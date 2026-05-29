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May in review: Food price increases, Ingredion-Tate & Lyle talks, Mondelēz “shrinkflation” ruling
Key takeaways
- Global food prices increased for the third consecutive month, driven by Strait of Hormuz closures affecting energy and fertilizer.
- Ingredion made a conditional acquisition proposal for Tate & Lyle, a British food ingredients company valued at £2.74 billion (US$3.68 billion).
- A German court ruled that Mondelez misled consumers by reducing Milka chocolate bar weights without clear labeling.
In May 2026, the UN FAO Price Index revealed that global food prices have risen for a third consecutive month, as the Strait of Hormuz closures continue to push up energy and fertilizer prices. The EU announced it would cut fertilizer costs to ease pressure on farmers.
Ingredion made a conditional proposal to acquire Tate & Lyle. According to Tate & Lyle, the British food ingredients company has received multiple approaches from Ingredion to acquire its business, which it reportedly values at £2.74 billion (US$3.68 billion).
A German court ruled that Mondelēz misled consumers by cutting the weight of Milka chocolate bars without clearly indicating the change on packaging. Cargill brought cocoa-free confectionery to North America, amid cocoa supply volatility.
We look back at the biggest stories from May.
Food packaging trends 2026: Sustainability, digital innovation & consumer-centric solutions
The food packaging industry is undergoing a significant transformation, shaped by evolving consumer expectations and sustainability imperatives. Key trends are emerging that will reshape how food products are packaged and perceived in the marketplace. In this report, we explored these trends, drawing insights from packaging leaders Mondi and Coveris.
The GLP-1 formulation challenge: Clean sweetness, higher protein and nutrient density in smaller portions
The rapid increase in GLP-1 receptor agonist use has triggered a significant consumer-behavior reset for the F&B industry. Smaller portions, reduced appetite, and altered taste perception are forcing reformulators to reconsider what reduced-sugar products are actually for. We sat down with experts from Kerry, ADM, Samyang, and Cargill to examine how GLP-1 medications are reshaping the sugar reduction brief.
Vitafoods Europe 2026: From Starbucks protein foam to bone broth coffee, fortified foods go mainstream
At Vitafoods Europe 2026 in Barcelona, Spain, suppliers leaned hard into indulgence, with flavor houses, dairy ingredient firms, and protein specialists converging on coffee, bars, and beverages. Starbucks’ protein foam rollout framed the trend, while whey, creatine, and bone broth “broffee” concepts pointed to fortified foods going fully mainstream.
Global food prices rise for third consecutive month as Near East conflict strains supply chains
The FAO Food Price Index climbed 1.6% in April, marking a third straight monthly rise, with meat reaching a record high and vegetable oils at their strongest since 2022. We looked at how the Strait of Hormuz closure is lifting energy and fertilizer costs, and raising concerns about 2026 plantings, while dairy and sugar prices ease.
“Innovation at origin”: IFF’s Madagascar hub to boost vanilla R&D and resilience
IFF opened a vanilla innovation center in Madagascar to enhance its ability to “innovate at origin” by tracking vanilla’s journey from extraction to flavor creation. Audrey Borie, global vanilla business development lead, told us how the center will help strengthen the sustainability and resilience of one of the world’s most complex natural ingredients.
Cargill and Voyage Foods expand cocoa-free confectionery to North America amid sector volatility
Cargill and Voyage Foods brought cocoa-free confectionery alternatives to the North American market, as manufacturers seek greater resilience against cocoa supply volatility, pricing pressures, and climate-related sourcing risks. Mia Divecha, senior product line specialist at Cargill, told us more.
Ingredion and Tate & Lyle in talks over potential takeover
Tate & Lyle confirmed that it is in discussions with US rival Ingredion over a possible takeover. The British food ingredients company says it has received multiple approaches from Ingredion to acquire its business, which it reportedly values at £2.74 billion (US$3.70 billion).
German court finds Mondelēz misled consumers with Milka “shrinkflation”
A German court ruled that Mondelēz misled consumers by cutting the weight of Milka chocolate bars without clearly indicating the change on packaging. “We take note of the court ruling and take it seriously; we will now examine the court’s reasoning in detail,” Mondelēz told Food Ingredients First.
EU moves to cut fertilizer costs while reducing reliance on Russian supply
The EU revealed it will suspend customs duties on key nitrogen-based fertilizer imports for one year in an effort to ease pressure on farmers and reduce dependence on Russian products. The measure, approved by the Council of the EU on May 22, covers fertilizer inputs including urea and ammonia and is expected to save importers around €60 million (US$69.5 million) in duties.
ADM expands plant protein lineup as demand for diversified sources grows
ADM introduced eight new soy- and pea-based protein ingredients across North America and Europe, as food manufacturers expand beyond traditional animal protein formulations and seek more diversified plant-based options. We explored how the move reflects broader shifts in consumer and product development trends around protein consumption.
The rise of alcohol-free spirits: Arkay launches Beyond Whisky Plant-Based
Arkay Beverages launched Beyond Spirits, a new line of alcohol-free beverages, including Beyond Whisky Plant-Based, an innovative whisky alternative. We looked at how alcohol-free beverage innovation is accelerating globally and why evolving consumer preferences present new challenges and opportunities for spirits brands.
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