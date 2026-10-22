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SupplySide Global 2026 preview: Protein demand reshapes everyday F&B
Key takeaways
- Protein innovation is expanding into mainstream snacks, bakery, and beverages.
- Suppliers combine protein, carbohydrates, and fiber to target recovery and nutrient density.
- Taste, texture, processing suitability, and ingredient transparency shape product development.
Protein is moving deeper into everyday food and beverage categories, bringing manufacturers new questions about how to combine nutritional value with taste, texture, and convenience.
Ahead of SupplySide Global 2026 in Las Vegas, US (Oct 28–30), Valio, Tirlán, and Cargill point to opportunities across recovery drinks, protein-fortified bakery, bars, and dairy alternatives, as consumers seek products that fit around daily routines.
The ingredients suppliers’ show concepts reflect a wider formulation brief. Protein is appearing alongside carbohydrates, fiber, and sugar reduction strategies, while suppliers see demand for ingredients that can work across a broader range of applications.
“Optimized nutrition is rapidly emerging as a major growth opportunity for F&B manufacturers, as consumers increasingly seek solutions tailored to their individual health and lifestyle needs,” says Meri Härmälä, global B2B marketing manager at Valio.
“At SupplySide Global, Valio will showcase how its advanced dairy nutrition expertise helps manufacturers tap into this growing demand with solutions supporting weight management, digestive wellness, and active lifestyles.”
“Protein continues to gain momentum, particularly in the US, as high-protein innovation expands into everyday categories, from snacks and beverages to desserts and convenient meals.”
But the conversation is shifting from simply adding more protein to delivering better protein, she tells us.
“Consumers are becoming more aware of protein quality, nutritional value, and functionality, creating exciting opportunities for protein ingredients derived from high-quality sources, such as dairy, that offer a complete amino acid profile alongside excellent taste and texture.”
Protein across the day
In Las Vegas, Tirlán will showcase its portfolio of high-quality dairy proteins and functional oat ingredients, demonstrating how these ingredients can support the next generation of sports, lifestyle, and specialized nutrition products.
“Tirlán’s portfolio spans across specialized whey proteins, milk proteins, and caseins, alongside Oat-Standing oat flours and oat solutions for food and beverage applications,” Keith Cooney, marketing manager at Tirlán, tells Food Ingredients First.
“A key focus will be helping customers respond to the continued expansion of protein beyond traditional sports nutrition into everyday and convenient formats, including beverages, bars, snacks, and other protein-fortified foods.”
“There is a big shift toward high-protein everyday foods and broader application formats, and this brings an opportunity for whey and milk proteins.”
For Valio, everyday recovery is one opportunity to broaden the audience for dairy nutrition. The company is bringing a recovery drink concept that combines protein and carbohydrates, placing energy replenishment within its wider approach to products for active lifestyles.
“One particularly promising opportunity is everyday recovery, which is expanding beyond traditional sports nutrition into a broader consumer market. As more consumers embrace active lifestyles and make recovery part of their daily well-being routines, carbohydrates are gaining renewed attention alongside protein for their role in energy replenishment and recovery,” Härmälä says.
“Our new recovery drink concept combines these two essential nutrients in a convenient, great-tasting format, demonstrating how manufacturers can translate emerging industry trends into differentiated products with strong commercial potential.”
“We see tremendous opportunities to develop the next generation of nutrition products that deliver targeted nutritional benefits without compromising on the taste and convenience consumers expect,” Härmälä says.
Nutrient density influences development
Tirlán also expects GLP-1 to influence the discussion around portion sizes and nutritional value. Its response points to opportunities for high-quality protein in F&B that delivers more nutrition in convenient servings.
“As consumers eat smaller portions, the opportunity is shifting toward products that deliver more nutritional value in convenient formats. For Tirlán, that creates a particularly relevant innovation space around high-quality protein, satiety-focused formats and clear or convenient protein beverages,” says Cooney.
Cargill is approaching everyday nutrition through concepts that combine protein and fiber with a broader carbohydrate strategy. Its Blueberry-Lemon Macro Muffin contains Xtend sucromalt and soluble corn fiber. The prototype provides 15 g of protein and 8 g of dietary fiber per serving, with more than 50% less sugar than a leading competing product, according to the company.
Karlis Nollendorfs, consumer insights manager at Cargill, explains how consumer interest in metabolic balance is helping shape the brief.
“Growing consideration for appetite regulation, sugar reduction, and post-meal steadiness has consumers looking for choices that support a more balanced approach to eating,” he tells Food Ingredients First.
The company’s Steady-Start, Dubai-Style Chocolate Performance Bar combines Puris pea protein and soluble corn fiber, delivering 8 g of protein and 4 g of dietary fiber per serving. It also contains Xtend sucromalt, which Cargill says delivers sweetness with a lower glycemic response than sugar or glucose.
“Consumers are evaluating products more on the duration of the energy they provide, not just on intensity,” Nollendorfs says.
The examples show how suppliers are combining several nutritional features within familiar foods. A muffin or chocolate bar gives manufacturers a different starting point from a recovery drink, with its own eating occasion and expectations for enjoyment.
Convenience is also influencing the product brief, with Nollendorfs expecting demand for foods designed around busy routines.
“I am certain that we will see plenty of products that embrace the consumer trend of ‘Eating in Motion,’ as consumers strive to pack in eating alongside work, commuting, and activities. Food is being designed with mobility in mind, rather than for fixed moments in the day.”
Oats broaden the application options
For developers considering plant-based and hybrid products, Tirlán’s oat portfolio extends across beverage, bakery, and dairy alternative applications. Processing suitability is part of that offer.
“The range includes oat flours designed for applications such as ready-to-mix beverages, bakery, plant-based yogurts, and dairy alternatives, while Tirlán's functional oat flour can withstand UHT processing while maintaining a fluid, pourable format,” Cooney says.
Tirlán also identifies clean label, provenance, and ingredient transparency as factors shaping customer requests. Alongside functionality, it points to the sourcing story behind its Irish dairy and oats, including traceability and grass-fed dairy positioning.
“Customers increasingly want more than functionality. They are looking closely at what an ingredient is, where it comes from and how naturally it fits into a formulation.”
Across these applications, suppliers describe customers asking for more support in combining ingredients and nutritional benefits. Valio sees that demand extending beyond a straightforward protein addition.
“At the same time, consumers increasingly expect more from every bite. Protein alone is no longer enough: they are looking for products that combine multiple benefits, such as digestive wellness, weight management, satiety, and sustained energy, without compromising on enjoyment,” says Härmälä at Valio.
“They want more than individual ingredients; they are looking for innovative, science-backed solutions that bring several nutritional benefits together and help them stand out in increasingly competitive categories.”
Tirlán similarly places collaboration at the center of its approach to translating demand into products.
“Ultimately, our focus is not simply on supplying an ingredient, but on collaborating with customers to solve formulation challenges and translate emerging nutrition trends into commercially relevant products,” says Cooney.
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