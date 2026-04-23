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Kraft Heinz’s Capri Sun expands into functional beverages with kid’s hydration line
Key takeaways
- Capri Sun moves into children’s functional hydration with electrolytes, targeting a gap between juice drinks and sports beverages.
- The launch reflects growing demand for lower-sugar, clean label drinks with added functional benefits for children.
- Category innovation in kids’ beverages has focused on reformulation, making this one of the first mainstream functional entries.
Capri Sun is stepping into functional hydration with the launch of its new Hydrate range, positioning itself among the first mainstream kids’ brands to bring electrolytes into a format designed specifically for younger consumers.
Historically, the functional hydration segment has targeted adults with sports drinks, wellness waters, and electrolyte mixes. The kids’ aisle has lagged, but Capri Sun is changing this with the launch of Capri Sun Hydrate, which delivers a blend of electrolytes, vitamin E, and 50% less sugar.
It also avoids artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives — an increasingly standard set of expectations among parents scrutinizing ingredient lists, and in compliance with updated US food regulations governing artificial ingredients as part of the “Make America Healthy Again” initiative.
More than just sugar reduction
While kids’ beverage development in recent years has centered on sugar reduction, organic positioning, and vitamin fortification, electrolyte-led hydration has remained firmly rooted in adult-oriented sports drinks.
The result is a largely unaddressed gap between juice and performance beverages — one that the Kraft Heinz brand’s latest launch is attempting to define.
The line extension reflects a growing demand for “better-for-you” kids’ beverages that balance taste, function, and ingredient transparency, and align with broader trends toward functional beverages with added health benefits that go beyond just hydration.
Electrolytes, once closely associated with sports performance, have rapidly entered the mainstream as part of a broader wellness and hydration trend. However, uptake in the kids’ segment has remained relatively underdeveloped.
Bringing electrolytes into a kids’ beverage is not simply a positioning exercise — it introduces a different set of formulation constraints compared with traditional juice drinks. Electrolyte inclusion typically requires careful balancing of taste, sweetness perception, and mineral levels, particularly in a category where repeat purchase is driven heavily by flavor acceptance rather than functional awareness.
Innovation in nutrition
Kraft Heinz says the launch reflects its long-term commitment to investing in innovation that meets evolving consumer needs, and that is grounded in convenience, new occasions, and nutrition.
“Today’s parents are looking for beverage options that keep up with their kids’ active lifestyles, without the sugar and extra ingredients they don’t feel good about serving,” says Kristina Hannant, director for Ready to Drink Marketing at Kraft Heinz.
“With Capri Sun Hydrate, we saw an opportunity to bring something brand new to the kids’ beverage aisle — a beverage made specifically for kids that delivers the fun and flavor kids love with the functional benefits parents are looking for.”
Hydration designed for children
Capri Sun is no longer just a nostalgic juice brand, it is actively building a portfolio strategy across formats and occasions.
While there isn’t a meaningful wave of big-brand, kid-targeted functional hydration yet, traditional juice and juice drink brands are clearly starting to consider how to address younger consumers in the functional beverages space.
Innovation in the children’s F&B space tends to move more cautiously than in adult categories, largely because brands are operating within a tighter trust framework. Parents act as the primary gatekeepers, and purchasing decisions are shaped as much by familiarity and perceived safety as by nutritional positioning.
Everyday hydration shift
Historically, parents have faced a trade-off in the kids’ drinks aisle by having to choose between juice boxes that are familiar and convenient but often high in sugar, or sports drinks that deliver hydration benefits but are typically formulated with older consumers in mind.
Rather than positioning the Hydrate range — which comes in Fruit Punch, Tropical Punch, and Lemon Lime flavors — solely around athletic and sports performance, the company says it is ideal for “everyday hydration,” goes into lunch boxes, and is a good option for after-school activities.
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