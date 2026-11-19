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Carlsberg spin-out Traitomic raises €20 million to expand food and agriculture biotech
Key takeaways
- Carlsberg spin-out Traitomic has raised €20 million in Series A funding to expand its non-GM trait development technology across food, agriculture, and industrial biotechnology.
- Its Find-It platform identifies genetic variants in plants and microorganisms without directly editing DNA.
- Traitomic has delivered 116 traits to 47 customers across 32 organisms and will use the investment to accelerate international expansion and commercial development.
A biotechnology platform originally developed by Carlsberg to improve barley for brewing is being taken into wider food and agriculture markets, following a €20 million (US$22 million) Series A investment in Danish spin-out Traitomic.
Traitomic develops non-genetically engineered traits in plants and microorganisms using its proprietary Find-It platform.
Originally developed at Carlsberg Research Laboratory, the technology identifies specific genetic variants in conventionally bred populations without directly editing an organism’s DNA.
While its initial application focused on improving barley, the platform has since been extended to a broader range of organisms, with potential applications spanning crop development, food production, precision nutrition, and industrial biotechnology.
For food manufacturers, this could open up opportunities to develop raw materials with improved nutritional profiles, flavor characteristics, and shelf life, as well as more robust crops that can support agricultural productivity and supply-chain resilience.
The microbial applications also have relevance for food processing and ingredient production, including the development of more efficient enzymes and microbial strains for industrial applications.
To date, Traitomic says it has delivered 116 traits to 47 customers across 32 organisms. Its customer base spans plant breeding and seed development, the food supply chain, precision nutrition, and biosolutions.
From research to commercial application
The latest investment will support international expansion and the development of Traitomic’s integrated offering, which aims to take customers from identifying a biological or commercial challenge through to developing and delivering market-ready traits.
“This investment marks the beginning of Traitomic’s next chapter. Over the past years, we have demonstrated that customers across the food value chain are looking for faster routes from biological insight to commercial impact,” says Gustav Hambraeus, CEO and co-founder of Traitomic.
“With the support of our new investors, we can now expand internationally, deepen our collaboration with customers and bring our integrated approach to trait development to many more innovation challenges.”
The funding round, led by Sofinnova Partners, marks Traitomic’s first external investment since separating from the brewing group. The Export and Investment Fund of Denmark , Footprint Firm, Nordic Foodtech VC, PSV Hafnium, and SVG Ventures also participated.
Michael Krel, partner at Sofinnova Partners, adds: “Traitomic has demonstrated something that is rare in biological innovation: the ability to develop commercially relevant traits across a broad range of organisms and applications.”
“Combined with the company’s strong customer traction and proven track record, this creates a compelling foundation for future growth. We believe Traitomic is well positioned to become a leading partner for trait development across agriculture, food and industrial biotechnology, and we look forward to supporting the team with both capital and experience as they enter their next phase of international expansion.”
The funding comes as biotechnology continues to attract investment aimed at improving the performance and efficiency of food and agricultural production. For Traitomic, the next challenge will be translating its growing portfolio of identified traits into wider commercial applications across the food value chain.
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