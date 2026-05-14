- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
Suppliers
Cargill and Voyage Foods expand cocoa-free confectionery to North America amid sector volatility
Key takeaways
- Cargill and Voyage Foods expand cocoa-free confectionery alternatives in North America amid cocoa market volatility.
- The NextCoa range uses plant-based ingredients like grape seeds to deliver a chocolate-like flavor without cocoa.
- NextCoa products are designed to work within existing chocolate manufacturing systems without major operational changes.
Cargill and Voyage Foods are bringing cocoa-free confectionery alternatives to the North American market, as manufacturers seek greater resilience against cocoa supply volatility, pricing pressures, and climate-related sourcing risks.
Through the launch of the NextCoa portfolio in the US, the companies are positioning cocoa-free formulations not as niche novelties, but as commercially scalable ingredients, designed to support flexibility across confectionery and snack applications.
NextCoa confectionery alternatives are made from plant-based ingredients, including grape seeds, and use conventional chocolate-making processes to deliver “chocolatey-like flavor” profiles without cocoa.
Through their commercial partnership, Cargill serves as the exclusive global business-to-business distributor for Voyage Foods. Cargill is working with regional partners Batory Foods, Blendtek and Gillco Ingredients, an Azelis Company to supply US customers and plans to expand to customers in Canada soon.
Evolving formulation demands
The products are formulated without major allergens — including dairy, soy, peanuts, and tree nuts — and are also vegan, Kosher pareve, and Halal suitable, broadening their appeal across dietary and formulation requirements.
This launch signals that alternative cocoa ingredients are evolving into a serious toolbox for manufacturers.
Previously launched in Europe, the NextCoa portfolio is available in Mild and Dark Mild varieties, and the cocoa-free ingredients can be used in inclusions, coatings, and truffle-style products.
Mia Divecha, senior product line specialist at Cargill, discusses the partnership with Voyage Foods, how the products are formulated to achieve a chocolatey taste, and where they fit within evolving formulation strategies.
“Cocoa markets remain dynamic. While prices have eased from historic highs, food manufacturers tell us that flexibility, predictability, and resilience are critical to managing this uncertainty,” she tells Food Ingredients First.
“NextCoa confectionery alternatives to chocolate provide an additional option to help manufacturers manage risk while continuing to deliver the chocolatey-like taste consumers expect.”
Chocolate and cocoa-free coexist
The companies position NextCoa as a way to expand consumer choice rather than replace conventional chocolate, reflecting a broader industry shift toward ingredient diversification and flexibility amid ongoing cocoa supply and pricing pressures.
“We see this as an expansion of choice. Cocoa remains incredibly important to the confectionery industry and to consumers around the world. At the same time, cocoa-free alternatives provide manufacturers with another way to deliver chocolatey-like experiences across different products and applications,” Divecha continues.
“Sustainability and supply-chain resilience are becoming increasingly interconnected, with manufacturers looking for innovations that support both goals. In the case of the NextCoa line, we use plant-based ingredients like upcycled grape seeds, which help contribute to the product’s environmental profile while also supporting more diversified sourcing strategies.”
In addition, the NextCoa line is formulated without major allergens — free from dairy, soy, peanuts, and tree nuts in unopened, original packaging — which expands options for both food manufacturers and consumers.
“The NextCoa line provides an additional option to help manufacturers manage some of the volatility affecting cocoa markets today, while continuing to deliver the chocolatey-like indulgent experiences consumers enjoy.”
Consumer acceptance of cocoa-free
NextCoa is positioned to deliver on taste despite not having cocoa, highlighting a growing category of cocoa-free formulations designed to mimic familiar sensory profiles. From an industry perspective, consumer acceptance is likely to depend on how closely these products replicate taste, texture, and indulgence cues.
“From our experience in Europe, we’ve already seen encouraging interest in these types of products. Ultimately, consumer adoption comes down to taste, texture, and the overall sensory experience,” Divecha says.
“That’s why sensory evaluation and consumer testing were important parts of the development process, helping the NextCoa line deliver the indulgent experience consumers are looking for.”
Infrastructure-friendly formulation
NextCoa is designed as a drop-in replacement within existing chocolate manufacturing systems. Compatibility with established production infrastructure is likely a key factor in accelerating adoption, as it reduces the need for new equipment, lowers transition costs, and allows manufacturers to integrate cocoa-free alternatives with minimal disruption to current processes.
“Manufacturers need solutions that can integrate into existing systems without requiring major operational changes or capital investments. NextCoa products were designed with that reality in mind, and work across existing production lines and manufacturing environments,” Divecha says.
“The need for options will continue to expand. We expect continued interest in innovations that help manufacturers diversify sourcing strategies and build greater resilience into their portfolios.”
“Traditional cocoa and chocolate will remain central to the industry, but cocoa-free options like the NextCoa line expand options for food manufacturers and consumers alike,” Divecha concludes.
Volatile cocoa markets
Recent developments across the confectionery sector highlight a broader shift toward cocoa-free and diversification strategies, as several other companies respond to ongoing cocoa market volatility and supply chain pressure with cocoa-free innovations.
Nestlé Germany, for example, has partnered with food-tech start-up Planet A Foods to launch a cocoa-free chocolate alternative under its Choco Crossies brand, while Barry Callebaut is also recalibrating its strategy with a focus on stabilizing operations after a volatile period in the cocoa market.
Market dynamics began to ease at the start of 2026, but pressure on manufacturers’ margins remain as the sector continues to be at risk from climate impacts on cocoa-growing regions, such as Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana, where previous harvests have been badly impacted by weather. Meanwhile, geopolitical risks also pose an ongoing concern.
Upcoming webinars
Nutrition solutions for healthy aging: Physical health & cognitive function
Agropur