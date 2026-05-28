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The rise of alcohol-free spirits: Arkay launches Beyond Whisky Plant-Based
Key takeaways
- Alcohol-free and zero-proof spirits are growing rapidly, with premium, sophisticated options increasingly demanded by health-conscious and socially mindful consumers.
- Arkay Beverages introduces Beyond Spirits, including Beyond Whisky Plant-Based, offering the flavor, ritual, and complexity of whisky without alcohol for on-trade, retail, and at-home consumption.
- The expansion reflects broader opportunities for hospitality operators, distributors, and retailers to meet consumer demand for versatile, high-quality alcohol-free beverages.
Arkay Beverages, a pioneer in the zero-proof spirits category since 2011, has launched Beyond Spirits, a new line of alcohol-free beverages. The line includes Beyond Whisky Plant-Based, an innovative whisky alternative formulated for consumers seeking the sensory experience of whisky without alcohol.
The launch reflects Arkay’s ongoing commitment to providing premium, alcohol-free alternatives that align with wellness, responsible consumption, and inclusive social experiences. Beyond Whisky Plant-Based is designed to deliver the flavor complexity, ritual, and sophistication of traditional whisky while eliminating alcohol, intoxication, and associated aftereffects.
“Arkay was created to give people a better way to celebrate,” says Reynald Vito Grattagliano, founder of Arkay Beverages. “With Beyond Spirits and Beyond Whisky Plant-Based, we are offering consumers more choice, freedom, and a premium alcohol-free experience that fits today’s lifestyle.”
Category growth driven by consumer demand
Market intelligence from Innova Market Insights underscores that alcohol-free beverage innovation is accelerating globally. Non-alcoholic products now represent a notable share of total beverage launches, particularly in spirits, where consumers increasingly seek premium, sophisticated zero-proof alternatives.
According to Innova, Europe alone sees no-alcohol beverages accounting for 11% of all alcohol and alcohol-free beverage launches, highlighting the growing role of this category in new product development.
This growth is driven by changing consumer preferences. Millennials and Gen Z are seeking occasions that allow social participation without compromising health, safety, or personal values. Zero-proof spirits are becoming an integral part of beverage portfolios in both retail and hospitality settings, offering taste, ritual, and sophistication without alcohol.
Opportunities for operators and distributors
Beyond Whisky Plant-Based is versatile for multiple serving occasions — it can be enjoyed neat, over ice, or incorporated into alcohol-free cocktails. This flexibility positions the product as an attractive solution for bars, restaurants, hotels, resorts, event venues, retail, and e-commerce channels.
“Consumers want balance, sophistication, and choice,” Grattagliano says. “Beyond Whisky Plant-Based allows them to enjoy the taste and ritual of whisky without compromising their health, safety, or values.”
The Beyond Spirits portfolio caters to a wide spectrum of consumers: sober-curious individuals, professionals, athletes, people in recovery, designated drivers, and wellness-focused buyers.
For hospitality and retail operators, Arkay sees strong potential as premium alcohol-free options become an essential part of beverage offerings. Restaurants, lounges, specialty retailers, supermarkets, and distributors can leverage Beyond Whisky Plant-Based to satisfy evolving consumer expectations.
Innovation in alcohol-free spirits
With Beyond Spirits, Arkay Beverages strengthens its position at the forefront of alcohol-free innovation, offering the F&B industry a new product opportunity that combines taste, lifestyle, and responsible consumption — backed by market insights that show the category is poised for continued growth.
Arkay also plans to expand internationally, targeting markets in the US, Europe, and elsewhere. The company is launching an affiliate and brand ambassador program to raise awareness about its zero-proof portfolio among consumers, creators, and communities interested in alcohol-free living.
The alcohol‑free spirits segment has seen a flurry of notable launches in recent years, reflecting stronger R&D investment and brand confidence in zero‑proof innovation. Established producers are entering the space: Breckenridge Distillery (Tilray Brands) introduced Mock One, a line of non‑alcoholic alternatives to whiskey, tequila, gin, and rum crafted with the same quality standards as its spirits portfolio.
Premium legacy brands are also expanding into no‑alcohol products. Empress 1908 0.0 Indigo, the first alcohol‑free spirit from Empress 1908 Gin, offers botanically rich flavor designed for sophisticated zero‑proof cocktails.
Meanwhile, innovators like DioniLife have launched La Borosa (agave non‑alcoholic spirit) and Pavari17 (aperitif‑style alternative), providing bartenders and at‑home mixologists fresh building blocks for complex drinks.
At the premium aperitif end, Swiss brand Bel Nada debuted a trio of alcohol‑free botanical spirits aimed at upscale aperitivo occasions, further broadening the category’s appeal in the on‑trade and retail market.
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