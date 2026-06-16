- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
Ceereal report shows decade of sugar reduction and fiber gains across Europe
Key takeaways
- European breakfast cereals cut sugar 18% and raised whole grain 23% over the past decade.
- Children’s cereals lead reformulation with 47% more whole grain and 84% more fiber on average.
- Vitamin and mineral fortification covers 60% of European cereals sold in 2025, Ceereal data shows.
Data from Ceereal, the European Breakfast Cereal Association, shows that European breakfast cereals raised fiber and whole grain content while cutting sugar from 2015 to 2025. The report comes at the same time that the European Commission’s 2025 Safe Hearts Plan intensifies reformulation pressure on the food industry.
The report reveals that, in a decade, the average sugar content of breakfast cereals was cut by 18%, while whole grain content rose by an average of 23%, and fiber content increased by an average of 21%.
Moreover, the shift was even more pronounced in children’s cereal reformulation. Ceereal states that whole grains rose 47% on average in children’s cereals, fiber rose 84%, and sugar was cut by an average of 30%. The association spotlights that this was accomplished through voluntary reformulation by European breakfast cereal manufacturers.
“Results demonstrate the voluntary efforts and measurable progress achieved by Europe’s breakfast cereal manufacturers to improve the nutritional quality of their products while continuing to offer consumers a broad range of safe, nutritious, and enjoyable options,” says Ece Nevra Göncü, president of Ceereal.
Nutrient fortification & sugar reduction
According to Ceereal, its data also shows that 60% of all cereals sold in 2025 were fortified with vitamins and minerals. Food fortification is an increasing trend in the industry, fueled by the growing usage of GLP-1 medications and worldwide macro- and micronutrient deficiencies.
The results also back growing industry trends for fiber and whole grain fortification. Meanwhile, sugar reduction continues to grow as a trend as consumers increasingly look for low-sugar and no-sugar solutions with higher nutrient densities.
“The substantial increase in whole grain and fiber, combined with sustained sugar reduction, reflects our sector’s long-term commitment to innovation and public health objectives,” Göncü concludes.
“Breakfast cereals continue to play an important role in supporting consumers’ nutritional needs across different age groups, including through fortified products that can help improve the intake of essential vitamins and minerals.”
Upcoming webinars
New U.S. rules for color: how to win with nature-inspired colors
dsm-firmenich