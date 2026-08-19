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Protein innovation enters diversification era as quality and functionality overtake the gram race
Key takeaways
- Protein innovation shifts from adding more grams to delivering better quality, taste, function, and health benefits.
- Hybrid, plant-based, and fermentation-derived proteins widen the market, as companies look beyond single-source solutions.
- Cost pressures, supply security, and consumer demand push formulators toward more flexible and diversified protein systems.
Protein innovation is moving into a new phase. For years, much of the discussion focused on animal protein versus plant protein, or conventional protein versus alternative protein. That is changing.
Food and beverage companies are now looking at a wider mix of proteins, including dairy, plant, fungal, and yeast proteins, as well as proteins made through precision fermentation. The goal is not to find one protein that does everything. It is to use the right protein, or combination of proteins, for the right product.
This shift comes as consumer interest in protein remains strong. Innova Market Insights data shows F&B launches with protein ingredients and high- or source-of-protein claims grew by an average of 6% a year between April 2021 and March 2026. Cereal, dairy, and meat substitutes remain important categories, while protein is also appearing in newer areas, such as soups and hot drinks.
At the same time, the market is becoming more mature. Consumers still want protein, but they are also asking harder questions about quality, taste, processing, price, and health benefits.
Protein is no longer just about adding more grams
Recent Food Ingredients First coverage on the future of protein shows that suppliers are moving toward a more mixed protein landscape.
Cargill’s Aysegul Ozcan, enhanced nutrition commercial marketing director, said, “We don’t see a single protein source dominating the future.”
That view matches recent Innova research. Across the US and Canada, 54% of consumers say they are actively adding more protein to their diets. But quality is becoming just as important as quantity.
This is changing how companies formulate products. They are paying more attention to amino acid profile, digestibility, satiety, muscle support, healthy aging, taste, and texture.
At IFT FIRST 2026, this change was easy to see. In our review of protein innovation at the show, Puris CEO Tyler Lorenzen said, “It’s not vegan. It’s not vegetarian. It’s not dairy. It’s protein [that matters most].” For many consumers, protein itself is becoming the priority, while the source matters less than the nutrition, taste, and function it delivers.
Innova also reports that 61% of European Gen Z consumers are eating more protein, while nearly 1 in 10 new F&B launches in Europe carries a high- or source-of-protein claim.
Hybrid protein products are gaining ground
One of the clearest trends is the rise of hybrid products.
Instead of choosing only dairy or only plant protein, formulators are starting to combine them. They are also blending different plant proteins to improve taste, texture, nutrition, and cost.
In our recent coverage of dairy alternatives, Cargill R&D category leader Corinna Faustmann said, “Consumers are no longer making binary choices between dairy and plant-based.”
This matters because the plant-based market is also changing. Consumers are not always looking for a direct copy of meat or dairy. Innova’s “Authentic Plant-Based” trend for 2026 found that nearly two-thirds of consumers globally believe plant-based products should stand on their own rather than copy other foods.
Naturalness also matters. Innova says 34% of consumers in the US and Canada consider natural or minimally processed products important when choosing protein foods and drinks.
That could open the door to a wider range of protein sources. Pea and soy remain important, but fava bean, lentil, sunflower, and other crops are getting more attention. ADM’s recent expansion of soy- and pea-based ingredients also shows how plant proteins are moving into drinks, bakery, dairy alternatives, hybrid meat products, and specialized nutrition.
High whey prices speed up the search for alternatives
Cost is another major reason companies are looking at new protein sources.
Whey remains a key ingredient in sports nutrition and high-protein products, but tight supply and higher prices are pushing formulators to explore other options.
As we reported in July, Nura director of food and beverage Philip Coggins said, “Formulators are actively looking for alternatives [to whey protein].”
Clear pea and rice protein blends, yeast proteins, and collagen-whey combinations are all being explored. Some are also making it possible to add protein to clear drinks, such as sodas and lemonades, where texture and appearance are especially important.
This shows that protein diversification is not only about sustainability or consumer choice. It is also about managing cost and reducing supply risk.
The World Business Council for Sustainable Development’s 2026 Business Breakthrough Barometer found that leading businesses are investing in new crops and processing technologies and repositioning their protein portfolios.
Fermentation is moving closer to the mainstream
Fermentation-based proteins are also becoming more important.
In June, The Protein Brewery announced that Fermotein had secured EU novel food approval for Fermotein, a mycelium-based protein made through biomass fermentation.
CEO Thijs Bosch said the approval shows mycelium is “no longer an emergent or marginal category.”
Precision fermentation is also moving forward. Instead of creating a broad biomass protein, it can produce specific proteins that act like familiar animal-based ingredients.
A good example is ADM’s partnership with The Every Company to scale production of OvoPro, a fermentation-derived egg white protein.
The interest here goes beyond protein content. OvoPro is designed to provide functions such as binding, foaming, whipping, and gelling. These are important in bakery, bars, beverages, and other applications where ingredients need to do more than add nutrition.
Proteins that solve both a nutritional need and a technical problem could be one of the biggest growth areas for precision fermentation.
The future of protein will be more flexible
The next stage of protein innovation is unlikely to be about one source replacing another.
Dairy will remain important. Plant proteins will keep expanding. Fermentation-based ingredients will grow where they can offer the right mix of function, cost, scale, and consumer acceptance.
What is changing is how companies think about protein.
Instead of asking which protein will “win,” formulators are asking which protein works best for a certain product, price point, health benefit, or consumer need.
That could mean combining dairy and plant proteins, using yeast instead of whey in some products, adding fermentation-derived proteins for technical performance, or pairing protein with fiber to offer several nutritional benefits.
For brands, the strongest message may no longer be simply “more protein.” The bigger opportunity is to offer protein that tastes good, works well in the product, fits the price point, supports a clear health benefit, and comes from a supply chain that is reliable.
That is where protein innovation now appears to be heading.
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