MIT scientists develop iron and iodine fortification toolbox to combat global malnutrition concerns
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, US (MIT) researchers have developed a new method to fortify food and beverages with iron using metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) — small crystalline particles that can be added to a variety of products like coffee, tea, and bread.
The innovation offers a potential solution to the global malnutrition crisis due to iron deficiency, which can lead to anemia, impaired brain development in children, and increased infant mortality.
Food Ingredients First speaks with the authors to understand why a focus on iron and iodine fortification is currently important, and the technical challenges their incorporation in F&B products presents.
“Iron deficiency remains among the most prevalent micronutrient deficiencies worldwide, affecting approximately two billion people. It is a leading cause of anemia, with significant impacts on energy levels, cognitive development, and maternal health,” says Ana Jaklenec, principal investigator at MIT’s Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research.
Citing iodized salt as an example of how public health interventions have reduced iodine deficiency in the past, she believes leveraging that same supply chain to deliver iron “could be transformative.” However, scientists have struggled for more than 30 years to find a satisfactory solution because iodine and iron react, causing iodine loss, she notes.
In addition, iron’s reactivity can lead to undesirable changes in the color and taste of salt and food. Overcoming these technical challenges could have a profound impact on improving public health, she adds.
Ensuring iron stability
Despite the many benefits of food fortification, the study, published in Matter, highlights that fortifying with iron and iodine can pose various reactivity and storage challenges.
“Traditional iron and iodine fortification often faces stability problems — iron can oxidize, producing undesirable color or flavor changes, while iodine can evaporate or degrade during storage and cooking,”Jaklenec tells us.
“Our MOF acts as a protective carrier, stably integrating both nutrients within a single structure. This prevents chemical reactions between the two, improves bioavailability, and allows controlled nutrient release in vivo, all while preserving the sensory qualities of the fortified food or beverage.”
The particles prevent iron from reacting with other food compounds, like polyphenols in whole grains and nuts, coffee and tea, which hinder absorption. They also do not alter the taste and texture in these products.
“In our MOF, iron is tightly bound to ligands via strong coordination bonds, giving the structure excellent stability at the neutral pH of the mouth and preventing any metallic taste,” says lead author and postdoctoral associate Xin Yang.
A particle size of about 10-100 μm is small enough to have “virtually no impact on texture,” explains Yang. This allows uniform dispersion in liquids like coffee and seamless incorporation into flour without affecting flavor, color, or mouthfeel.
Controlling iodine loss
The MOF particles can withstand high heat, humidity, and storage conditions, maintaining their structure for long periods, notes the study. Tests conducted on mice revealed that both iron and iodine were absorbed into the bloodstream within hours.
However, controlling iron and iodine losses was a key concern during this study. “The key challenge was designing a single delivery platform that could accommodate both iron and iodine while avoiding any degradation,” explains Yang.
The team addressed this by developing a stable MOF structure by coordinating food-grade ligands with iron. This structure withstands high temperature and humidity, only degrading in the stomach’s acidic environment to release nutrients.
Secondly, using “molecular iodine anchoring,” they incorporated molecular iodine into the MOF through adsorption (surface attachment) instead of using traditional iodates or iodides. “This simplifies processing, reduces costs, and eliminates the reactivity that causes iodine loss,” Yang adds.
“New toolbox” for food fortification
The scientists plan to launch a company to develop coffee and other beverages fortified with iron and iodine, and are working toward a “double-fortified salt” for direct consumption or incorporation into staple food products.
The team has also developed prototypes based on the NuMOF platform and is “exploring partnerships with F&B manufacturers” to incorporate the technology into existing consumer products, notes Yang.
Jaklenec calls the MOFs “a new toolbox for food fortification,” which can protect sensitive nutrients, enhance bioavailability, and minimize adverse changes to food quality.
“Beyond iron and iodine, this platform can also deliver multiple micronutrients or bioactive compounds in a single formulation, enabling targeted nutritional strategies. In the long term, MOFs could improve the acceptability, stability, and effectiveness of fortified foods, especially in resource-poor regions where supply chain and storage challenges remain major barriers.”
“We are currently collaborating with the Gates Foundation to expand this platform to other essential micronutrients, positioning it as a versatile solution to multiple forms of malnutrition worldwide,” she concludes.