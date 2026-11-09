- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
Suppliers
Fi Europe 2026 preview: GLP-1, protein and longevity reshape nutrition
Key takeaways
- GLP-1 medications are accelerating demand for nutrient-dense, multifunctional foods.
- Suppliers are targeting protein, fiber, metabolic health, and healthy aging.
- Functional drinks, protein shots, and fortified snacks bring nutrition into everyday formats.
Food ingredient suppliers are preparing to put more nutrition into familiar foods and beverages at Fi Europe 2026, as GLP-1 weight-management medications, healthy aging, and demand for everyday wellness push manufacturers toward products offering multiple nutritional benefits.
At the Frankfurt, Germany, trade show (Nov 17–19), companies will present protein-rich shots, fiber-enriched snacks, recovery drinks, and functional beverages targeting needs ranging from metabolic health to mobility. The challenge, suppliers tell Food Ingredients First, is to make these products nutrient-dense without losing the convenience, taste, and texture that encourage repeat purchases.
The shift echoes Innova Market Insights’ top F&B trends for 2027, which place nutrient density, protein quality, metabolic health, and longevity among the industry’s leading innovation priorities.
More nutrition in every bite
For Arla Foods Ingredients, the influence of GLP-1 medications will be evident across the exhibition, but the language used to reach consumers is changing.
Anne Widart, vice president of Commercial at Arla Foods Ingredients, says: “One of the interesting elements of the trend is that many consumers are turning away from products with an explicit GLP-1 positioning, instead preferring more familiar nutritional claims, such as ‘high in protein’ or ‘nutrient-dense.’”
The distinction matters for manufacturers developing products with appeal beyond weight loss medication users. As we previously examined, GLP-1-related positioning intersects with rules governing nutrition and health claims, particularly in Europe.
Arla Foods Ingredients will demonstrate additions to its Targeted GLP-1 Companion Nutrition platform, including spoonable and drinking yogurts, a fermented high-protein shot, and a water-based protein shot.
Its wider showcase will also feature an aerated milk-protein AirBar and the Variolac whey-permeate ingredient, which the company says can improve cost efficiency and sensory properties in dairy, bakery, and confectionery applications. The company will exhibit alongside Wheyco for the first time since the merger of their parent cooperatives.
Margriet van Gurp, manager of Application & Technical Sales at Cosun Ingredients, sees a similar emphasis on multifunctionality.
“We expect nutrient-dense, multifunctional nutrition to be a major theme at Fi Europe. Consumers increasingly look for products that combine benefits such as protein, fiber, and prebiotic nutrition in convenient, enjoyable formats,” she says.
Cosun Ingredients’ GLP-1-inspired crunchy peanut bar brings together Frutafit and Frutalose chicory root fibers with Tendra fava bean protein. It will also show a hybrid burger using Fidesse sugar beet fiber, alongside concepts spanning functional beverages and gummies.
“At the same time, taste and texture remain essential, creating opportunities for ingredients that bring nutrition, functionality, and sensory appeal together,” Van Gurp adds.
Protein meets the microbiome
ADM expects interest in metabolic health to overlap with a broader search for protein diversity and microbiome-supporting ingredients.
Bastian Hörmann, senior marketing director at ADM, says: “Protein innovation will also remain a priority, with growing emphasis on protein quality, diversity, and the evolution of plant-based, hybrid, and blended-protein solutions.”
Its Plant-Based Protein Breakfast Shake combines soy protein, SweetRight sweetening solutions, Fibersol prebiotic dietary fiber, and BPL1 and Esflorin1 postbiotics. ADM positions the concept as a way to combine protein and fiber with reduced sugar. At its Taste Atelier, the supplier will also offer hybrid meatballs and postbiotic and pea protein ravioli, bringing the nutritional discussion into savory applications.
ADM is also highlighting its Lactobacillus gasseri CP2305 postbiotic, citing emerging research into its potential effects on sleep, stress, mood, and the gut-brain axis.
As our recent protein analysis found, suppliers increasingly expect protein-rich products to deliver broader functional and sensory benefits, rather than relying on protein quantity alone.
From recovery drinks to protein coffee
Valio believes optimized nutrition is extending into ordinary eating and drinking occasions, not just specialist sports products. Tuula Hietanen, B2B marketing manager, points to consumers seeking combinations of muscle support, digestive wellness, energy, and recovery.
“Consumers are increasingly aware of their individual nutritional needs and expect products that fit their health goals, dietary preferences, and lifestyles.”
At Fi Europe 2026, Valio will present a lactose-free recovery drink combining milk protein with glucose and galactose produced by breaking down lactose, providing carbohydrates for energy replenishment.
According to the company, a pilot study found comparable post-exercise strength and endurance recovery outcomes to a conventional recovery beverage. A second concept adds milk protein to an instant coffee mix.
Hietanen says: “Our concept brings high-quality milk protein into instant coffee without compromising on the taste and convenience consumers expect.”
The products reflect a wider movement toward compact, accessible sources of nutrition. FrieslandCampina Ingredients recently outlined protein soda, compact shots, and drinkable yogurt concepts that likewise address changing expectations for portion size and format.
Healthy aging enters the food aisle
Beyond weight management, Bioiberica expects longevity to drive demand for functional products supporting mobility, joints, and skin health.
Antonio Vendrell, marketing and communications director at Bioiberica, says: “One of the biggest trends we expect to see at Fi Europe 2026 is longevity and healthy aging.”
Making its Fi Europe debut, the company will demonstrate Collavant n2, a native type II collagen ingredient positioned for joint health at 40 mg per day, and its Mobilee and Dermial hyaluronic acid matrix ingredients, targeting muscle and joint health and skin health, respectively.
Its wider exhibit will include gummies, protein bars, carbonated juice, and bone broth concepts, as well as information on DAOgest, a diamine oxidase enzyme ingredient that Bioiberica is positioning for histamine-related nutritional needs.
Vendrell says: “Visitors to Fi Europe can see how we’ve incorporated these ingredients into functional beverages and gummies, offering convenient ways to help consumers live better for longer.”
Across these five company showcases, the common thread is not simply more protein or another health claim. It is the effort to fit distinct nutritional priorities into food and beverages people already recognize — from coffee and yogurt to snacks and savory meals.
For manufacturers, the next test will be translating those concepts into products with credible benefits, appealing sensory qualities, and a reason for consumers to keep buying them.
Upcoming webinars
Smarter formulations in EMEA: Where innovation meets local food trends
Azelis