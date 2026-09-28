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Tirlán webinar preview: How can oats meet demand for fiber and functional foods?
Key takeaways
- Tirlán will explore how Irish oats can meet demand for fiber, convenient nutrition, and plant-based and hybrid products.
- The webinar will cover oat ingredient selection, texture, processing considerations, and farm-to-ingredient traceability.
- The free session takes place on October 8 and features practical food and beverage application concepts.
Demand for fiber-rich foods and convenient nutrition is opening new opportunities for oat ingredients beyond the breakfast bowl. For manufacturers developing snacks, beverages, and active nutrition products, the challenge is to match those nutritional ambitions with the right texture, mouthfeel, and processing performance.
Tirlán’s upcoming webinar will explore how Irish oats can meet these needs, from farm sourcing and traceability to ingredient selection and finished product development.
The session, “Oat-Standing Ingredients — Showcasing Irish Grain Through Innovation,” will feature Tirlán’s managers Diarmuid Doran (oat mill), Joanne Somers (plant category), and Maria Kennedy (R&D).
Speaking to Food Ingredients First ahead of the webinar, the speakers explain how consumer expectations are broadening the role of oats across F&B categories.
“We’re seeing continued demand for ingredients that can deliver across multiple consumer needs. Fiber remains a major driver, but interest in whole grains, clean label products, balanced nutrition, and sustainability is also influencing product development decisions. Oats naturally align with many of these trends, helping to explain their continued growth across food and beverage categories,” they explain.
You can register for free for the webinar here, which will be broadcast on October 8, 2026, at 15:30 CEST.
Fiber demand meets everyday convenience
We recently explored how fiber innovation is expanding into snacks, beverages, and dairy alternatives. Suppliers emphasize the need to balance nutritional benefits with taste, texture, and performance during processing.
For Doran, Somers, and Kennedy, convenience and active lifestyles are also shaping the opportunities for oats.
“Consumers are increasingly seeking products that combine nutrition with everyday convenience. We’re also seeing growing interest in active nutrition and performance-focused products, where manufacturers are looking for ingredients that can provide sustained energy alongside broader nutritional benefits,” they say.
“As a naturally nutrient-rich source of carbohydrates, oats are well positioned for this space, offering opportunities across everything from sports and active lifestyle products to everyday wellness solutions.”
The experts also see scope for oats in products that cross dietary categories.
“Beyond performance nutrition, there are continued opportunities in plant-based and hybrid formulations, as consumers increasingly embrace more flexible approaches to eating.”
Choosing the right oat ingredient
Nutritional appeal is only part of the formulation decision. The webinar will also examine how different oat formats influence the finished product and what developers need to consider when choosing between them.
“One of the strengths of the Oat-Standing portfolio is its breadth. Different ingredient formats can contribute different functional and sensory benefits, from visual oat inclusion and texture through to viscosity, mouthfeel, and smoothness,” Doran, Somers, and Kennedy emphasize.
The portfolio includes oat flakes, oat flours, and a liquid oat base. However, the choice needs to reflect the product and the production process.
“As with any ingredient, selecting the right format is important. Factors such as particle size, hydration requirements, processing conditions, and desired texture can all influence performance. That’s why our technical teams work closely with customers to help identify the most suitable oat ingredient for their formulation objectives.”
Traceability starts on the farm
Alongside functionality, the webinar will follow the journey of Tirlán’s oats through its Irish supply chain.
“At Tirlán, traceability begins long before oats arrive at our oat mill. Our oats are grown by contracted Irish farming families, many of whom are members of our farmer-owned cooperative. This close relationship gives us visibility throughout the supply chain, from seed selection and crop management through to harvesting, milling, and ingredient production,” the speakers explain.
Quality is supported through long-term grower relationships, dedicated agronomy expertise, and a specialist oat milling facility in Portlaoise.
“Because we work closely with growers year after year, we’re able to maintain high standards of consistency while offering customers confidence in the origin and integrity of the ingredients they use. Our oat ingredients can be traced from seed to finished ingredient, providing full transparency throughout the supply chain.”
From ingredient selection to product concepts
Bakery, breakfast cereals, and snacks remain important applications, while the speakers identify high-protein pancakes, meal replacement solutions, and beverages as further areas for development.
The session will bring the sourcing and formulation discussions together through practical examples.
“Attendees will gain a better understanding of how different oat ingredient formats perform and how they can be utilized to meet specific product development goals,” the experts tell us.
“We’ll also showcase a range of application concepts that demonstrate how oats can help manufacturers respond to current market trends while delivering the functionality and eating experience consumers expect.”
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