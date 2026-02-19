- Industry news
Foodology by Univar Solutions flags GLP-1, “fibermaxxing” & AI in 2026 F&B trends
Key takeaways
- As clean label demands evolve, transparency goes beyond “free-from” claims, emphasizing real, recognizable ingredients to build consumer trust.
- Smaller portions, enhanced nutrition, and digestive health ingredients reshape product development.
- AI-enabled formulation, clean label, and bold, complex flavors define the future of F&B.
Foodology by Univar Solutions spotlights what it sees as the top trends reshaping food shelves in 2026 — from the GLP-1 movement influencing NPD to the “fibermaxxing” phenomenon, complex flavors, and AI-enhanced food and beverage innovation.
Danielle Mailey, technical sales manager at the US-based company, speaks to Food Ingredients First about seven standout consumer and F&B market trends expected to gain traction throughout 2026 and influence how the industry will develop.
This year is all about balance, with a trifecta of health, flavor, and sustainability in the spotlight, alongside brands adapting to GLP-1-driven portion trends and consumer demand for products with more nutrition per bite.
What are the top F&B consumer trends shaping the industry in 2026, and how do they differ from prior years?
Mailey: The F&B industry is heading into a big year. In 2026, health and wellness, sustainability, and authenticity are now reshaping nearly every shopping aisle. Add in tech-driven innovation and significant lifestyle shifts, like the rise of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, and the pressure is on to deliver products that check all the boxes: better-for-you, environmentally-friendly, and craveworthy. From years of deep market expertise and insights from our brand-leading supplier partners and customers, the primary trends that Foodology by Univar Solutions sees shaping 2026 are:
“GLP-1 shrinks portions, but raises the bar on nutrition.” GLP-1 users want smaller portions that work harder — nutrient-dense, flavorful products that deliver satiety without extra calories. This is accelerating innovation in natural sweeteners, taste modifiers, and texture systems to keep foods indulgent and satisfying. “Digestive health takes the spotlight” as fiber and probiotics are moving from “nice to have” to central purchase drivers, especially for younger consumers chasing gut health and satiety. Expect to see more fiber-forward formulations across categories, with ingredients that improve both functionality and texture.
“From simplicity to authenticity: The new age of clean label” highlights how clean label now means more than removing artificial ingredients. It’s about real, recognizable components and heritage processes that deliver trust. Brands are leaning into natural colors, flavors, and preservation methods to maintain transparency and sensory quality. “Supply chain shakeup: Smarter ingredients for the win” looks at how volatile commodity markets (from cocoa to eggs and beyond) are pushing manufacturers toward resilient, sustainable ingredient alternatives like fibers, starches, and plant proteins. Upcycled inputs and carbon labeling are moving from fringe innovations to strategic necessities.
“Flavor complexity as a differentiator” shows how consumers are gravitating to bold, global-meets-familiar flavor experiences that bring everyday indulgence without big spending. Natural taste tools and stabilizers can help brands deliver rich, nostalgic, or spicy flavors, even in reduced sugar formats. Functional foods and nutraceuticals go mainstream highlights how, with rising “pill fatigue,” consumers want wellness, from collagen and prebiotics to adaptogens and nootropics, delivered through enjoyable F&B. Functional benefits are expanding into new formats like chocolate, pasta, and ready-to-drink (RTD) as proactive health becomes universal.
The last trend is “Tech-enabled innovation,” which shows how AI is also reshaping product development, helping speed up formulation challenges such as sugar or cocoa reduction while improving supply chain resilience. Smart packaging and QR-driven storytelling are turning retail shelves into digital touchpoints for transparency and differentiation.
How is the rise of GLP-1 usage changing consumer expectations around portion size, satiety, and nutrition?
Mailey: The GLP-1 effect is real and quickly expanding to more global audiences. The way consumers feel about and interact with food is rewriting the playbook for portion sizes and amplifying the value of every bite or sip. Consumers on these medications want calorie-conscious, nutrient-dense foods that deliver satiety without sacrificing taste. Think smaller servings packed with plant-based proteins, prebiotics, probiotics, vitamins, and minerals. Regarding calorie reduction, novel Stevia technologies and natural taste modifiers are leading new innovations. For retaining mouthfeel, starches, gums, and stabilizers keep texture and quality intact. It’s all about making more nutrient-dense options that taste great.
What formulation strategies are manufacturers using to balance health benefits with flavor as wellness expectations rise?
Mailey: In 2026, particularly because of the rise of GLP-1, digestive health takes the spotlight. Before, fiber was simply favored, but it’s quickly become a focal point for consumers everywhere. With trends and newsfeeds fueling digestive wellness and satiety, the “fibermaxxing” phenomenon is driving new buying patterns, particularly among younger shoppers. Gut health is also driving demand for fiber and probiotic-forward innovation across bars, bakery, RTD beverages, and snacks. From fortified pasta to ready-to-mix beverages and pantry staples, we expect to see more ingredient labels containing fiber and probiotic sources ranging from inulin, stable-probiotics, and oligofructose (FOS) to soluble corn fibers, resistant starches, polydextrose, cellulose ethers, gums, citrus fibers, and beyond. Ingredients that boost texture and digestive wellness while supporting clean label stability will be recognized. While protein had (and continues to have) its moment, fiber steps more into the 2026 limelight.
In addition to this, functional foods and nutraceuticals are going mainstream. Collagen, adaptogens, probiotics, and prebiotics, these functional ingredients are moving from niche to the norm. Consumers now want wellness benefits delivered to them in formats that fit their lifestyles, such as RTDs and snacks. As the population ages and preventive health becomes a growing priority (among all age categories), consumers are increasingly taking a more active role in managing their own health. Whether supporting cognitive health through nootropics or menopausal symptoms in women’s health, look for chocolate, beverages, and even pasta as the next in innovation and product development.
How are consumer flavor preferences evolving alongside health and wellness priorities?
Mailey: Ube, butter chicken, hot honey, and Keralan spice blends are popping up all around us. Consumers are craving bold, layered flavors that feel global, yet approachable. From elevating routine meals at home to creating moments of joy and escape, flavor is about far more than taste alone; it’s also about experience. When economies turn and vacations and “splurge meals” get put on hold, the craving for indulgence doesn’t disappear. Bold flavors blended with nostalgia and spice can be just the ticket for channeling the feeling of affordable luxury. The challenge is delivering indulgence with a health-conscious twist. Natural taste modifiers, gums, and stabilizers are key to balancing sweetness, mouthfeel, texture, and aroma in reduced-sugar applications.
What practical steps can manufacturers take to meet sustainability goals without sacrificing taste or margin?
Mailey: From sustainability to simplicity to authenticity, we are seeing a new age of clean label around the world. With greater political and regulatory pressure and global priorities surrounding health and sustainability, the clean label movement is growing and evolving. It’s not just about what’s missing, it’s about what’s real. Shorter ingredient lists, natural colors and flavors, and heritage techniques for preserving food naturally, like fermentation and pickling, are winning consumer trust. Formulators are leaning into plant-based sweeteners, whitening alternatives, colors, flavors, clean preservatives, antioxidants, and enzymatic solutions to keep products safe and sensory-rich without compromising on free-from claims. Transparency is now expected by consumers.
From a cost perspective, supply chain volatility is forcing brands to rethink sourcing strategies. In recent years, for example, cocoa prices have surged due to poor weather, pest infestation, and tight West African supply, leaving chocolatiers, bakers, and beyond facing the lagged impact of record-high cocoa prices from late 2024 passed down the value chain.
Simultaneously, eggs saw dramatic price spikes in 2025 and continue to be under immense pricing pressure due to widespread avian influenza outbreaks and flock losses. Manufacturers quickly looked to reformulate with citrus fiber, starches, modified starches, gums, and plant-based proteins, using alternative ingredient sources that embrace sustainability with a competitive advantage.