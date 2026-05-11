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The GLP-1 formulation challenge: Clean sweetness, higher protein and nutrient density in smaller portions
Key takeaways
- GLP-1 medications alter sweetness perception, increasing sensitivity and reducing tolerance for overly sweet reduced-sugar products.
- Sugar reduction alone is insufficient — GLP-1 formulations must simultaneously deliver protein, fiber, and nutrient density.
- The GLP-1 consumer demands smaller portions, denser nutrition, and calibrated sweetness intensity.
The rapid increase of GLP-1 receptor agonists use has triggered a significant consumer-behavior reset for the F&B industry. Smaller portions, reduced appetite, and altered taste perception are forcing reformulators to reconsider what reduced-sugar products are actually for.
The conversation is no longer just about cutting grams of sugar — it is about designing products that work for consumers eating less, paying closer attention to nutritional density, and experiencing taste differently.
Food Ingredients First sits down with experts from Kerry, ADM, Samyang, and Cargill to examine how GLP-1 medications are reshaping the sugar reduction brief, and what formulators need to know about the consumers driving the shift.
The most consequential shift for sugar reduction is not behavioral but sensory. GLP-1 medications appear to alter how users perceive sweetness, and they appear to be reshaping demand for protein-rich and lower-carbohydrate foods at the same time — both of which have direct implications for how reduced-sugar products are formulated.
“Consistent with other published data, Kerry’s proprietary research shows that consumers taking GLP-1 medications seek foods richer in proteins — which poses interesting masking challenges — and lower in sugar and carbohydrates,” Guillaume Blancher, the global portfolio director for Tastesense at Kerry, tells us. “These medications not only change what and how much people consume, but also alter their perceived taste.”
“Research suggests an increased sensitivity to sweetness, reduced tolerance for overly sweet products, and a preference for smaller portions with higher nutritional quality.”
Kerry says its forthcoming Optimal Sweetness sensory study, due for release later this year, will define ideal sweetness intensity and profile on a country-by-country basis, giving brands the calibration data needed for this consumer base.
A mainstream mindset shift
According to ADM, the company’s research underscores how dramatically the priorities of GLP-1 users have shifted. Sarah Diedrich, the senior product marketing director for global sweetening and texturizing solutions at ADM, states that 73% of consumers on anti-obesity medications now say portion control is more important to them than before starting the medication. Meanwhile, nearly 70% say nutritional value has become more important.
“As they seek smaller portion sizes, these consumers are also closely examining product labels to ensure they’re getting the most out of what they’re consuming,” Diedrich explains. “Reducing sugar intake and managing blood sugar levels is key for those seeking support for their metabolic health, weight, and other areas of their health.”
ADM also points to broader US consumer data that shows a majority of adults are proactively managing blood sugar levels, and almost three-quarters of those surveyed say they are looking for low-sugar products. The company says these figures suggest the GLP-1 consumer mindset is merging into the wider population.
Protein, fiber, and off-notes
If GLP-1 users are eating less, every bite has to do more. That logic is reframing sugar reduction as one component of a broader nutrient-density conversation rather than a standalone reformulation goal. Nadya Lotay, Cargill’s F&B commercial marketing director, frames the shift in formulation terms.
“GLP-1 treatments are contributing to broader shifts in how some consumers approach food, particularly in terms of portion size and overall dietary balance,” Lotay tells us. “Sugar reduction should be considered as part of a wider formulation strategy focused on nutrient density and product relevance to specific eating occasions,” says Lotay.
“Consumers may prioritize products that deliver nutritional value in smaller portions, including those with higher protein or fiber content.”
Samyang’s Douglas Lim, VP and head of its North America Business, says the company is responding to that demand with category-specific solutions built around allulose. Samyang says that Allulose, its flagship sugar reduction ingredient, is extending into integrated systems that address the wider GLP-1 brief.
“We are building technical support systems that enable category-specific sugar-reduction solutions aligned with customers’ new product development and reformulation needs,” Lim tells us. “Through the advancement of recipe design, sensory optimization, and application data using AI technology, we support customers in reaching desired product concepts more efficiently.”
The convergence point across all four companies is that reduced sugar plus higher protein, fiber, or functional ingredients is becoming the default GLP-1 formulation focus — not reduced sugar in isolation. That changes the masking and texture challenge, because added protein and functional ingredients bring their own off-notes and sensory complications that have to be managed alongside sweetness reduction.
Indulgence without overspending
Kerry adds that another significant finding from its latest GLP-1 research is that indulgence has not collapsed for users on the medication, but cost discipline has tightened. This means that the assumption that GLP-1 consumers are uniformly premium-oriented does not hold up under scrutiny.
“While some consumers taking GLP-1 medication may accept premium pricing, cost discipline remains critical,” Blancher underscores. “Reduced portion sizes, higher protein or functional ingredient inclusion, and premium positioning can increase formulation complexity and cost.”
“Interestingly, many popular zero-sugar, high-protein drinks rely on cost-efficient artificial sweeteners like sucralose and acesulfame K, whereas more premium brands use desirable yet costlier natural sweeteners like stevia and monk fruit. In both cases, our mission is to deliver on sweetness optimization while managing the affordability equation.”
According to Blanchard, that creates a specific challenge for sugar reduction formulators. A small, indulgent product designed for a deliberate moment can carry more reformulation cost than a high-volume mass-market SKU — but only if the product genuinely delivers against the consumer’s nutritional priorities.
“Our holistic approach to sweetness optimization, with a particular emphasis on masking off-notes associated with added protein and functional ingredients, enables formulators to deliver nutrient-fortified products without compromising on taste or clean labels,” Blanchard notes.
Mitigating GLP-1 side effects
Sugar reduction also intersects with GLP-1 in a less commercial but increasingly relevant way — mitigating the side effects of the medications themselves. Slowed gastric emptying, low fiber intake, and reduced food volume can cause digestive discomfort and nutritional gaps that targeted reformulation can address. Samyang says it is actively working in this space.
“Samyang is continuously validating functional benefits that can help address nutritional imbalances and side effects experienced by GLP-1 users,” Lim says.
Lim highlights that this is where reduced-sugar formulations meet the broader fortification conversation. Allulose, polyols, and prebiotic fibers each carry secondary functional claims. This becomes commercially relevant when the consumer is actively managing the downsides of their medication.
“The growth of the GLP-1 market is pushing manufacturers beyond basic sugar reduction toward higher nutritional density,” Lim adds. “This includes accelerating development of products that combine sugar reduction with metabolic health, and increasing demand for integrated solutions that deliver satiety, glycemic control, and nutritional value simultaneously.”
Rewriting reduced sugar formulation
Across all four companies, the message is consistent. GLP-1 medications have not made sugar reduction less important — they have made it more demanding.
The reduced-sugar product designed for a GLP-1 user needs to deliver clean sweetness at a lower intensity than mass-market products, that sit alongside higher protein and fiber, mask the off-notes those additions create. They must also fit smaller portion formats, and justify its price against a consumer who is paying close attention to both nutritional value and affordability.
The companies spotlight that this is different from the conventional reformulation playbook of swapping sugar for an alternative sweetener.
For formulators, the GLP-1 shift is best read not as a separate consumer segment but as a preview of where mainstream reformulation is heading. Smaller portions with denser nutrition, sweetness calibrated for quality rather than maximum intensity, and integrated systems that combine reduction with functional benefits — these are the design principles GLP-1 is accelerating.
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