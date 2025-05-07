Symrise and Probi to unveil human and pet health innovations at Vitafoods Europe
Symrise and Probi are set to feature several innovations at Vitafoods Europe 2025 in Barcelona, Spain (May 20–22). The companies will highlight several new innovations ahead of Symrise’s the imminent acquisition of Probi. The companies will showcase a suite of nature-derived, science-backed solutions across human and pet health.
Symrise will be at booth #4D55, and Probi will be at booth #4D51.
“We have designed our concepts to help meet evolving consumer demands in trending formats like soft chews or shots,” says Clémence Boutin, the application manager for health EMEA at Symrise Food & Beverage. “By leveraging proprietary tools like Symvision AI, Symrise can decode emerging flavor, taste, and claim trends with precision.”
“In addition, the ConceptScan platform can validate these concepts directly with consumers, ensuring they deliver both health benefits and a great sensory experience.”
Innovative ingredients
Under its human health banner, Symrise will debut three targeted formulations. Chondractiv Move combines type II collagen peptides, chondroitin sulfate, hyaluronic acid, and rosehip polyphenols into a “four-in-one” mobility blend. Symrise says the ingredient is designed for supplements, functional foods, or beverages aimed at consumers aged 35 and over.
Cranpure M offers a standardized cranberry powder containing high-PAC Mullica Queen extract for daily urinary health support at a competitive price.
Additionally, Symrise’s Acerowell utilizes acerola’s vitamin C and polyphenol profile to support metabolic health and skin-anti-aging benefits from within.
Promoting pet health
Beyond human nutrition, Symrise reveals it will present six concept formulations that blend health actives with appealing taste profiles for pet nutrition and introduce two ingredients.
One is Pro’Age for healthy aging support in dogs and cats, and the second is SPF Vet’Pal, a palatability enhancer that helps ensure compliance with medicated treats and supplements.
Symrise will also present a session on pet palatability in the Nutraceutical Showcase Theater on May 21 at 2:30 p.m. along with showcasing the offerings at the New Ingredient Zone and the Pet Nutrition Hub.
Combined benefits
Symrise points out that a highlight of its Vitafoods exhibition will be the formal integration of Probi into its “One Care” approach. Probi brings a portfolio of biotic solutions backed by extensive clinical research.
Probi will introduce two flagship ingredients. Mental Health by Probi features Lactobacillus plantarum HEAL9, which has demonstrated benefits for cognition, mood, sleep, and stress via the gut-brain axis.
Metabolic Health by Probi is a European launch combining L. plantarum 299V and L. paracasei 8700:2. These are two ingredients that have been shown to support metabolic and cardiovascular health in multiple trials.