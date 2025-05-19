European coalition calls for tougher laws on cancer-linked nitrites in processed meats
A group of leading scientists and politicians has formed a pan-European coalition to combat the use of nitrites in processed meats. The launch follows years of mounting evidence that the chemicals, which are used as preservatives for color, flavor, and shelf life, pose a significant cancer risk.
In 2015, the World Health Organization (WHO) classified processed meats as a Group One carcinogen — the same classification as tobacco — and attributed 34,000 global cancer deaths a year to diets high in processed meats. Nitrites can form nitrosamines during digestion and high-heat cooking.
The Coalition Against Nitrites, a non-profit organization, has been launched to reduce the cancer rate by calling for tougher legislation on the meat industry. The coalition has the backing of three authors of the 2015 WHO report and other academics and food experts.
Lord James Bethell, a health minister in the last UK government, says removing nitrites from processed meats is “a no-compromise measure” that could reduce pressure on the National Health Service:
“Colorectal cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, with approximately 44,100 new cases diagnosed every year — the equivalent of 120 cases every day. As a former Health Minister, I know firsthand the scale of the challenge this presents, both for the Government and for our NHS.”
Antonella Cardone, CEO of Cancer Patients Europe, comments:
“Cancer Patients Europe fully supports the Coalition Against Nitrites in its effort to remove harmful nitrites from processed meats. With colorectal cancer claiming around 170,000 lives each year across Europe, we must act on the overwhelming scientific evidence linking nitrite-cured meats to this deadly disease.”
“Reducing exposure to known dietary carcinogens is a vital step in cancer prevention — and one we can take now, without compromising food quality or choice.”
Divergent policies
The EU is set to implement stricter regulations on nitrites in processed meats by October 2025, reducing permissible levels and introducing residual limits. In contrast, the UK has yet to adopt similar measures, leading to concerns that British consumers may be more exposed to cancer-causing additives.
While some UK producers have introduced nitrite-free options, the majority of processed meats still contain the additives. The coalition argues that reformulating products without nitrites is both achievable and essential for public health.
Sharon Hodgson MP, the former UK shadow health minister, comments: “Knowing what we know today about the health risks of added nitrites, it’s time for a serious conversation about the safety of our food.”