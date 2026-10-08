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Innova Market Insights’ top 2027 F&B trends: Nutrient density, protein quality & metabolic health
Key takeaways
- Innova Market Insights’ Top 10 Trends 2027 reveal a focus on how much nutrition a food or beverage provides.
- Launch and consumer data show that protein quality, sensory novelty, and GLP-1-era metabolic health present major opportunities in the coming year.
- Products with GLP-1-friendly claims, longevity positioning, and high-quality protein are showing significant growth, opening doors for reformulation.
Innova Market Insights has unveiled its “Top 10 Trends for 2027.” Every year, Innova compiles its top ten F&B trends, based on direct consumer research to identify shifts in behavior and preference, as well as on product launches and on-pack information from the market.
According to the data-driven market research company, modern consumers are reading nutrition labels and choosing protein by its quality. They are also expecting food to support their energy, appetites, longevity, lifestyles, and sustainability values and goals. Climate concerns, economic pressure, and global uncertainty seem to be making consumers more deliberate about what they buy.
The trends draw on the company’s global consumer surveys, its tracking of new product launches, and its market intelligence. Food Ingredients First speaks with Lu Ann Williams, Innova Market Insights’ president and co-founder, and takes a deep dive into the first five of the 10 trends presented in today’s webinar.
Innova’s Top 10 Trends 2027:
- “Nutrient Density Design”
- “Precision Protein”
- “Sensory Playground”
- “Metabolic Edge”
- “Longevity Engineering”
- “Peace of Mind”
- “Ferment Forward”
- “From Soil to Shelf”
- “Radiance Rituals”
- “Prompt to Plate”
Trend #1 – “Nutrient Density Design”
Innova finds that consumers increasingly weigh products by their nutritional return. According to the company’s 2026 packaging survey, 59% of consumers globally read all or most of the nutrition information on packs. Sugar draws the most attention, followed by protein and fat content.
In reformulations Innova Market Insights tracked between July 2025 and June 2026, protein, fiber, and vitamins and minerals were the top additions. At the same time, launches carrying both protein and fiber claims grew 15% year-on-year (July 2024–June 2025 versus July 2025–June 2026).
“Nutritional value is becoming a key measure of how consumers judge everyday food and drink,” Williams reveals. “Reduction still matters, but it is no longer the whole story.”
“Brands are now reformulating familiar products to strengthen their nutritional profile, not just to remove ingredients.”
Trend #2 – “Precision Protein”
Innova finds that consumers are paying closer attention to protein quality. Launches positioned around slow and complete protein grew 90% year-on-year, led by sports nutrition and dairy.
Innova points out that more than a third of consumers seek high-quality protein, while 32% value easy digestion and 29% look for complete protein options. The company also reports that collagen is lifting animal-based protein, with launches using animal-based collagen up 28%, compared with 8% for dairy-based and 4% for plant-based.
“For years, protein has been a numbers game,” Williams underscores. “Quantity still matters, but consumers increasingly want to know what kind of protein they’re getting, how well it’s digested, and whether it suits their body and needs.”
“Therefore, the next phase is about matching protein to the person and the occasion.”
Trend #3 – “Sensory Playground”
During the webinar, Innova Market Insights also reveals that consumers’ appetite for sensory novelty is growing more nuanced and targeted. Nearly six in ten consumers worldwide are interested in products that draw on other countries’ or regions’ cuisines, with ingredients such as matcha, ube, and chai spreading across categories.
Launches with freeze-dried formats grew 46% year-on-year, and mochi launches rose 24%, Innova reports. Sweet and spicy launches grew 31%, while sour and spicy launches grew 27%.
“Sensory innovation is moving well beyond taste,” says Williams. “Texture is leading the way, with 56% of consumers looking for interesting texture combinations, but aroma and even color are starting to shape the experience before the first bite.”
“The opportunity is to design products consumers experience through several senses at once, and that can make even a familiar format more memorable.”
Trend #4 – “Metabolic Edge”
The Top 10Trends 2027 webinar shows that consumers are looking beyond general healthy eating to manage how food affects their glucose, appetite, energy, and internal balance. Some 39% of consumers globally report that they want food and beverage products that help them keep their energy steady.
Innova Market Insights reports that consumers are already changing their habits by eating less sugar and more fiber to support their metabolic health. Launches with low, no, or reduced glycemic index positioning grew 30% year-on-year.
Satiety is another focus. Innova finds that 33% of consumers want products that help them stay full for longer, and launches with satiety or appetite-control positioning rose 34%.
GLP-1 medications are making the picture more complicated. Innova Market Insights states that launches with GLP-1-friendly claims grew 190%.
Among current US GLP-1 users, 56% say they treat themselves to indulgent foods more since starting the medication. The company notes that a smaller appetite does not remove the desire to indulge.
Trend #5 – “Longevity Engineering”
Innova Market Insights observes that the focus of healthy aging is shifting from short-term wellness to a longer health span, with consumers aiming to stay strong, mobile, and mentally sharp throughout their lifetimes. More than one-third of consumers globally say they want help staying strong as they age.
The company reports that muscle, bone, and joint support are becoming core longevity benefits. Launches with joint health claims grew 70% year-on-year (July 2024–June 2025 versus July 2025–June 2026), followed by aging well (+55%) and bone health (+24%).
The range of longevity ingredients is also expanding, according to the company. Launches featuring creatine rose 106%, collagen 38%, and calcium 36%. Meanwhile, launches that pair anti-aging or aging well claims with protein claims grew 94%.
Lastly, Innova adds that cognitive positioning is broadening, as brands move from short-term concentration claims toward memory support and maintaining brain health as consumers age. The company’s data shows that launches with brain health claims grew 21% and launches with memory claims grew 54%.
Author’s note: All year-on-year data reflects the periods of July 2024–June 2025 versus July 2025–June 2026.
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