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Asia-Pacific flavor trends: Takasago on “digital natives” reshaping F&B innovation
Key takeaways
- Flavor innovation in the APAC region is growing fast, as demand for convenience, health-focused, and culturally relevant F&B rises.
- Gen Z, social media, and AI’s impact on flavor innovation is visible in accelerating experimentation with bold and globally inspired flavors that maintain local authenticity.
- Flavor innovator Takasago leverages advanced technologies and regional insights to develop sustainable and emotionally resonant flavor solutions tailored to the region’s demands.
Asia Pacific (APAC) has emerged as a flavor innovation hub for F&B manufacturers, as they work to navigate consumers’ fast-evolving taste expectations. Social media-driven curiosity for global cuisines is co-existing with local flavor demands, with companies advancing technical innovations around taste modulation, plant-based, and sustainable food systems, particularly to appeal to younger generations.
Most (73%) Chinese consumers say they are open to trying traditional F&B with a “modern twist,” and two in five say they consider sustainability when purchasing foods and drinks, according to Innova Market Insights. While Millennials and Gen Z are more focused on flavor, older consumers place greater emphasis on price and freshness.
In India, brands are exploring childhood flavors, retro formats, and festival references to make indulgent and functional products feel familiar and comforting for consumers, finds the market researcher.
Japan-based flavor and fragrance producer Takasago views the APAC flavor market as one of the “most dynamic and strategically important regions globally” — driven by its scale, diversity, and long-term growth momentum.
“Growth potential is especially strong in China, India, and Southeast Asia, where rising purchasing power, expanding middle-income populations, and the shift from home cooking to branded packaged foods continue to accelerate demand,” Koki Yamano, director of the Global Flavor Strategy department at Takasago, tells Food Ingredients First.
“India and Indonesia, in particular, are experiencing rapid penetration of convenience and ready-to-use products, creating new opportunities across both established and emerging categories,” he says. Meanwhile, mental and emotional well-being are increasingly important in markets like Japan, where consumers seek flavors that evoke “relaxation, uplift, comfort, or indulgence.”
Fragmented consumers reshape APAC flavor trends
The APAC flavor market’s growth is not the sole factor challenging manufacturers — consumer fragmentation is another crucial consideration.
“Our extensive consumer research suggests that consumer-driven micro segments, such as Gen Z, young Millennials, and the emerging Gen Alpha, are reshaping expectations around convenience, wellness, identity, and experiential flavor profiles,” Yamano says.
This younger demographic is also “more open to new technologies, AI-enabled food experiences, and novel product formats — provided the value proposition is clear and trustworthy.”
Authenticity is another major driver of flavor innovation in APAC.
“Consumers crave region-specific tastes, traditional flavors with a modern twist, and global cuisines introduced through social media and cultural exchange,” says Yamano.
Innova data show that two in three consumers in Asia are open to trying global cuisines, while most (73%) still prioritize familiar flavors — showcasing how the region is seeking flavors blending experimentation with comfort.
Social media fuels flavor experimentation
Social media’s influence is visible in the F&B choices of younger consumers, who Yamano describes as “digital natives” who constantly engage with TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube to decide what F&B products to try next.
Gen Z in particular drives rapid flavor experimentation, as they gravitate toward bold colors and “viral-ready” flavor combinations that photograph well and spark online conversation.
“This accelerates the spread of adventurous, hybrid, and globally inspired flavors, even in traditionally conservative markets,” says Yamano.
These taste preferences often start at the extremes — “unexpected fusions, spicy sweet pairings, or cross category mashups, before diffusing to the broader market,” he explains.
“Millennials, while also exploratory, tend to seek more balanced indulgence, premiumization, and modernized versions of traditional flavors, especially as their purchasing power grows.”
However, social media’s influence is common to both age groups. It fuels curiosity for international cuisines, especially Korean and Japanese trends, while also elevating local street food inspirations.
How APAC flavor preferences differ from the West
Asian consumers generally differ from Western consumers in preferring more complex, contrast-rich flavor profiles, such as sweet–spicy or sweet–sour, and show greater openness to savory and intense tastes. They also have a stronger affinity for regional ingredients like tropical fruits and umami.
“Sweet buttery flavors are standing out in snacks and chocolates as a notably strong guilty-indulgence trend in Japan, arguably more pronounced than in the US or Europe. Such differences are shaped by distinct food cultures, ingredient familiarity, and sensory expectations,” Yamano explains.
“Japan has a more conservative approach to herbs and spices, favoring traditional ingredients like ginger, chili, and Japanese botanicals, along with a strong affinity for umami and seafood-related flavors. India incorporates a much wider range of spices, creating bolder and more complex flavor expectations.”
Meanwhile, Korean cuisine resonates in both regions, with Asian markets typically adopting more authentic or intense expressions.
“Overall, while globalization is narrowing some gaps, fundamental cultural differences continue to shape distinct flavor landscapes between Asia and the West.”
Navigating cost and cultural factors
For flavor manufacturers in APAC, these consumer behaviors present a stronger incentive to “innovate faster, embrace bolder sensory experiences,” and develop flavors that express identity and deliver emotional resonance, Yamano tells us.
Describing the APAC flavor competitive landscape as “intense,” he says global brands are strengthening their presence through investments in culinary centers, plant-based innovation, and health-focused solutions.
Meanwhile, regional and local flavor houses are competing through “agility, cost competitiveness, and strong local flavorist capabilities.”
In this environment, differentiation increasingly hinges on local insight. As Yamano notes, “these shifts require a deeper understanding of cultural nuances and on-the-ground consumer behavior that goes beyond traditional data.”
Takasago’s R&D activities focus on “regionally relevant solutions” through flexible flavor technologies, such as taste modulation tools, masking solutions for challenging ingredients, and flavor systems compatible with diverse processing conditions, explains Yamano. They also consider local tastes, raw materials, and regulatory frameworks in these flavor innovations.
Future of flavor innovation in APAC
APAC is poised to remain a significant driver of global flavor innovation, as consumer expectations around authenticity, discovery, and sensory experience shift — in turn influencing how brands approach flavor development.
Rising curiosity, cultural pride, and a blend of global and local influences is propelling a wave of “exciting flavor innovation” across the APAC region, reflecting consumers’ desire for authentic and emotionally resonant flavors, Yamano notes.
“One of the strongest trends is the mainstreaming of niche, region-specific flavors. Local specialties, such as Guizhou Sour Soup in China or guava in beverages, are rapidly expanding beyond their traditional categories into snacks, instant noodles, and broader packaged formats.”
“Meanwhile, flavors inspired by international cuisines, such as chai, wasabi, kimchi, and cocktail-inspired profiles, are expanding into new categories, as consumers seek novelty with a familiar anchor.”
Yamano points to the future of APAC’s overall flavor innovation as one characterized by the “fusion of comfort and discovery” — familiar bases elevated with unique twists, culturally rooted flavors moving into the mainstream, and bold sensory experiences that reflect the region’s dynamic and diverse palate.
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