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Why healthy aging is moving beyond supplements into mainstream F&B
Key takeaways
- Healthy aging shifts from supplements into everyday F&B formats, as consumers seek convenient products that support strength, mobility, and active living.
- Brands move beyond simple protein fortification toward smarter ingredient combinations, such as protein, HMB, creatine, vitamin D, and broader muscle-joint-bone platforms.
- Success will depend on making nutraceutical-style science credible but accessible, with clear consumer messaging, effective formulation, and familiar product formats.
Healthy aging is no longer a niche conversation confined to capsules, tablets, and specialist nutrition. As consumers live longer, stay active later in life, and look for convenient ways to support mobility, mainstream F&B brands are beginning to borrow more confidently from the nutraceutical playbook.
For F&B formulators, this shift is opening new white space around everyday formats that support muscle, strength, recovery, and mobility. Dairy drinks, ready-to-drink beverages, and functional snacks are becoming potential carriers for ingredients once more commonly associated with sports nutrition or supplement aisles.
According to Shawn Baier, senior director for global ingredient science at TSI Group, the category is starting to transcend the traditional pillars of protein, calcium, and basic fortification. “Healthy aging is moving beyond a single-nutrient mindset toward a more systems-based understanding of muscle and mobility,” he says. Protein and calcium remain important, but Baier argues they do not fully reflect how muscle function declines with age.
From more protein to smarter muscle support
Protein has been one of the most successful functional nutrition messages in mainstream F&B, but the next phase of healthy aging may not simply be about adding more grams per serving.
Baier says newer research is encouraging formulators to think about muscle health as a balance between building, preserving, and recovering. “Protein primarily stimulates muscle protein synthesis, while HMB helps regulate muscle protein breakdown and supports recovery,” he tells Food Ingredients First.
That distinction matters for brands developing products for older adults. Many consumers already understand protein as a positive nutrient, but healthy aging requires a broader mobility story. HMB, creatine, and other clinically studied ingredients can help brands move from a generic “high protein” position toward more targeted benefits around strength, energy, muscle preservation, and everyday movement.
The challenge is to keep that science accessible. Consumers may be more ingredient-savvy than before, but most do not want a biology lesson on pack. Baier says the most effective messaging focuses on outcomes: staying strong, maintaining independence, and continuing to do the things people enjoy.
A simple framework could be: protein supports building muscle, HMB helps protect and preserve muscle, and creatine supports strength and energy. Baier says this allows brands to communicate a more complete muscle health story without overwhelming shoppers.
Healthy aging becomes a daily routine
The commercial driver behind this shift is convenience. Older consumers, and younger consumers planning ahead, are increasingly looking for products that fit naturally into daily habits rather than adding another supplement to the routine.
Baier points to this as a key reason functional foods and beverages are gaining momentum. “Consumers are staying active longer and expect more functionality from everyday foods and beverages, not just supplements,” he says. “They don’t always want to take an additional supplement; they’re looking for ease of use and functional benefits from products that fit naturally into their daily routines and diets.”
That creates a strong opportunity for mainstream F&B brands. Healthy aging can be delivered through familiar formats, such as milk powders, yogurts, meal replacement drinks, coffee creamers, or snack bars. These formats already have consumer permission to be part of breakfast, post-exercise recovery, or daily nourishment.
However, the move from supplement to food is not automatic. Baier notes that brands must consider efficacious dose levels within realistic serving sizes, as well as taste, solubility, and stability, particularly in beverages where consumer expectations are high.
Regulation and claims language also vary by market, while consumer understanding is still developing for ingredients such as HMB that are less familiar than protein. Still, Baier says the category is making progress through improved ingredient formats, better education, and more sophisticated product design.
Muscle, joint, and bone: The rise of mobility platforms
One of the most important changes in healthy aging F&B is the move away from single-benefit products. Instead of treating muscle, joint, and bone health separately, brands are beginning to build broader mobility platforms.
Baier highlights Mengniu’s upgraded senior milk powder as an example of this direction. The product combines HMB with whey protein, joint-support ingredients, and bone-health components, positioning mobility as an integrated concern rather than a narrow muscle claim. “It integrates muscle, joint, and bone health into one cohesive formulation, rather than treating them as separate concerns,” he says.
For global F&B brands, this signals where healthy aging may be headed. Consumers do not experience aging in isolated systems, but in whether they can walk comfortably, climb stairs, exercise, travel, carry shopping, or live independently. A product that connects muscle, joints, and bones can therefore feel more relevant than one that focuses on a single nutrient.
TSI supports this broader positioning. The Israel-based company presents vitamin D as important for bones, immune health, and muscle function, while noting that HMB plus vitamin D has been studied in older adults with suboptimal vitamin D levels.
This is particularly relevant for mainstream F&B because consumers already associate dairy and fortified beverages with bone health. By layering in muscle and mobility ingredients, brands can evolve familiar categories without asking shoppers to make a major behavioral leap.
Credibility without complexity
As nutraceutical-style ingredients enter mass-market foods, credibility will be critical. Baier says substantiation is central: brands need clinically studied ingredients and messaging that aligns with established science. But that credibility must be translated into clear consumer benefits, not technical claims that only specialists understand.
For B2B manufacturers, this puts pressure on the entire innovation chain. The ingredient choice, dose, delivery format, sensory profile, shelf life performance, claims strategy, and consumer education all need to work together. A functional beverage with strong science but poor taste is unlikely to scale. A product with advanced ingredients but vague messaging may not justify a premium.
Baier says this is why many brands are looking for partners that can support development beyond raw material supply, including science, formulation, format, and communication.
A mainstream future for healthy aging
The convergence of nutraceutical science and everyday F&B is still developing, but the direction is clear. Healthy aging is becoming less about remedial nutrition and more about proactive, daily support for active living.
For brands, the opportunity is to make advanced muscle and mobility nutrition feel familiar, credible, and easy to adopt. That means moving beyond “more protein” toward smarter combinations, but also resisting the temptation to overcomplicate the message.
As Baier puts it, the convergence is “science meeting consumer expectation”: more precise biology delivered through accessible product formats.
For mainstream F&B, that may be the real unlock. Healthy aging ingredients do not need to stay in the supplement aisle. With the right formulation and communication, they can become part of the everyday foods and beverages consumers already trust.