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How Danone is pushing Silk Protein beyond the plant-based niche to compete with dairy
Key takeaways
- Danone expands Silk Protein into yogurt and RTD shakes to attract mainstream consumers beyond the traditional plant-based audience.
- The platform combines complete plant protein with fiber and essential nutrients, while selected products also emphasize lower sugar.
- Silk is competing directly with dairy through familiar formats, stronger shelf visibility, and a focus on taste, convenience, and nutritional value.
Danone’s Silk is extending its high-protein platform across dairy-adjacent and functional beverage categories, betting that complete plant protein, fiber, and familiar formats can attract mainstream consumers. Kallie Goodwin, plant-based food and beverage lead at Danone USA, tells Food Ingredients First how nutrition-led innovation and retailer insights are helping the brand compete with traditional dairy.
Protein has moved beyond sports nutrition, while plant-based purchasing is no longer limited to vegetarian or vegan consumers. Danone USA sees the convergence of these trends as an opening to reposition Silk from a dairy alternative into a broader functional nutrition platform.
“Danone sees a significant opportunity for plant-based products at the intersection of two converging trends: increasing interest in food and beverages that deliver functional, nutrient-dense benefits and growing consumer demand for protein,” says Goodwin.
“Products that offer tangible benefits, such as quality protein, fiber, and lower sugar, continue to outperform, creating a clear pathway for innovation-led growth.”
Silk is now expanding from refrigerated milk into plant-based yogurt and shelf-stable ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, widening the brand’s reach across breakfast, snacking, recovery, and on-the-go occasions.
From alternative to functional platform
Silk Protein Milk, launched in January 2026, delivers 13 g of complete plant protein, 3 g of fiber, and 50% less sugar than regular dairy milk, according to Danone. The company describes it as the highest-protein refrigerated plant-based milk on US shelves.
The new Silk Protein Shakes raise the protein level to 30 g per serving, alongside 5 g of fiber. Silk Protein Yogurt offers at least 12 g of complete plant protein in individual cups, 4 g of fiber, and five essential nutrients: calcium, vitamin D, vitamin B12, iodine, and phosphorus.
trying to consume more protein, while plant-based sources account for only around one-third of total protein intake.“Consumer prioritization of protein is here to stay,” says Goodwin. She cites data suggesting that 70% of Americans say they are
“At Danone, we see a clear opportunity to close that gap with options that deliver plant-powered nutrition and taste. Backed by decades of nutritional science and one of the most nutrient-dense portfolios in the industry, Danone recognizes the value of varied protein sources to support nutritional needs, but grocery options have historically been lacking for plant-based consumers.”
The direction aligns with Innova Market Insights’ number one trend for 2026, “Powerhouse Protein.” Nearly 60% of consumers globally say they are actively adding more protein to their diets, and milk and milk-based drinks rank as the leading protein-claim category purchased. Innova also flags complete-protein and essential-amino-acid messaging as differentiators in a crowded market.
Protein and fiber converge
For formulators, Silk’s positioning signals that high protein alone may no longer be sufficient. The platform bundles protein with fiber, lower sugar, and micronutrients, addressing shoppers seeking multiple benefits from one product.
Innova’s research points to sustained momentum in the use of plant-based protein ingredients, as manufacturers broaden their appeal across mainstream F&B categories. At the same time, growing interest in digestive wellness is encouraging brands to combine protein with fiber and other functional benefits, creating products that respond to demand for more holistic, nutrient-dense positioning.
Fiber is becoming a stronger formulation cue. Innova ranks fiber as the second-most accepted functional ingredient among US consumers, behind protein, with two in five highly interested. As Food Ingredients First recently reported, Danone views fiber as a long-term strategic ingredient, although meaningful inclusion requires manufacturers to balance functionality, sensory performance, and scalable sourcing.
Goodwin expects this multi-benefit model to guide further development. “Consumers are increasingly seeking foods and beverages that deliver multiple nutritional benefits at once — complete protein, fiber, and essential nutrients — in convenient formats that fit into their daily routines.”
Competing inside the dairy set
Although 60% of US households purchased plant-based foods in 2025, according to data cited by Goodwin, some shoppers still underestimate the category’s breadth. Danone’s route to mainstream adoption is not based on separating plant-based products from dairy, but on competing directly in the same retail environment.
“When Silk first entered grocery stores decades ago, it was the first plant-based brand to place soy milk alongside dairy on a national scale,” says Goodwin. “Today, with Silk Protein Milk, Silk Protein Yogurt, and Silk Protein Shakes, we’re building on that legacy and continuing to compete alongside traditional dairy products.”
Early results are encouraging, she adds: “Half of consumers switching to Silk Protein are coming from dairy, further reinforcing its competitive nutritional profile and taste.”
This conversion pattern matters to retailers because incremental category growth depends on recruiting beyond existing plant-based buyers. Goodwin says Danone’s sales teams use retailer-specific insights and shopper data to optimize assortment, shelf placement, and space allocation, supported by in-store activation and brand investment.
“As consumer interest in plant-based nutrition continues to grow, we remain focused on optimizing distribution, improving on-shelf availability, and executing strong in-store activation,” she explains. “The early success of our new Silk Protein launch is not only bringing in new consumers to the plant-based category, but also proves why Silk is a credible source of plant-powered nutrition.”
Taste remains the adoption gatekeeper
Nutrition may create permission to buy, but taste remains central to repeat purchase. Innova finds that 50% of consumers want better-tasting plant-based products, reinforcing the need for protein systems that deliver nutritional density without undesirable flavor or texture.
“As the number-one plant-based beverage brand recommended by registered dietitians, Silk is uniquely positioned to help define the next chapter for the plant-based category, demonstrating how its products combine great taste, convenience, and essential nutrients to answer broader consumer needs,” says Goodwin.
Looking ahead, she expects plant-based innovation to move further from imitation and toward distinct nutritional value.
“The Silk Protein portfolio reflects where we see the category heading: products that combine strong nutrition credentials with great taste and convenience,” Goodwin concludes. “Danone is leveraging its expertise to deliver innovative plant-based protein options that meet evolving nutritional needs and fit seamlessly into everyday routines.”
Danone’s planned €1 billion (US$1.14 billion) acquisition of Huel further underscores its broader shift toward mainstream functional nutrition, high-protein products, and convenient, health-focused formats.