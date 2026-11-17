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Major food groups join forces to accelerate regenerative agriculture
Key takeaways
- The Regen Compact brings together major manufacturers, retailers, and food producers to establish a more coordinated approach to regenerative agriculture.
- Signatories will integrate regenerative agriculture into their business strategies, with progress tracked through transparent, farmer-led reporting, and independent benchmarking.
- The compact identifies long-term purchasing certainty, direct farmer investment, and collaboration across the food industry as key to accelerating adoption.
Fourteen food businesses and retailers, including Nestlé, McDonald’s, Danone, Mars, Aldi Süd and Marks & Spencer, have signed a new industry agreement aimed at expanding regenerative agriculture and improving the resilience of global food supply chains.
The Regen Compact, convened by the UK-based Circular Bioeconomy Alliance (CBA), brings together companies from across food manufacturing, retail, agriculture, and foodservice. Other signatories include McCain Foods, Lidl GB, Waitrose, Yeo Valley, Silver Fern Farms, Wildfarmed, Gail’s, and Spanish food supplier Agrolimen.
The initiative comes amid growing concern over the vulnerability of agricultural production to extreme weather, soil degradation, biodiversity loss, and rising input costs.
Its launch follows a difficult year for farmers in several major producing regions, with drought, heatwaves, flooding and wildfires disrupting harvests and adding pressure to already exposed supply chains.
For food and beverage manufacturers, the issue extends beyond environmental commitments. Disruption to agricultural production can affect the availability, quality, and cost of key raw materials, from cereals and dairy to meat, fruit, and vegetable ingredients.
The Compact aims to encourage companies to integrate regenerative agriculture more deeply into their sourcing strategies, while helping address some of the financial and practical barriers preventing farmers from changing production methods.
Building supply chain resilience
Regenerative agriculture has become an increasingly prominent part of food companies’ sustainability strategies, although the term covers a broad range of approaches rather than a single prescribed farming system.
Practices can include reducing soil disturbance through minimum tillage, maintaining living roots in the soil, introducing cover crops, integrating livestock, diversifying crop rotations, and incorporating trees into agricultural landscapes.
The overarching aim is to improve soil structure and fertility, support biodiversity, manage water more effectively, and strengthen the natural systems on which food production depends.
However, there is no universally accepted definition or single set of practices that can be applied across all agricultural environments. What works on a particular farm depends on factors including soil type, climate, water availability, crop requirements, and local economic conditions.
This makes the transition more complex for multinational food businesses sourcing ingredients from multiple regions and farming systems.
The Regen Compact sets out five guiding principles — farming approaches should be farmer-led and nature-based, improve resilience, take a holistic view of agricultural systems, reflect local conditions, and be transparent and affordable.
It also encourages greater collaboration between companies, farmers, financial institutions, NGOs, and agricultural experts to improve access to investment and practical support.
The European Alliance for Regenerative Agriculture will advise the Compact’s secretariat and independently benchmark participating companies’ standards and actions against its principles.
Farmers face the cost of transition
One of the central challenges for regenerative agriculture is ensuring that farmers can afford to adopt new practices without jeopardizing productivity or income.
Changes such as reducing tillage, introducing cover crops, or diversifying rotations can require new equipment, additional labor, and technical expertise, and changes to established production systems. Benefits such as improved soil health and water retention may take time to emerge, while the costs of transition are often immediate.
There is also a commercial question around who pays. Food manufacturers and retailers increasingly expect suppliers to demonstrate progress on environmental targets, but farmers need reliable markets, financial incentives, and longer-term purchasing arrangements to justify investment.
The compact identifies longer-term commercial certainty and direct farmer support as potential ways for participating businesses to help unlock adoption.
“The nature-climate crisis has reached a tipping point that is putting food security at risk. The good news is that we have the knowledge to reverse the situation. It requires transforming our food systems around nature, adopting ecological principles as the basis for delivering economic outcomes,” says Marc Palahí, CEO of the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance.
“Regenerative agriculture is the greatest lever we have to restore harmony between humanity, nature and the environment, reconnecting human health to planetary health.”
For manufacturers, this could mean moving beyond short-term sourcing arrangements toward closer partnerships with agricultural suppliers, including investment in training, technical assistance, and transition programs.
The question of measurement is equally important. Without consistent and credible ways to assess progress, companies risk relying on different definitions and reporting methodologies, making it difficult to compare results or establish whether changes in farming practices are delivering meaningful environmental improvements.
Industry collaboration under scrutiny
The involvement of large food manufacturers and retailers gives the initiative considerable potential influence over agricultural supply chains. Companies such as Nestlé, Danone, and Mars source substantial volumes of agricultural commodities, while retailers including Aldi, Lidl, M&S, and Waitrose have direct relationships with growers and food producers.
Their purchasing policies and supplier requirements can help shape how agricultural production evolves, particularly when sustainability expectations are supported by commercial incentives.
“Regenerative agriculture is critical to building more resilient supply chains for the future. At Nestlé, we have made it an integral part of our sourcing approach, working with farmers and partners to drive the transition at scale,” says Anna Manz, chief financial officer of Nestlé.
“Farmers cannot make this shift alone. We will continue to support them and, through the Regen Compact and other platforms, openly share our learnings to help encourage the adoption of regenerative practices more broadly.”
The compact also reflects a broader shift in how the food industry approaches agricultural sustainability. Rather than treating regenerative farming solely as a means of reducing the environmental footprint of individual ingredients, businesses are increasingly looking at its potential to protect the long-term availability of raw materials.
Tom Denyard, managing director, Waitrose, adds: “If we want British food on our plates in years to come, our farms have to be able to cope with summers like this one, which gave the UK its smallest harvest on record.”
“Regenerative farming is about looking after the soil, so it can keep feeding us through the good years and the bad. Farmers are leading the biggest change in how British food is grown for a generation, and backing them has never been a side project for us. We’ve done it for years, on our own farm and with every one of our UK farmers and growers, and we intend to go further.”
Industry-wide collaboration will need to translate into measurable action to demonstrate its value.
The announcement does not set out specific collective adoption targets or financial commitments from the 14 signatories. Its effectiveness will therefore depend on how individual companies develop their programs, support participating farmers, and report progress.
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