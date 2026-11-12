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Biospringer outlines ModuMax strategy for healthier food reformulation
Key takeaways
- ModuMax helps address bitterness, off-notes, and mouthfeel challenges in healthier food and beverage formulations.
- Biospringer identifies dairy, plant-based alternatives, reduced-sugar beverages, and high-protein drinks as key application opportunities.
- The acquisition strengthens Biospringer’s ambition to combine yeast extracts, fermentation expertise, and sensory science into integrated taste solutions.
The acquisition of dsm-firmenich’s taste modulation technology is intended to strengthen Biospringer’s reformulation capabilities, with early validation pointing to opportunities in dairy, plant-based alternatives, and reduced-sugar beverages.
Following its acquisition of ModuMax, the natural taste modulation technology developed by dsm-firmenich, Biospringer by Lesaffre is outlining how it plans to integrate the solution into its wider ingredient portfolio, targeting manufacturers seeking to improve nutritional profiles without sacrificing sensory appeal.
Speaking to Food Ingredients First, Esther de Graaf-Groenendijk, director of the Food Business Line at Biospringer, says the technology will complement the company’s yeast extract expertise, providing manufacturers with additional tools to address bitterness, off-notes, mouthfeel, and flavor delivery.
The acquisition, announced last month, adds a multi-mechanism taste modulator to Biospringer’s portfolio. ModuMax is designed for complex food and beverage matrices, including high-protein beverages, plant-based milks, reduced-sugar drinks, and low-fat dairy alternatives.
However, the company sees its value extending beyond simply adding another ingredient to its offering. The acquisition supports a broader ambition to develop integrated taste design solutions that can help manufacturers navigate increasingly demanding reformulation challenges.
Coffee application demonstrates reformulation potential
One of the clearest examples of ModuMax’s potential comes from coffee formulations, where reducing fat-containing ingredients can significantly affect the sensory characteristics consumers associate with the finished product.
De Graaf-Groenendijk explains that ModuMax has demonstrated effectiveness as a standalone ingredient, including in applications where manufacturers need to compensate for changes to formulation composition.
“First, ModuMax already performs effectively as a standalone ingredient and has demonstrated its value as a multi-mechanism taste modulator across a wide range of applications.”
“For example, we have demonstrated that reducing the creamer content in 3-in-1 coffee formulations can lead to consumer disappointment due to a loss of creaminess and mouthfeel, two key attributes that consumers expect from this type of product.”
“By incorporating ModuMax, we were able to restore sensory performance and achieve taste parity with the original formulation, delivering comparable consumer acceptance while supporting the development of a healthier, better-for-you product,” she says.
Biospringer believes combining ModuMax with its existing yeast extract solutions could offer a more comprehensive approach.
“Second, there is a natural fit and strong synergy between ModuMax and the rest of the portfolio,” continues De Graaf-Groenendijk. “Each solution addresses specific drivers of consumer preference and acceptance. While Biospringer’s yeast extracts contribute depth, umami, kokumi, richness, and flavor complexity, ModuMax complements these benefits by reducing bitterness, masking off-notes, enhancing mouthfeel, and improving flavor delivery.”
“Together, these technologies provide a more comprehensive and powerful toolbox for product developers, enabling them to tackle increasingly complex formulation challenges while maintaining the great taste that consumers expect.”
“This combination is particularly relevant as manufacturers continue to navigate nutritional reformulation, cost pressures, regulatory requirements, and evolving consumer expectations.”
Dairy, plant-based and protein applications in focus
Asked where it sees the strongest growth opportunities for ModuMax, Biospringer points to dairy and plant-based dairy alternatives, reduced-sugar beverages, and high-protein functional drinks.
“As the world continues to shift toward healthier and more nutritious food and beverage products, manufacturers are increasingly exploring alternative protein sources, lower salt, less sugar, reducing fat, and formula cost optimization,” De Graaf-Groenendijk says.
“However, these solutions often come with sensory, regulatory, and cost challenges. In this context, ModuMax is uniquely positioned to help rebalance taste and improve consumer acceptance of better-for-you products.”
“Based on our validation work, ModuMax has demonstrated its strongest performance in dairy products and plant-based dairy alternatives, reduced-sugar beverages, including coffee-based applications, and high-protein and functional beverage formulations where bitterness and off-notes can impact consumer preference.”
Nevertheless, the company is careful not to position ModuMax as a universal correction system for every formulation problem.
“While ModuMax delivers a clear sensory benefit, it should generally be positioned as a taste optimization and enhancement solution rather than a complete taste correction system. Its greatest value lies in providing the final layer of refinement. In many applications, this ‘finishing touch’ can make the difference between a technically successful formulation and a product that truly meets consumer expectations,” explains De Graaf-Groenendijk.
“As such, setting the right customer expectations is critical. ModuMax is most effective when integrated into a broader formulation strategy rather than being viewed as the sole solution to complex taste challenges.”
Expanding taste innovation capabilities
Beyond immediate application opportunities, the acquisition reflects Biospringer’s broader innovation strategy, which increasingly focuses on combining technologies and application expertise to support product development.
Under the acquisition announcement, ModuMax is set to be integrated into Biospringer’s go-to-market organization, global R&D operations, and application network.
De Graaf-Groenendijk describes this as a shift toward more comprehensive taste development platforms.
“From a broader innovation perspective, we are moving beyond individual ingredients toward integrated taste design platforms. By combining fermentation expertise, sensory science, and application support, we aim to offer customers end-to-end solutions that accelerate product development, reformulation, and commercialization.”
However, these changes can introduce bitterness, unwanted flavors and texture challenges, creating opportunities for technologies that help maintain sensory quality.
“As for the future, natural taste modulation is likely to become a cornerstone technology for healthier and clean label products. Consumers increasingly expect foods and beverages to contain less sugar, salt, and fat, while incorporating more plant proteins and functional ingredients. However, these nutritional improvements often introduce bitterness, off-notes, or texture challenges,” De Graaf-Groenendijk notes.
“Technologies such as ModuMax help bridge this gap. Natural taste modulation will increasingly play three key roles: enabling nutritional reformulation by reducing reliance on sugar, fat, and salt while maintaining sensory appeal; improving plant-based and protein-rich formulations, where bitterness and off-notes remain major barriers to consumer acceptance; and supporting clean label innovation, allowing formulators to achieve desired sensory outcomes through naturally derived solutions rather than artificial flavor systems.”
The future of natural taste modulation
The company sees natural taste modulation becoming increasingly important as manufacturers seek to deliver healthier products without compromising the eating and drinking experience.
The challenge is not simply to reduce sugar, fat, or salt, but to ensure that the resulting products continue to meet consumer expectations for flavor, texture, and overall enjoyment.
De Graaf-Groenendijk concludes: “Ultimately, the acquisition positions Biospringer at the intersection of two major industry trends: clean label ingredients and healthier food design.”
“As consumer expectations continue to rise, the ability to naturally optimize taste, texture, and overall eating experience will become a critical competitive advantage for F&B manufacturers, and we are strengthening our ability to be a strong player in that space.”
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