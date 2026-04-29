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Plant-based trends: Striking the balance between targeted nutrition and sensory appeal
Key takeaways
- Plant-based foods evolve to meet specific consumer health needs, focusing on targeted benefits like gut health and weight management, driven by ingredients such as prebiotic fibers.
- The industry shifts from novelty products to those offering balanced nutrition and sensory appeal, with emerging trends in hybrid protein formulations and functional ingredients like soy, pea, and mycoprotein.
- As consumers seek more convenient, health-focused meals, plant-based innovations prioritize nutrient-dense servings that deliver high protein, fiber, and digestive health benefits without compromising taste.
The plant-based food market continues to grow at a rapid pace, as consumers seek healthier, more sustainable, and personalized nutrition. As these demands evolve, plant-based innovation is moving beyond meat mimicry and “one-size-fits-all” products to deliver solutions that target specific health benefits.
Innova Market Insights highlights the plant-based sector’s shift toward nutritional value over imitation, with consumers globally increasingly favoring natural, clean label ingredients and functional benefits like gut health. Plant-based options are also increasingly found in familiar formats for convenient access to nutrition.
Food Ingredients First examines the plant-based sector’s emerging trends, focusing on how the industry is meeting the unique wellness needs of individuals and creating new, more nutrient-dense products, with insights from F&B ingredient leaders Cargill, Cosun, ADM, and Planteneers.
Personalized health: A shift toward targeted nutrition
As consumers look for personalized health solutions, plant-based foods are evolving to meet this growing demand, particularly in areas such as digestion and weight management.
“Consumers are moving beyond generic nutrition toward more targeted, science-backed support,” says Aysegul Ozcan, enhanced nutrition commercial marketing director at Cargill. “Digestive health is a clear example, as research shows that individual gut microbiota respond differently to dietary components. This is driving demand for plant-based ingredients, such as prebiotic fibers, that can be easily incorporated into everyday foods, while supporting gut health in a personalized way.”
Gut health is a critical focus area, with plant-based ingredients like Sensus chicory root fiber gaining prominence. “Sensus chicory root fiber is the only plant-based prebiotic recognized by the International Scientific Association for Probiotics and Prebiotics, with well-established, science-backed digestive health benefits,” notes Laurens Delameilleure, business lead for fiber and prebiotics at Cosun. This fiber supports gut health and aids in satiety and mineral absorption, addressing both digestion and nutritional gaps, especially in those using GLP-1 medications.
rise of GLP-1 therapies. “While GLP-1 treatments may support weight loss, they emphasize the importance of maintaining overall nutritional quality, including adequate protein and fiber intake,” says Delameilleure. Products like Cosun’s Tendra fava bean protein help to maintain muscle mass and manage satiety, making it an ideal ingredient for those seeking to balance weight management and nutritional needs.Another area of emphasis is weight management, particularly with the
The future of plant-based nutrition is also linked to microbiome research and metabolomics, paving the way for even more personalized solutions. Advances in these areas will help tailor plant-based offerings to specific health outcomes, allowing consumers to enjoy food that supports their unique needs.
The next big breakthroughs in plant-based foods
As plant-based foods become more mainstream, the next big breakthroughs are likely to focus on product performance, nutritional relevance, and personalization. The shift from novelty to functionality is becoming more apparent, as consumers demand products that not only taste great but also deliver tangible health benefits.
“We are moving toward multi-ingredient system innovation, where proteins, fibers, sweeteners, and fats are designed to work together,” explains Ozcan at Cargill. “The next phase of innovation is all about delivering performance across nutrition, taste, and functionality.”
Hybrid formulations are emerging, combining different protein sources or integrating fiber into indulgent formats. These innovations aim to deliver more balanced nutritional profiles while maintaining sensory appeal, aligning with the growing demand for healthier and tastier plant-based products.
For example, products enriched with high-quality plant-based ingredients, such as mycoprotein or legumes, provide nutritional benefits and meet consumer expectations for taste and texture. Planteneers emphasizes the importance of clean label formulations, ensuring that these functional benefits are delivered in a way that remains familiar and accessible to consumers.
“The future products will need to deliver more than just a substitute function,” says Dr. Pia Meinlschmidt, head of product management at Planteneers. “Additional health benefits and functional value will be key drivers here.” The snack segment is a prime example of this shift, with increasing demand for protein-rich, fiber-enriched snacks that cater to both health and convenience.
Smaller, more nutrient-dense servings
The rising demand for smaller, more nutrient-dense meals is another key trend reshaping the plant-based food industry. Driven in part by the increasing use of GLP-1 medications, consumers are now prioritizing smaller portion sizes that pack more nutritional value.
“Consumers are seeking meals that deliver high protein and fiber content in compact formats, with an emphasis on satiety and digestive health,” says John Powers, marketing director at ADM. This demand is particularly relevant to those looking for functional meals that support weight management and digestive comfort. Plant-based proteins like soy, pea, and fava bean, along with fibers, such as chicory root fiber, are critical to meeting these demands.
“Soy, in particular, is capturing consumer attention for additional functional and personalized lifestyle support. Our research shows 83% of global plant-forward consumers find soy protein to be a good source of plant-based protein for building and maintaining muscle, and 81% believe soy protein is a great option for reducing fat intake,” adds Powers.
Hybrid and blended protein products, combining plant-based proteins like soy and pea with other plant sources, help improve taste, texture, and cost efficiency. These innovations allow manufacturers to create products that meet nutritional needs and sensory expectations, offering consumers high-protein, nutrient-dense options in smaller, more convenient formats.
Innovative formats are emerging in both snacks and ready meals, offering more convenient and satisfying options that integrate plant-based proteins and fibers. At the same time, ingredient innovation is ensuring that these smaller meals are nutritionally dense, with a focus on both macronutrients and micronutrients.
Overcoming taste, texture & affordability challenges
Despite the rapid growth of plant-based foods, several key hurdles remain: taste, texture, and affordability. These challenges are particularly relevant as more consumers enter the plant-based space and expect foods that deliver sensory experiences comparable to conventional products and at economical prices.
“Consumers are no longer willing to compromise — taste remains the primary driver of food choice, but there is increasing demand for products that deliver more nutritional value per serving,” says Ozcan at Cargill. “The next phase of innovation is all about delivering performance across nutrition, taste, and functionality.”
Vitafoods Europe 2026 (May 5–7) will demonstrate how combining pea protein with soluble fiber creates high-protein, fiber-enriched products like bars and bite-sized snacks, maintaining taste and nutritional integrity.Cargill addresses these challenges by creating multi-ingredient system innovations, where proteins, fibers, sweeteners, and fats are designed to work together. The company’s prototypes at
Affordability also remains a critical concern, particularly for newer, more functional ingredients. As Dr. Meinlschmidt from Planteneers notes, “Clean label requirements significantly increase the complexity of formulations, especially when texture, juiciness, and stability need to be compelling. Overcoming this gap requires bridging innovation and industrial feasibility.”
In the face of these challenges, companies are focusing on cost-efficient solutions by improving ingredient sourcing and scaling production processes. Hybrid and blended protein products, which combine plant-based proteins with animal-derived proteins, offer a promising approach to improving taste and texture, while keeping costs manageable.
Future outlook: A diverse protein landscape
Looking ahead, the debate is shifting away from “plant-based vs. meat” to a more diverse protein landscape. “Winning solutions must be convincing in terms of taste, price, and nutritional value,” says Dr. Meinlschmidt.
“Regardless, one aspect remains the driving force behind future new products: the sensory experience must be compelling to win over consumers. Another important and increasingly significant factor is price. Ideological considerations come only after that.”
Ultimately, the plant-based food industry will continue to evolve by focusing on innovation, personalized nutrition, and functional ingredients. As taste, texture, and affordability improve, plant-based products can increasingly be integrated into mainstream diets, offering consumers more convenient, healthier, and personalized food options.
The plant-based food sector is on the cusp of a transformative period. By addressing specific consumer needs related to gut health, weight management, and satiety, the industry is positioning itself as a central player in the broader wellness movement.
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