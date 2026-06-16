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Bug bites: Research shows consumers open to insect protein following first taste
Key takeaways
- Direct taste testing and sampling can significantly reduce consumer hesitation toward insect-based foods, often resulting in people enjoying them more than they expected.
- Physiological tracking showed participants became more attentive while eating insect-based bars, even without knowing the ingredients.
- Although insect proteins are gaining commercial traction for sustainability, some research cautions against potential biosecurity and environmental risks.
New consumer research reveals that people who are initially hesitant to sample insect-based foods — increasingly positioned as a sustainable protein source — may enjoy the experience more than they expect and could even prefer it to a regular cereal bar.
Authors of the paper suggest that direct exposure, such as tasting samples, could play an important role in reducing consumer hesitation around insect-based foods and helping them grow more comfortable with the idea.
The study involved 38 adults in Portugal between the ages of 18 and 55 who had previously never tried insect-based foods. It combined surveys with neuroscience tools that measured participants’ brain activity and heart rate while they sampled insect food products.
“The findings were very surprising,” says Andreia Ferreira, a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Beira Interior, Portugal. “This was really an unexpected result, as literature said to us that consumers tend to reject these novel foods. The results show us the relevance of tasting experiments on promoting this new alternative.”
Surprising preferences
The study, published in the Journal of Neuroscience, Psychology, and Economics, examined how consumers respond emotionally and physically to insect-based foods, which are increasingly being explored as a sustainable alternative to traditional animal protein sources.
Participants first completed a survey about their awareness and opinions of insect-based products. They then sampled an insect protein bar and a cereal bar while researchers recorded their physiological responses using electroencephalography (EEG) and electrocardiography (ECG).
To gauge whether participants’ expectations of the food options influenced their reactions, some were told the truth about which bar they were eating, while others were told they were eating a cereal bar when it was actually the insect-based bar.
Initially, the researchers expected participants to have low awareness of insect-based foods, while preferring the cereal bar. They also anticipated stronger physiological reactions to the insect-based product.
However, the findings reveal that people were often more curious and receptive than researchers expected. After tasting both products, participants were more likely to choose the insect protein bar than the cereal bar.
Engagement with food
The findings are promising as researchers have previously flagged that cultural and psychological aversion to insects as a meat substitute could hinder their potential to reduce meat consumption, despite sustainability benefits.
Physiological measurements reveal that participants grew more attentive while eating the insect-based bars, yet more engaged when eating the cereal bar. This was shown through increases in heart-rate activity during the sampling, which researchers interpreted as signs of heightened arousal and attentiveness.
Notably, these patterns were clear even when participants did not know they were eating an insect-based product, suggesting that their response was not driven solely by expectations about consuming insects.
“From a practical point of view, the findings reveal a need to increase communication about insect-based foods as alternatives and novelties in the European market,” says Ferreira.
“Communication should not only position insect-based food as ‘new’ but also clearly state its potential nutritional and sustainability-related advantages compared to other protein alternatives.”
The findings also suggest that unfamiliar foods may be judged differently after people experience them. Participants in the study often expressed uncertainty or surprise when discussing insect-based foods before tasting them. However, many reported positive reactions after sampling the product.
The authors stress that their study was exploratory and had several limitations, including a relatively small sample size. They add that future studies with larger and more diverse participants are needed to better understand how consumers respond to insect-based foods across different cultures and product types.
Appetite for insects
Insect-based ingredients are gaining commercial momentum, largely due to their nutrient-dense and green claims. For instance, the EU recognized insects as a novel food source in 2018 and has since approved several insect food sources. This includes yellow mealworms, migratory locusts, house crickets, and lesser mealworms sold frozen, dried, or even powdered.
Last year, Finnish biotech company Volare raised €26 million (US$29.4 million) in funding to build what it describes as the “world’s most efficient protein product plant” and scale its insect protein technology. The company plans to strengthen the EU’s protein self-sufficiency and accelerate the transition to a more sustainable and circular food system.
However, there have been contrasting studies undermining the sustainability case for insect farming. One paper compiled findings that these ingredients could be far less environmentally friendly than originally thought, raising concerns over the biosecurity risks and disease spread.
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