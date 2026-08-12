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The future of protein: Industry shifts toward a more diversified ecosystem
Key takeaways
- Protein diversification is gaining momentum, with manufacturers looking beyond single sources toward combinations of plant, dairy, animal, and fermentation-derived proteins.
- Protein quality, functionality, and consumer experience are increasingly important, with taste, texture, digestibility, amino acid profiles, and targeted benefits shaping product development.
- Hybrid and multifunctional solutions are creating new opportunities, helping manufacturers address nutrition, cost, supply resilience, and sustainability while responding to evolving consumer needs.
As food manufacturers face rising demand for protein alongside pressure on cost, supply chains, sustainability, and sensory performance, the F&B industry is moving beyond the idea that one protein source can answer every need. Plant proteins, dairy, animal proteins, fermentation-derived ingredients, and hybrid formulations are increasingly being viewed not as competing camps, but as complementary tools in a broader protein ecosystem.
Combining proteins can help manufacturers improve amino acid profiles, texture, functionality, and taste, while also providing greater flexibility around cost and supply.
At the same time, consumers are becoming more interested in what protein can do for them — improve muscle health, satiety, healthy aging, and everyday wellness — rather than simply how many grams appear on the label.
“Consumers select different proteins depending on the occasion, nutritional goals, taste preferences, and budget. That creates opportunities for manufacturers to think beyond traditional category boundaries. Animal, plant-based, fermentation-derived, and future protein technologies can each play a role.
“Rather than competing against one another, these protein sources increasingly complement each other, giving brands more flexibility to develop products that meet diverse consumer needs,” Aysegul Ozcan, Enhanced Nutrition commercial marketing director at Cargill, tells Food Ingredients First.
“Looking ahead, we expect the protein landscape to become increasingly diversified. Continued investment in animal protein production will remain essential, while advances in plant proteins, fermentation-derived ingredients, and hybrid solutions will expand the range of options available to manufacturers and consumers.”
“We don’t see a single protein source dominating the future. Rather, success will come from leveraging the strengths of multiple protein sources to meet evolving consumer preferences and nutritional needs.”
Different proteins, different roles
Thomas Aylward, sales manager UK & Ireland at Tirlán, agrees that the future will bring much more collaboration than competition between protein sources. Future product development will increasingly focus on achieving specific nutritional, sensory, and sustainability objectives, and that often means leveraging the strengths of multiple ingredients.
“The protein market is becoming more diversified, but I don’t see this as a threat to dairy proteins. Instead, I see a broader protein ecosystem emerging where different protein sources serve different needs. Consumers are increasingly looking for targeted nutritional solutions for active lifestyles, healthy aging, weight management, and everyday wellness, rather than simply choosing one protein source over another,” he tells us.
“Within that landscape, dairy proteins will continue to hold a premium position because of their exceptional nutritional quality, complete amino acid profile, and proven functionality. As demand grows for high-protein foods, beverages, and specialized nutrition products, dairy proteins will remain a benchmark ingredient that manufacturers use to deliver both performance and consumer trust.”
Tirlán believes dairy proteins will continue to anchor the premium protein category while also complementing other protein sources in next-generation formulations.
Meanwhile, for Beneo, the shift away from single-source proteins toward smart combinations also means growing interest in combining protein with other ingredients, such as fiber, to create nutrient-dense, high-quality food and beverage products.
“Future success will rely on offering clear functional and nutritional benefits for consumers, while making sure that products still deliver on taste and texture. Protein enrichment alone won’t be enough to convince shoppers. It will require smart combinations of science-backed ingredients, like plant-based proteins with prebiotic chicory root fibers, that can offer holistic benefits such as those linked to satiety or weight management. These will be key factors differentiating the winners from the losers,” Rudy Wouters, head of Beneo Technology Center, tells us.
Wouters also expects the market to move away from single-source proteins and toward smart solutions that combine protein sources.
“That’s because following a blended protein approach offers manufacturers benefits in terms of functionality. For example, a specific ratio of different proteins allows manufacturers to optimize technical properties like viscosity or emulsification to improve taste and texture.”
“At the Beneo Technology Center, we developed a high-protein bread recipe by combining faba bean protein concentrate and gluten.”
Quality not quantity
Wouters cites another key driver of protein combinations: the evolving narrative around protein quality and source, rather than simply protein quantity.
This comes at a time when more consumers are incorporating plant-based options into their diets, which is driving a greater interest in protein quality, such as the essential amino acid profile, as well as digestibility and absorption properties.
“To tap into this demand, manufacturers will increasingly focus on smart combinations of plant-based protein sources, such as legume and cereal proteins to deliver a complete amino acids profile,” he says.
Aylward says the industry needs to move beyond simply talking about protein quantity and focus more on protein quality as consumers are increasingly interested in outcomes like muscle health, satiety, healthy aging, recovery, and overall well-being.
“Dairy proteins have decades of scientific validation supporting these benefits. We also need to make nutrition easier to understand. Rather than comparing protein sources, we should help consumers appreciate what makes a protein effective.”
“Dairy proteins naturally contain all nine essential amino acids and are highly digestible, making them one of the most efficient ways to support nutritional needs. Clear communication, credible science, and consumer-friendly messaging will be key to maintaining trust as protein choices continue to expand.”
Hybrid products expected to shine
Hybrid products that combine animal and plant components offer manufacturers another opportunity to cater to future demand by increasing fiber and protein content, while reducing fat within familiar products like burgers, sausages, and minced meat.
“While previously the conversation has been very ingredient-centric, especially in terms of individual protein sources, this is already starting to shift toward a more holistic view of nutritional quality,” says Wouters.
“In this regard, the future is less about meat versus plant-based, it’s more about creating a balanced plate that combines animal and plant protein that still delivers on taste and texture.”
Jacquelyn Rodenkirch-Schuh, global senior director Product Marketing for Specialty Ingredients at ADM, highlights how hybrid sports and performance nutrition beverages are emerging in force, combining both plant proteins and dairy-based proteins.
She says soy protein is well-positioned because it delivers a PDCAAS of 1.0 while offering excellent functionality for beverages and dairy alternatives.
“Hybrid products that combine plant and animal proteins, or blend soy and pea with beans or pulses, are creating exciting opportunities across meat, dairy and convenience foods,” she tells Food Ingredients First.
“The future belongs to flexible protein strategies that leverage the strengths of multiple sources to meet evolving industry needs and consumer expectations. Success will depend on selecting ingredients that not only deliver nutrition, but also perform reliably in manufacturing, support resilient supply chains, and simplify formulation.”
“Differentiation will come from delivering superior taste, texture, nutritional quality, and cost optimization. Companies that embrace hybrid systems, invest in ingredient functionality, and remain open to innovations such as precision-fermented proteins will be best positioned for long-term success.”
Taste and texture remain critical
ADM recently announced a partnership with EVERY Company to deliver commercial-scale production of EVERY’s OvoPro egg white protein at ADM’s Clinton, Iowa, facility, leveraging the company’s precision fermentation production capabilities.
Taste, texture and functionality will remain critical as manufacturers experiment with more diversified protein formulations. While combining sources can help address nutritional requirements, the resulting products still need to deliver a convincing consumer experience and perform reliably in processing.
“Ultimately, taste and texture remain key when it comes to creating products that will appeal to the end consumer. No matter how healthy or sustainable a product may be, if it doesn’t taste good or have the right mouthfeel, consumers simply won’t be convinced,” says Wouters.
Tirlán similarly points to dairy proteins’ “clean dairy flavor, excellent mouthfeel, smooth textures, emulsification, heat stability, and process robustness” as advantages for manufacturers seeking both nutritional, and sensory performance.
However, diversification will only translate into commercial success if the solutions can be scaled affordably and supplied reliably.
Cargill’s Ozcan says scaling remains one of the industry’s biggest challenges, with manufacturers needing to balance supply security and cost competitiveness alongside nutrition and sensory performance.
“Commercial success depends on building reliable supply chains, achieving cost competitiveness and delivering products consumers genuinely enjoy eating,” she says.
ADM likewise points to supply resilience as an increasingly important consideration, particularly as manufacturers navigate shortages affecting established protein sources such as whey.
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