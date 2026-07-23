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US FDA removes Orange B authorization, targets Citrus Red No. 2
Key takeaways
- The US FDA revokes Orange B and proposes revoking Citrus Red No. 2, citing their “outdated” industry use.
- Orange B’s revocation takes effect on September 8, 2026, while comments on Citrus Red No. 2 are due by August 24, 2026.
- The move supports the F&B industry’s shift from petroleum-based dyes toward natural color solutions.
The US FDA has removed “outdated authorizations” for petroleum-based color additives as part of its ongoing strategy to improve food supply safety in the country. The agency has issued a final order removing Orange B from permitted use and proposed revoking the authorization for Citrus Red No. 2.
The aim is to update food regulations and support President Trump’s “Make America Healthy Again” initiative, including removing authorizations for color additives in foods.
The regulatory action stems from the FDA’s conclusion that the food industry has reportedly “abandoned” the authorized uses of Citrus Red No. 2 and Orange B. These colors are used for coloring the skins of mature oranges and casings or surfaces of frankfurters and sausages, respectively.
Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jnr, who has been pressing the industry to cut synthetic colors since last year, describes the move as a “decisive action to strengthen the safety of America’s food supply.”
“By working to eliminate outdated authorizations for petroleum-based color additives that are no longer used, we are modernizing our food safety regulations and helping to Make America Healthy Again.”
Revocation timeline for Orange B and Citrus Red No. 2
The FDA is accepting public comments on the proposed revocation of Citrus Red No. 2 as a color additive in food for 30 days. “All comments must be submitted by August 24, 2026,” says the agency.
The FDA will review the comments and issue a separate final order before the authorization is revoked. No final effective date has yet been announced.
delayed or stayed because of a properly filed objection. Its current limit for use in finished foods is 150 ppm by weight.For Orange B, the final revocation order becomes effective September 8, 2026, unless a provision is
Acting FDA Commissioner Kyle Diamantas says the agency aims to maintain a “science-based” and “transparent” regulatory system that remains consistent with current industry practices and the FDA’s public-health responsibilities.
Supporting the artificial-to-natural color shift
The updates on the US food color playbook come amid the F&B industry’s broader efforts at moving away from synthetic colors. Natural color inclusions in F&B launches are rising, with 9% growth between 2021 and 2025, according to Innova Market Insights.
Givaudan Sense Colour’s Amaize orange-red color, Phytolon’s fermentation-based Beetroot Red, and California Natural Color’s crystal-color technology-based Pure Red Carrot are some advancements in the natural orange and red colors segment.
Phil Cook, head of strategic marketing at natural food color company Oterra, recently told Food Ingredients First that natural colors are increasingly closer to synthetic performance, with significant advancements in extraction and delivery systems.
However, for manufacturers, working with natural pigments involves challenges of sensitivities to pH and heat, which are not a concern in synthetic dyes, Dieuwertje Raaijmakers, marketing communications specialist at GNT, told us.