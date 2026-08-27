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“Proteinmaxxing” and GLP-1 drive whey squeeze as suppliers scale and diversify
Key takeaways
- GLP-1 use and broader health trends are driving whey demand beyond available supply, spurring innovation in alternative ingredients.
- Arla Foods Ingredients focuses on whey expansion, while ADM looks to complementary-soy positioning, and IMCD promotes blended-systems routes.
- The companies hold that reformulating away from whey is more complicated than a like-for-like swap.
Whey protein is under pressure and demand has climbed fast enough that suppliers are rebuilding around it. GLP-1 drugs have driven demand for high-quality dairy protein, as consumers load more protein into more eating occasions. Suppliers across the industry are addressing this challenge in different ways.
Arla Foods Ingredients is adding capacity, backed by its parent company’s merger with DMK and its 2024 purchase of Volac’s Whey Nutrition Business. ADM is working the other side, positioning soy as a complementary protein for formulators who want to spread their exposure.
Meanwhile, IMCD sells both and tells customers that swapping out whey is harder than it looks and requires a “strong network of technical experts.”
Food Ingredients First speaks with executives from all three companies about whey’s place in formulation and what works alongside it.
Not writing off whey
Luis Cubel, the CEO of Arla Foods Ingredients, points to the increased use of weight-loss drugs as a main driver of reformulation.
“It’s hard to overstate the current scale of demand for high-quality whey protein, which has been supercharged by the GLP-1 revolution,” he says.
John Powers, marketing director at ADM, highlights other online trends shaping the market.
“‘Proteinmaxxing,’ or the consumer drive to maximize protein intake throughout the day, is increasing demand for protein inclusion across categories,” he explains. “That is putting pressure on traditional animal-derived protein sources, particularly whey protein, as manufacturers look to deliver higher protein levels in more applications.”
Meanwhile, Olga Jovnyruk, the global marketing director for Food & Nutrition at IMCD, points to the inquiries landing on her desk.
“We have seen increased interest in cost optimization, supply diversification, and alternative protein sources, as customers look for greater flexibility in product development,” she says.
However, none of the three companies are writing off whey.
“While whey remains highly valued for its nutritional quality and functionality, customers are exploring dairy and plant proteins, collagen, protein blends, and other formulation strategies that can help achieve their nutritional targets, while reducing reliance on a single protein source,” Jovnyruk says.
Powers agrees, stating: “Whey remains an important ingredient, particularly in sports and active nutrition, but manufacturers are looking at complementary proteins where a blend can provide greater flexibility around nutrition, functionality, taste, cost, and supply.”
Building through the squeeze
Arla Foods Ingredients is adding whey capacity rather than working around it. Cubel says an investment of that size starts with a business case, including market trend analysis, company strengths, strategic fit, and, above all, potential value.
“In this case, the whey protein market is obviously flourishing, which is why players like DMK, which announced a new Edewecht facility shortly before the merger with Arla Foods Ingredients, have invested so significantly in recent years,” Cubel emphasizes.
“Arla Foods Ingredients has responded by investing heavily to increase capacity and drive further innovation,” he says. “The merger between Arla Foods (our parent company) and DMK has given us access to an additional pool of raw material, and the acquisition of Volac’s Whey Nutrition Business in 2024 significantly increased our capacity for the production of whey protein isolate.”
“Over the last few years, we’ve also upgraded our facility in Argentina, helping us meet the growing demand for whey protein products in Latin America,” he adds. “While we’ve invested heavily to increase our capacity to meet demand, it’s not just about being able to ship ever higher quantities of materials.”
Diversifying protein sources
Powers says variety is pulling demand toward plant sources.
“However, consumer interest in diversified protein sources is leading demand for alternative ingredients like soy and pea protein,” he reveals.
Powers highlights that ADM’s 2025 Outside Voice Global Lifestyle Survey found broad openness to diversification.
“Consumers are open to getting protein from multiple sources, with 68% globally saying they are interested in blended or hybrid foods and beverages,” he says.
A second 2025 Outside Voice study, the Global Protein Consumer Discovery Report, puts the share of consumers who believe protein from a variety of sources is healthier at 86%.
“As such, manufacturers are looking at quality, complementary proteins, such as soy, to help navigate supply, cost, and formulation considerations, while continuing to deliver the nutrition and sensory experience consumers expect,” Powers notes.
“Soy is particularly valuable in that toolbox because it is one of the few non-animal proteins considered a complete protein, with a protein digestibility-corrected amino acid score of 1.0.”
Jovnyruk at IMCD frames the choice as a system rather than a swap.
“In some cases, a blended or hybrid protein system can provide a better solution than a complete replacement,” she says.
According to Jovnyruk at IMCD, the key is balance.
“Selecting the right protein involves balancing a number of factors, including protein quality, cost-in-use, amino acid profile, solubility, texture and mouthfeel, taste, processing performance, availability, labeling, and consumer expectations,” she says.
Blended protein systems
According to Powers, soy protein isolates are especially well-suited to dairy hybrids, ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, and powders targeting weight management, active nutrition, and overall lifestyle and wellness goals.
“Globally, we find 83% of plant-forward consumers — defined as flexitarians, vegetarians, or vegans — believe soy protein is a good source of plant-based protein for building and maintaining muscle,” he says. “Eighty-one percent consider it a great option for reducing fat intake, and 79% associate it with a healthy/active lifestyle.”
“Soy provides complete, high-quality protein and can work alongside whey and other protein sources like pea protein to create a well-balanced protein system. In plant-based applications, soy and pea proteins can also be combined with ingredients, such as beans, pulses, and ancient grains, for additional sensorial and nutritional support, contributing both protein and fiber content.”
The company’s newest isolate, ProFam 883, targets solubility, dispersibility, cleaner taste, and is aimed at plant-based and blended RTD and ready-to-mix drinks.
Forging portfolio flexibility
According to Cubel, competition is pushing manufacturers to innovate, which is why Arla Foods Ingredients works with customers on a knowledge-driven, co-development basis. He says the company backs its ingredients with market and regulatory insight, application centers, and research partnerships.
Jovnyruk describes the same approach from the distributor side. She says that IMCD’s technical and commercial teams assess protein options against the customer’s application, manufacturing process, and product positioning, and its wider ingredient range lets the company work on nutrition, taste, texture, and functionality alongside the protein itself.
Powers at ADM sees a demand for suppliers that can move quickly.
“The current period of elevated protein demand reinforces the need for greater diversification and quality supply,” he says. “We see manufacturers increasingly seeking to work with suppliers that can provide flexible protein portfolios so they can swiftly respond to shifts in consumer demand, ingredient availability, and pricing.”
ADM continues to widen its portfolio across soy, pea, and wheat protein. Powers says the company leans on a global supply chain and local teams where soy is used to complement whey.
“The broader goal is to give manufacturers more options to reformulate and adapt quickly as market conditions evolve, while maintaining consumer-preferred protein content and quality, along with functionality, taste, and texture,” he says.
Addressing reformulation challenges
Jovnyruk at IMCD says minimally processed applications are easier to reformulate. Powdered nutrition products, mixed and consumed soon after preparation, carry fewer stability demands once hydrated.
“Reformulation becomes more complex as processing conditions, such as heat, shear, and pH come into play,” she says. “In these applications, formulators need to consider not only how the protein performs during processing, but also how it impacts product stability and sensory quality throughout the intended shelf life.”
For Jovnyruk, the trap is assuming a like-for-like exchange.
“Even proteins from the same source are not necessarily interchangeable,” she says. “For example, different grades of pea protein can provide very different functional properties. A customer may initially view one pea protein as a direct substitute for another, but differences in functionality can significantly impact the finished product.”
Getting it wrong is expensive, which is why Jovnyruk treats partner networks and application expertise as part of reformulation rather than a service bolted on after it.
“This is why understanding both the application and the functional role of the protein is critical when evaluating alternatives,” she concludes.
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