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Beyond the GLP-1 badge: How reformulation is redefining protein, fiber and satiety
Key takeaways
- GLP-1 food innovation is growing, but labeling rules differ: the US allows some “GLP-1-friendly” wording, while Europe focuses on approved nutrition claims.
- Brands are reformulating with more protein, fiber, and less sugar — while tackling texture, taste, and cost challenges.
- Future growth areas include functional beverages and a shift from “fibermaxxing” to smarter “fibermixxing” with better fiber blends.
Ingredient suppliers and food manufacturers are investing in formulations aimed at consumers using GLP-1 medications, with a focus on attributes often associated with their nutritional needs, including higher protein, fiber, portion control, and reduced sugar. However, whether products can carry explicit “GLP-1-friendly” language depends heavily on market-specific labeling rules.
In the US, brands including Conagra and Nestlé have introduced products marketed toward GLP-1 users, with some packaging using “GLP-1-friendly” language. These labels have been accepted for products under USDA FSIS jurisdiction when accompanied by substantiated nutrition information and when the overall presentation is not misleading; however, “GLP-1-friendly” is not a formally defined regulatory nutrition claim.
In Europe, a similar claim would face stricter scrutiny because statements linking foods to health outcomes or weight management may fall under EU nutrition and health-claim regulations. Companies are therefore more likely to emphasize permitted nutrition claims such as protein, fiber, and sugar reduction rather than making direct GLP-1-related claims.
Innova Market Insights data shows launch volumes of “GLP-1-friendly” products remain low across global markets. Food Ingredients First speaks with Innova Market Insights, Beneo, and Ingredion about the challenges and opportunities for reformulation in the GLP-1 space.
Dr. Michele Scott, director of insights at Innova, describes the scale of “GLP-1-friendly” products as “incredibly limited in both North America and global contexts,” though she notes more launches in North America, “likely due to the increased availability of GLP-1 drugs.”
Imen Ouerdiane, sales director EMEA at Beneo, notes that F&B producers in Europe are struggling to communicate the weight management or GLP-1 benefits of ingredients and products due to the limited pack labeling opportunities.
“Therefore, while demand is strong, a holistic consumer communication approach is still needed,” she says. “At the moment, growth is primarily driven by sugar reduction and fiber, as well as protein enrichment.”
“These are developments that are supported by consumer demand and regulatory measures, such as sugar taxes.”
Protein, fiber, and satiety
In response, brands are routing their reformulation through the claims that are permitted across cereals, snacks, bakery, beverages, meal replacers, and categories where consumer demand for GLP-1-friendly ingredients is increasing.
“For example, protein and fiber are good for anyone dieting — protein to prevent muscle wasting is a concern for anyone dieting, and fiber helps with satiety regardless of why or how you’re dieting,” says Scott. “The concerns are amplified on GLP-1s because weight loss tends to be faster, and because of side effects like gastrointestinal distress.”
Jim Chapa, senior associate for applications at Ingredion, says that concentrating nutrition into smaller portions strains flavor and texture, and risks off-notes, grittiness, and density. Added protein, fiber, and vitamins can also destabilize nutrients through processing and shelf life.
“Beyond technical considerations, smaller portions must still provide satiety and enjoyment, making it essential to balance nutrient delivery with taste, texture, and consumer acceptance,” he adds. “These challenges often require specialized ingredients, flavor-masking technologies, and advanced delivery systems, which can increase formulation complexity and cost.”
Emerging category opportunities
Natural flavor claims currently cluster in ultra-processed foods, Scott says, leaving companies room to reposition these products.
“Many ‘diet foods’ are indeed highly processed, and this [category] allows GLP-1 claims to also distance themselves from associations with processing,” she says.
Scott also sees opportunities across the soft drink categories.
“‘Soft drinks’ is a really broad category,” she says. “It includes carbonates, but it also includes iced coffee and tea, juice, meal replacement drinks, and flavored water.”
“Many of these — particularly anything that can carry a hydration claim, protein claim, or fiber claim — are highly relevant to GLP-1 patients.”
GLP-1 drugs reshape nutrition without changing the fundamentals, Ouerdiane at Beneo says. However, she says they alter the support needed at each stage. Whether consumers use the drugs or pursue weight management naturally, high-quality diets stay essential, and ingredients must now back the whole journey to count as effective.
“Key aspects like appropriate protein and fiber intake to support digestive health, hydration, nutrient-dense smaller portions, glycemic impact, and metabolic health have long underpinned successful weight management,” Ouerdiane stresses.
“F&B producers will need to look beyond weight loss and calorie reduction benefits toward ingredients that also help enhance satiety, support metabolic health, and reduce GLP-1 drug side effects.”
Furthermore, Ouerdiane states that as the focus broadens toward gut health and satiety, fiber becomes an important tool. She adds that research ties fiber to satiety and feeling fuller longer, which could even be a draw to customers not using the medications.
From “fibermaxxing” to “fibermixxing”
Ouerdiane points out that the hype around the “fibermaxxing” trend has boosted consumer knowledge around the gut health-, weight management-, and GLP-1-complementary benefits of fiber. Fiber and protein are key ingredients for nutrient dense foods that weight- and health-conscious consumers want, and together, she says those trends are deepening interest in fiber-fortified F&B.
However, Ouerdiane adds that even though awareness is increasing, Europe’s fiber intake is still well below recommended levels. She explains that closing that gap is a priority, but finding the right mix is more important, as fibers differ in structure, function, and effects.
“By prioritizing using smart combinations of various fibers in realistic dosages that are supported by sound science in their product development, F&B manufacturers can support consumers in shifting the approach from ‘fibermaxxing’ to ‘fibermixxing,’ with a focus on quality over quantity to deliver the proven health benefits consumers are looking for.”
At the same time, Chapa at Ingredion says that, when it comes to fiber and protein, texture plays a large role in maintaining consumer appeal.
Texture under pressure
Fiber and protein compete for water and disrupt the structures behind lightness and crispiness. They can also turn products dense or dry over shelf life, making ingredient selection critical.
“Our Savory Breakfast Biscuit prototype from IFT FIRST 2026 demonstrates how to overcome common texture challenges associated with protein and fiber enrichment while maintaining the texture and taste consumers expect,” says Chapa. “The biscuit delivers 8 g of protein and 3 g of fiber per serving while maintaining a desirable texture throughout shelf life.”
Chapa explains that pea protein isolate and resistant starch can supply nutrition and texture, while a functional waxy maize starch holds structure and moisture. In concepts like the breakfast biscuit, those ingredients can form a network that manages water distribution, maintains moistness, and boosts the eating experience.
Meanwhile, Antonia Guest, senior manager for US, CAN, LATAM and global market insights at Ingredion, notes that alongside fiber and protein, sugar reduction sits within the broader GLP-1 opportunities to deliver more nutrition per bite.
More nutrition per bite
Guest spotlights that as appetites become smaller and meal choices become more deliberate, consumers are weighing what each serving actually delivers nutritionally. Therefore, customers and consumers want ingredients and products that can address all of those things.
“Ingredion research shows that nearly 3 in 10 consumers rank reduced sugar, no added sugar, or zero sugar among the most important attributes when choosing foods and beverages, and our GLP-1 segmentation reveals that consumer groups representing nearly half of GLP-1 users place sugar reduction attributes among their top F&B priorities,” says Guest.
She also states that Ingredion is seeing indications that GLP-1 users are gravitating more toward zero-sugar and stevia-based options, which may be a reflection of evolving taste preferences.
“Our research supports Innova’s finding that reduced- and zero-sugar products have strong appeal among GLP-1 users,” Guest concludes. “Alongside increased interest in protein, fiber, and hydration, sugar reduction remains an important consideration.”
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