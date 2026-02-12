- Industry news
Soda shifts: Protein-enriched functional beverages target GLP-1 users
Key takeaways
- GLP-1 users reshape soda innovation, driving demand for low-sugar, protein-fortified options that support satiety and lean mass.
- Protein soda modernizes soft drink categories, combining functional nutrition with familiar flavors to meet both wellness and indulgence expectations.
- Brands are scaling fast with multi-benefit formulations, expanding into “stacked-function” beverages, as protein demand accelerates.
GLP-1s have introduced a new group of consumers to the protein and functional beverages conversation. Consumers taking these weight loss medications increasingly seek convenient ways to incorporate more protein throughout the day via functional sodas that don’t compromise weight loss goals.
As soda consumption declines amid consumer concerns over high sugar content and the consequent sugar tax placed on soft drinks, brands have begun pushing the boundaries of the soda category to create functional versions, including enhanced protein.
This development plays into broader trends toward more protein, but crucially, it targets the growing number of GLP-1 users, as low‑sugar protein sodas reduce glycemic spikes and align with their need for more nutrition from a smaller intake. It also modernizes the traditional soda category.
Getting protein-on-the-go
Demand for protein continues to rise, in line with Innova Market Insights identifying “Powerhouse Protein” as its top ten trend for 2026, but this is being accelerated by the growing adoption of GLP-1 medications, which can make it more challenging to meet daily protein needs.
Examples of protein-enriched soda launches last year include Clean Simple Eats’ Frosted Lemonade Clear Protein Soda — a carbonated beverage that combines soda with 20 g of ultra‑filtered whey protein isolate per can. Genius Gourmet unveiled Sparkling Protein – Fruit Punch, a lightly carbonated beverage with 30 g of protein and zero sugar.
Arla Foods Ingredients also highlighted the functional benefits of pure BLG (beta-lactoglobulin) in a new protein soda concept (providing 10 g of protein per serving with zero sugar) at Vitafoods Europe last year and Fi Asia 2025, where Food Ingredients First discussed the solution and demand for high-protein products.
Meanwhile, PepsiCo’s functional beverage strategy focuses on expanding its portfolio with health-focused drinks to meet the growing demand for wellness products. So far, the beverage giant has focused on formulating better-for-you drinks in the energy drinks segment and launching PepsiCo Prebiotic Cola, which promotes better gut health. But it predicts that protein will play a leading role in future formulations.
Moves in better-for-you soda
Better-for-you protein beverage company, Don’t Quit, says it defined the Protein Soda category last year, when traditionally protein had been largely confined to shakes, bars, and traditional performance nutrition products. It has now been rebranded as SkyPop — a protein-fortified soda drink blending performance nutrition with flavor-forward refreshment in a single, accessible can. SkyPop sits squarely at the intersection of protein and GLP-1 trends.
“We leverage proprietary carbonation and formulation processes that allow us to deliver high-quality whey protein in a light, fizzy format without foaming or gelling or loss of clarity. It’s a new application of beverage science that allows the liquid to remain smooth and shelf-stable without artificial preservatives. Each can contains 10 grams of real whey protein — enough to deliver meaningful benefits without overwhelming flavor or texture,” Mark French, founder and CEO of SkyPop tells Food Ingredients First.
“Demand for protein continues to rise as consumers increasingly understand its health benefits.
That focus has accelerated with the growing adoption of GLP-1 medications. Flavor is also central to SkyPop’s approach. The line-up blends classic favorites like Root Beer, Fruit Punch, and Orange with playful flavors such as Ice Pop, Strawberry Cotton Candy, and Peaches & Cream. By prioritizing taste first — with protein as a meaningful benefit rather than a supplement cue — SkyPop makes protein fun, effortless, and repeatable.”
Protein sodas are expected to expand further in 2026 and beyond, with more flavors, formats, and protein sources, including plant-based ingredients, hybrid blends, and soluble whey. The soda category is expected to evolve into multi-functional drinks and stacked-benefit beverages.
“Protein soda is expanding beyond a niche innovation and becoming a new class of functional beverages within modern soda. As consumers continue to prioritize protein and better-for-you refreshment, demand will grow for products that deliver both taste and nutrition in convenient formats. SkyPop is firmly establishing itself as the leader in this category by scaling nationally and making protein a natural part of everyday beverage choices,” French concludes.