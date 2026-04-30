- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
Vitafoods Europe 2026 preview: Five key trends shaping healthy F&B innovation
Key takeaways
- Vitafoods Europe 2026 will showcase the integration of health-focused ingredients like protein, probiotics, and beauty-from-within elements into mainstream F&B products.
- Sustainability and clinical validation will be key themes, with an emphasis on ethically sourced ingredients and products backed by scientific evidence.
- Exhibitors will highlight innovations in protein, gut health (probiotics, prebiotics), and eco-friendly ingredients, responding to consumer demands for functionality and sustainability.
Vitafoods Europe 2026 promises to showcase the growing integration of health and wellness ingredients traditionally found in nutraceuticals into mainstream F&B products. The event in Barcelona, Spain, next week, will demonstrate how functional ingredients have become key differentiators for brands looking to win over increasingly health-conscious consumers.
Visitors can expect to find functional ingredients ranging from protein innovations for metabolic health to probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics for gut health. Meanwhile, beauty‑from‑within ingredients, such as collagen, will demonstrate how mainstream brands are tapping into the growing demand for products that promote both internal health and external beauty.
Innova Market Insights research shows that one in three consumers globally prioritize products with health benefits over other purchases, and many are taking proactive steps toward healthier lifestyles. This focus includes a strong preference for foods and beverages that deliver functional benefits rather than just basic nutrition.
Sustainability and evidence-backed functional benefits are also expected to be key themes, with a focus on ethically sourced ingredients and clinically validated products that meet the growing demand for transparency, sustainability, and scientifically proven health benefits among consumers.
As the distinction between nutraceuticals like supplements and consumer packaged goods continues to fade, we look at five key trends that are likely to shape this year’s Vitafoods Europe. These trends reflect evolving consumer demands, but also underscore how F&B companies are adapting to a growing preference for products that combine both functionality and broad-market appeal.
Protein innovation for everyday essentials
Protein continues to lead the charge in functional food development, but Vitafoods Europe 2026 could signal a notable shift. Protein is no longer just for athletes or weight-loss enthusiasts. Instead, this powerhouse ingredient has become a mainstream staple in everything from smoothies to snack bars and Ready-to-Drink (RTD) beverages.
At Vitafoods, Cargill is showcasing protein-packed solutions, such as high-protein shakes, bars, and bite-sized, designed for everyday nutrition. Synergy Flavours is highlighting protein-enriched smoothies and bars using Carbery’s whey protein, focused on better taste and texture. Both Cargill and Synergy are expanding protein’s reach beyond sports nutrition to support daily wellness.
“The global appetite for protein‑enriched food and drink products is accelerating, and consumers across all sectors expect an enhanced eating and drinking experience that moves far beyond the chalky texture and flavor compromises once associated with protein fortification,” says Chris Whiting, business development manager for Nutrition at Synergy.
Exhibitors will introduce plant-based and hybrid proteins that enhance the nutritional profile of everyday foods, providing muscle retention, satiety, and digestive support, which is particularly important for the growing cohort of GLP-1 weight loss medication users globally. These innovations have broad appeal for consumers seeking easy, functional foods without the “sports nutrition” stigma.
Product highlights at the event will feature protein-enriched dairy alternatives and fortified drinks that cater to health-conscious shoppers looking to boost their daily protein intake. Visitors can expect to see brands like KSM-66 Ashwagandha, known for its adaptogenic properties, showcasing protein-infused snacks designed for the average consumer looking to support long-term metabolic health.
Gut health: Core ingredients for whole‑body wellness
Gut health is no longer just a niche concern for those with digestive issues. It’s a core pillar of wellness, with ingredients like probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics being used to improve immune function, mental health, metabolism, and even skin appearance.
Vitafoods exhibitors will showcase new ingredient combinations aimed at making gut health an integral part of the daily diet. These include microbiome-friendly ingredients designed for beverages and meal replacements, offering consumers simple, everyday solutions to maintain digestive health while enjoying familiar food experiences.
Symrise will present its Health Active and Probi portfolios, offering science-backed biotic and postbiotic ingredients for integration into everyday F&B products. These solutions are designed to support digestive health and wellness, enabling businesses to create functional F&B offerings that meet growing consumer demand for gut health solutions.
“By jointly showcasing our Health Active and Probi solutions, we demonstrate the powerful offering of our Care & Wellness strategy in action,” says Eloi Fontaine, VP for Health Active Solutions at Symrise. “By combining strong expertise in health actives, biotics, and formulation, we have uniquely positioned ourselves to translate science into relevant, consumer-centric solutions that support everyday health and well-being for the entire family.”
Prinova will also showcase its expertise in gut health, featuring a beverage that combines prebiotic plant fibers with essential vitamins for daily digestive and immune support. This solution is tailored for brands looking to offer consumers convenient, effective ways to support their gut health as part of their daily routine.
Beauty‑from‑within crosses into mainstream F&B
The concept of beauty-from-within — traditionally found in nutraceutical supplements — is now being integrated into the mainstream F&B landscape. Ingredients like collagen peptides, antioxidants, and botanicals are no longer limited to supplement aisles, but increasingly included in functional beverages, fortified waters, and solid food formats that target both wellness and appearance.
Essential Protein Solutions will present OmniCol fish collagen in a fruit‑cocktail beverage prototype that delivers nearly 10 g of collagen per 100 g, illustrating how beauty‑oriented bioactives can be integrated into everyday drinks rather than pills.
Prinova will highlight RTD wellness beverage concepts that blend functional benefits with everyday appeal. On show in Barcelona will be a maracuja‑ and pineapple‑flavored drink combining marine collagen with bioactive minerals for longevity and women’s health; a ginger‑lime mojito-style gut‑health beverage with prebiotic fibers and added vitamins; and a clear pea protein drink with dragon fruit and kiwi, targeting plant‑forward protein intake and recovery.
Prinova’s global marketing director, James Street, says the concepts reflect how consumers “no longer compartmentalize health and wellness, but incorporate them into their daily lives.”
The Vitafoods Europe Innovation Awards will also now include a dedicated Nutricosmetic Ingredient category, recognizing ingredients that improve skin, hair, and nail health through oral consumption. This award underscores how the industry is increasingly valuing beauty‑from‑within claims as part of mainstream functional product development.
Sustainability and transparency: Key consumer mandates
Sustainability and ethical sourcing continue to be top priorities for F&B companies, and Vitafoods Europe 2026 will spotlight how companies are using sustainable ingredients and production methods to appeal to the eco-conscious consumer.
Clean label trends show that concerns about climate change, pollution, and natural disasters affect consumer choices, according to Innova. Globally, 28% of consumers link environmentally friendly practices with clean labels. For these individuals, transparency involves clear details about ingredient sourcing, environmental impact, and sustainability certifications.
Sustainable ingredients, such as upcycled plant proteins, bio-based emulsifiers, and eco-friendly botanicals, will feature prominently in product showcases. Exhibitors are introducing materials with functional benefits but also clear ethical sourcing stories that resonate with consumers who increasingly expect transparency and sustainability in their food choices.
At Vitafoods, Iberchem, known for its plant-based bioactives, will display its new line of ethically sourced superfoods, including moringa and spirulina extracts, designed for fortified snacks and beverages that cater to mainstream consumers seeking eco-conscious, health-focused products.
Roquette will highlight its sustainable, plant-based ingredients, including titanium dioxide-free capsules and pectin-based softgels. These clean label solutions help brands meet the demand for eco-conscious, transparent products while supporting ethical sourcing and sustainability.
Trust and science drive consumer confidence
With growing scrutiny on health claims, consumers are increasingly demanding science-backed evidence for the functional benefits of the products they purchase. At Vitafoods Europe 2026, the emphasis will be on clinically validated ingredients with measurable benefits that go beyond “generic claims.”
Innova’s Global Ingredient Trends 2026 research shows that consumers increasingly scrutinize ingredient lists and value transparency, with 60% of consumers globally saying they always check ingredient lists when buying F&B products, and transparency around ingredients being significant to purchase decisions.
At Vitafoods, visitors can expect to see more clinical trials and peer-reviewed studies backing ingredient efficacy, particularly for ingredients with strong claims around metabolic health, cognitive function, and immune support. Brands will showcase how they are translating scientific research into compelling consumer products, from energy-boosting beverages to cognitive support snacks.
Nutritional Sciences International will highlight new cognitive health supplements formulated with ingredients like Bacopa Monnieri and L-theanine, showcasing their clinical evidence and explaining how these ingredients work within mainstream, everyday products.
Upcoming webinars
Nutrition solutions for healthy aging: Physical health & cognitive function
Agropur