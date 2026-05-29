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European dairy scales in Southeast Asia as functional nutrition demand surges
Key takeaways
- Bord Bia leverages Singapore as a gateway for Irish dairy, supporting functional, science-backed F&B innovation and driving €276 million (US$321 million) in exports to the region in 2025.
- Innova Market Insights data show global and Asian consumers increasingly prioritize protein, vitamins, fiber, naturalness, and gut health, boosting opportunities for functional dairy ingredients.
- Irish grass-fed dairy, validated by Teagasc research, offers superior nutritional benefits, enabling formulators to develop evidence-based, functional, and consumer-centric products.
European dairy suppliers, led by Bord Bia – The Irish Food Board, are intensifying engagement with Southeast Asia’s F&B manufacturers, as demand for science‑backed, functional ingredients continues to reshape product development across the region.
The move is anchored in the “European Dairy: Ireland, Where Nature Meets Science” campaign, a €3.2 million (US$3.7 million) EU co‑funded initiative designed to elevate Irish dairy’s presence in Asia.
Singapore — recognized as an innovation and distribution hub for ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) — has become central to these efforts, providing a gateway for dairy ingredients that support next‑generation functional F&B products.
According to Bord Bia’s South East Asia market manager, Lorna Allen, “Singapore is a key gateway for European dairy engagement in Southeast Asia, particularly as demand for functional and science‑backed nutrition continues to grow. Ireland has exported €276 million (US$321 million) value of dairy products to Southeast Asia in 2025, a year‑on‑year increase of 16.4%.”
Through the EU‑backed campaign, Bord Bia is facilitating deeper collaboration between European dairy producers and regional food innovators to foster ingredient supply and co‑development opportunities.
The push comes as consumer demand for health‑oriented F&B intensifies, aligning with global insights from Innova Market Insights. Innova’s latest data reveal that 60% of consumers globally always check ingredient lists, with protein, vitamins, and fiber emerging as the most sought‑after nutrients, driven by an interest in energy, healthy aging, and overall wellness.
This shift elevates the strategic value of dairy, a natural source of high‑quality protein and functional micronutrients, in formulations aimed at life‑stage nutrition, metabolic support, and holistic health.
Science‑led nutrition meets natural production
European dairy’s unique combination of pasture‑raised systems and scientific validation is positioned as a differentiator for manufacturers targeting health‑driven formulations.
Dr. André Brodkorb, senior researcher at Teagasc Food Research Centre Moorepark, emphasizes the nutritional strengths of Irish systems: “Irish grass‑fed milk is scientifically proven to deliver superior nutritional benefits… with higher percentages of omega‑3 and conjugated linoleic (CLA) fatty acids compared to conventional feeding regimes.”
This evidence base resonates with formulators seeking functional, clean label ingredients — a priority underscored by Innova’s observation that naturalness has shifted from premium differentiator to baseline expectation among consumers, with nearly seven in ten linking natural products to long‑term health outcomes.
Functional dairy at the innovation forefront
At Food & Hospitality Asia Singapore 2026, Bord Bia convened leading Irish dairy suppliers to meet with regional manufacturers, spotlighting ingredient applications across sports nutrition, healthy aging, life‑stage nutrition, and foodservice.
The showcase aimed to support product developers pursuing differentiated, performance‑oriented formulations.
Supporting the industry perspective, Dr. Kalpana Bhaskaran, deputy director at Temasek Polytechnic’s Glycemic Index Research Unit, notes: “Dairy ingredients play a vital role across the life course. With protein‑fortified and functional dairy products gaining strong momentum, the opportunity to improve population health through evidence‑based dairy innovation has never been greater.”
Innova’s Top F&B Trends 2026 in Asia report shows that protein demand is strong across the region, with about three in five Asian consumers incorporating more protein into their diets, and naturalness/minimal processing seen as a key purchase attribute by 44% of consumers.
The same report highlights that gut health is an expanding wellness platform in Asia, with around 55% of consumers viewing digestive health as very important for overall body well‑being. This finding underlines regional interest in functional ingredients like prebiotic fiber and dairy‑based probiotic solutions.
As the F&B sector navigates an era of heightened consumer health expectations, collaboration between European dairy producers and ASEAN food innovators could unlock new product platforms that align with both functional nutrition demand and regional market dynamics.
What’s next?
Bord Bia continues to facilitate industry roundtables and closed‑door sessions linking European research and manufacturing expertise with Singapore‑based R&D and production partners.
This is a dialogue aimed at strengthening the region’s capacity to deliver science‑led, consumer‑centric nutrition solutions across Southeast Asia.
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