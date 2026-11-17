- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
Fi Europe 2026 live: Foodology by Univar Solutions tackles trade-offs in hybrid meat and sugar reduction
Key takeaways
- Foodology’s hybrid meatball concept shows how manufacturers can add plant ingredients and fiber while retaining familiar taste and texture.
- The company’s reduced-added-sugar cinnamon swirl prototype puts the focus on preserving moisture, color, and bite as sugar comes out of the recipe.
- A clean label vegan cream cheese prototype illustrates how processing, shelf life, sourcing, and cost shape commercial scale-up.
A hybrid meatball and a reduced-added-sugar cinnamon swirl are currently putting two reformulation challenges on display at Foodology by Univar Solutions’ Fi Europe 2026 booth. At the event in Frankfurt, Germany (Nov 17–19), Foodology demonstrates what it takes to keep familiar foods tasting and feeling the way consumers expect when the recipe changes.
Aaron Lee, senior vice president of Health & Nutrition at Univar Solutions, says manufacturers are weighing interest in protein, fiber, and cleaner labels against cost pressures and supply uncertainty.
“Food manufacturers are being asked to deliver on multiple fronts at the same time, from nutrition and clean label goals to affordability and product performance. Our role is to help customers navigate those challenges by combining ingredient expertise, technical support, and a reliable supply chain to turn market trends into commercially viable products,” he tells Food Ingredients First on the trade show floor.
“At the same time, there’s growing interest in products that support protein and fiber intake, cleaner labels, and overall nutritional value. That’s especially true as food and beverage companies respond to changing eating habits and look for ways to differentiate their products in a competitive market.”
Lee says the company’s prototypes reflect those overlapping demands.
“At Fi Europe 2026, our featured prototypes are designed to showcase these realities. The concepts we’ve developed highlight practical formulation strategies across bakery, snacks, beverages, and savory applications, demonstrating how manufacturers can address challenges, such as sugar reduction, protein fortification, cleaner labels, and texture optimization, without sacrificing the eating experience that consumers expect.”
adding nutrition to familiar formats at SupplySide Global 2026 in Las Vegas, US, earlier this month.Foodology is also presenting a chilled latte enriched with protein and fiber and a fiber-enriched sparkling mulled mocktail formulated with no added sugar. The company discussed
Adding fiber to a familiar meal
In Frankfurt, Foodology is presenting its hybrid meatballs in a creamy sauce as a concept for manufacturers responding to changing portion preferences associated with GLP-1 use. Stephen Cope, food development manager at Foodology by Univar Solutions, sees a broader opportunity for combining meat and plant ingredients in everyday meals.
“Hybrid products create an interesting middle ground. Consumers don’t always want to make a complete switch from traditional meat products, but many are open to options that incorporate plant-based ingredients alongside meat.”
“What makes the approach appealing is that it allows developers to enhance nutritional profiles or introduce additional fiber while maintaining the taste, texture, and familiarity people expect from everyday meals. The challenge isn’t simply adding plant ingredients. It’s making sure the final product still delivers the sensory experience consumers are looking for.”
“Our hybrid meatball concept explores how ingredient selection and formulation can help strike that balance while creating opportunities for innovation in a category that consumers already understand and enjoy.”
Mimicking sugar qualities
What happens when sugar comes out of a cinnamon swirl? Cope explains why cutting sugar changes the whole recipe.
“Reducing sugar sounds straightforward until you start taking it out of a recipe. Sugar contributes much more than sweetness. It affects texture, moisture, color, mouthfeel, and the overall eating experience.”
“The real challenge is recreating those qualities so consumers don’t feel like they’re making a compromise. In a product such as a cinnamon swirl, people expect indulgence. They expect the right appearance, flavor, aroma, and a satisfying bite.”
“That’s where ingredient selection becomes critical. Different sweeteners, starches, enzymes, and texturizing solutions all play a role in helping developers achieve sugar reduction targets while preserving the characteristics that make the product enjoyable in the first place,” adds Cope.
Taking clean label vegan cream cheese into production
Foodology’s clean label vegan cream cheese is what Cope refers to as an example of what happens once a manufacturer wants to take a prototype further.
“Our prototype is based on real conversations that our teams have had with our customers. However, a formulation that works in a development kitchen may need additional refinement before it’s ready for full-scale manufacturing.”
Upcoming webinars
Smarter formulations in EMEA: Where innovation meets local food trends
Azelis