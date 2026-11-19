- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
Fi Europe 2026 live: FrieslandCampina Ingredients says “GLP-1 is a revolution, not a trend”
Key takeaways
- FrieslandCampina Ingredients expects whey supply to remain tight for the next few years and is expanding manufacturing capacity while helping customers formulate with caseinate
- The company is developing nutrient-dense products for people taking GLP-1 medications and protein concepts for those who have stopped taking them.
- Its Frankfurt showcase includes two drinks for GLP-1 users, a pre-acidified whey protein isolate for clear hydration beverages, and three indulgent protein bar concepts.
FrieslandCampina Ingredients expects whey protein supply to remain tight for the next few years as it expands manufacturing capacity and helps customers use caseinate in formulations where it may be a better fit.
At Fi Europe 2026 in Frankfurt, Germany (Nov 17–19), the company is showcasing how a broader audience for protein is shaping what manufacturers make, from nutrient-dense drinks for GLP-1 users to bars that put more emphasis on taste and texture.
Speaking to Food Ingredients First on the show floor, Guus Aerts, global director of marketing and product strategy at FrieslandCampina Ingredients, says the company has announced three major investments in its manufacturing network over the past three years.
“We foresee that the market will remain short [of protein] for the next couple of years.”
Aerts says the company is expanding in performance and active nutrition while maintaining its position in early life nutrition. As it adds capacity, he sees scope to use caseinate in more products.
“We see a lot of applications where caseinate is an even more suitable protein for consumer needs.”
FrieslandCampina Ingredients previously told us about how it uses whey and casein to deliver high protein while maintaining texture and drinkability.
Formulating around GLP-1 medication use
Denise van Genugten, regional marketing manager EMEA for performance and active nutrition at FrieslandCampina Ingredients, says smaller appetites are changing what people who take GLP-1 weight loss medications buy. That gives manufacturers two groups to formulate for: people taking the medication and people who have stopped and want to incorporate protein into their everyday diets.
“Together with our customers, we are looking into nutrient-dense formulations. We are also exploring concepts for people who just had GLP-1 medications and want to incorporate protein in a natural way in their diets. Our innovation pipeline together with our customers is now filled with specific GLP-1 concepts.”
Meanwhile, Aerts expects the shift to influence what consumers look for well beyond those taking the medications.
“GLP-1 is a revolution. It’s not a trend. It will drastically change how we think about food and nutrition, and will also, for a large part of the population, change how they eat and how deliberate they’re working on the nutrients that they take in.”
Aerts believes wider availability of nutrient-dense products, along with conversations among friends and family about what they eat while taking the medications, will help carry that interest into the mainstream.
Meanwhile, in an interview with Ingredion at the event, Dan Haley, president of Texture Value Enhancement, said GLP-1 is an “accelerating trend,” with consumers increasingly looking for the same nutritional benefits in smaller portion sizes.
Clear protein drinks and more indulgent bars
Alongside two drinks aimed at GLP-1 users, FrieslandCampina Ingredients is presenting a pre-acidified whey protein isolate for clear hydration beverages and three indulgent protein bar concepts.
We recently covered the company’s plans to use the isolate in still and sparkling drinks and explore new bar textures, including marshmallow-style cores and protein-enriched caramel layers.
Van Genugten explains what the company wanted to achieve with the whey isolate.
“It’s still a very refreshing format.”
She says expectations for bars are also changing as protein reaches consumers beyond sports nutrition.
“With stepping out of this performance nutrition space and protein becoming available for the bigger audience, they also expect more from a protein bar in taste and texture.”
Meanwhile, Aerts says the formulation trade-offs depend on who will buy the product. He points to amino acid profile and protein quality as priorities for serious athletes, while other consumers may give more weight to taste, format, and functionality.
“So for us, there’s not one trade-off that always works. It’s trying to understand with our customers which consumers we are targeting and, and how that works for them.”
To support innovation, Aerts says the company has opened five application centers worldwide, where its teams work with manufacturers on how dairy proteins function in finished products.
“Capturing this opportunity is, on the one hand, creating availability to service the growing consumer demand, but also to work with our customers to make superior products. That’s where we believe we have created an unparalleled setup in the industry.”
See more of our coverage in
your Google search results
Upcoming webinars
Smarter formulations in EMEA: Where innovation meets local food trends
Azelis