ingredient combines high protein quality with sustainability credentials, targeting manufacturers looking for alternatives to conventional animal-derived proteins and other plant-based ingredients.
Production will take place at Lantmännen’s new €100 million (US$112 million) plant protein facility in Lidköping, Sweden. The facility is designed to process approximately 40,000 tons of peas and fava beans annually, providing additional processing capacity for locally grown protein crops.
European investment in plant protein production
The launch comes amid continued investment in plant protein production across Europe, as ingredient suppliers and food manufacturers look to diversify protein sources and strengthen regional supply chains.
While the plant-based food market has experienced uneven growth across categories, demand for functional plant proteins remains an important area of development, particularly as manufacturers seek ingredients that can deliver on nutritional, technical, and cost requirements.
Pea protein has attracted interest as an alternative to soy and dairy proteins, partly because it can be used in applications such as meat alternatives, protein-enriched foods, and dairy analogs. However, factors including taste, texture, solubility, and processing performance remain important considerations for manufacturers looking to incorporate plant proteins into mainstream products.
Local sourcing underpins new production
Lantmännen says NordPea will be produced through a vertically integrated supply chain, using peas grown by its cooperative farmers in Sweden in accordance with the organization’s agricultural and sustainability standards. This approach is intended to provide greater oversight of raw material sourcing, from cultivation through to ingredient production.
The Lidköping facility has also received support from the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency’s climate investment program, reflecting wider efforts to encourage investment in industrial processes with lower environmental impacts.
The rise of pea protein
For ingredient manufacturers, regional sourcing and traceability are becoming increasingly important considerations alongside the functional performance of new ingredients. However, the environmental credentials of plant proteins depend on a range of factors, including agricultural practices, processing energy, transport, and overall production efficiency.
Fredrik Krook, managing director of biorefineries at Lantmännen, says the launch will help address growing European demand for pea protein.
“Pea protein is an increasingly popular choice for food and beverage manufacturers in Europe, and NordPea will help to satisfy this growing demand with a high-quality ingredient produced in a sustainable manner,” he says.
NordPea will be officially introduced at Fi Europe 2026 in Frankfurt, Germany (Nov 17–19). Lantmännen and Ingredion will also give a joint presentation on pea protein during the event.
The new ingredient represents another step in the development of Europe’s plant protein processing infrastructure, as suppliers look to connect agricultural production more closely with the growing requirements of F&B manufacturers.
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