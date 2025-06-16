Carlsberg expands regenerative barley sourcing with Grobund launch
Carlsberg has introduced “Grobund,” its first beer brewed entirely with regeneratively grown barley malt. The product launch coincides with the Danish political festival Folkemødet and is part of a broader transition to sourcing regenerative ingredients across the brewery’s portfolio.
By 2025, Carlsberg expects to brew 100 million liters of beer with regenerative barley malt, supported by a new supply agreement with maltsters Fuglsang and Viking Malt. The contract covers the 2025 harvest and includes a delivery volume of 14,800 tons.
“We are already testing the barley malt in the regular Carlsberg pilsner,” says Peter Haahr Nielsen, managing director at Carlsberg Denmark. “The goal is that by 2040, we will brew exclusively with regenerative grain across the entire Carlsberg group.”
Carlsberg defines regenerative agriculture as crop rotation, continuous plant cover, and minimal tillage. These criteria were developed with input from Agrovi and several international consulting firms. The term currently lacks an internationally accepted definition.
The company initially sourced 500 tons of regenerative barley malt — equivalent to 3 million liters of beer — to support market entry in 2025. The newly announced contract represents a scale-up to cover approximately 40% of Carlsberg Denmark’s total annual barley malt usage.
“The raw materials we use at Carlsberg Denmark account for approximately 40% of our emissions,” says Nielsen. “With this regenerative initiative, we can reduce those emissions while contributing to better soil health and increased biodiversity.”
Grobund is produced at the Carlsberg house brewery in Valby Bakke. During the summer, it will be available on tap and in cans at Folkemødet and the Home of Carlsberg.