- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
Plant-based sector urged to rethink consumer messaging as EU research challenges sustainability playbook
Key takeaways
- EU research suggests consumers respond more positively to vegetables and legumes than commercial plant-based meat alternatives.
- Taste, texture, seasonality, and locality may be more effective than sustainability-led “plant-based” messaging.
- The findings could prompt the plant-based sector to rethink product development, positioning, branding, and consumer education.
The plant-based sector may need to rethink how it communicates with consumers, as new EU-backed research suggests that some of the language and messaging used to encourage more sustainable diets could be doing more harm than good.
New research from the FoodChoices4LIFE project, involving consumers across eight European countries, has found that consumers were more receptive to eating more vegetables and legumes than choosing commercial plant-based meat alternatives.
The findings also suggest that emphasizing taste, seasonality, and locality may be more effective at encouraging sustainable food choices than explicitly promoting products as “plant-based.”
Plant-based rethink?
For an industry that has invested heavily in positioning meat and dairy alternatives around environmental benefits, the findings raise some important questions. If consumers are increasingly resistant to the “plant-based” label, should brands be changing how products are positioned, or does the research point to a deeper issue around the products themselves?
The research is particularly relevant as the European plant-based category looks to move beyond the rapid growth phase that initially brought meat and dairy alternatives into the mainstream.
Rather than simply trying to persuade consumers to eat less meat, the challenge for manufacturers and foodservice operators is increasingly about making alternative choices appealing enough to stand on their own terms.
“We’ve spent years telling people to eat plant-based, and a lot of that messaging simply hasn’t landed. People hear it as a lecture, not an invitation,” says Betty Chang, Research Area Lead at the European Food Information Council (EUFIC).
“Cook4Climate is built on what the research says actually works: small, tasty, feasible swaps, more veg, more legumes, more seasonal ingredients, tap water over bottled, for citizens, with chefs playing their part through practical, recipe-level changes.”
The FoodChoices4LIFE team reviewed 73 consumer-facing and 83 chef-facing interventions identified in scientific literature, alongside surveys and focus groups involving consumers in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, Spain, and Sweden.
Pushback against processed meat analogs
The research found that simple sustainability messages and recommendations were among the least effective approaches tested.
For consumers, the distinction between plant-based foods also appears significant. While 37.7% said they would be likely to reduce meat consumption by adding more vegetables, and 32.2% by adding more legumes, only 26.5% selected a commercial plant-based meat alternative.
Researchers say the resistance was less about plant-based eating itself and more closely linked to perceptions of processed meat analogs.
That distinction could have significant implications for the plant-based sector. Rather than assuming consumers need more education about why plant-based products are sustainable, brands may need to focus more closely on the eating experience — particularly taste and texture. They must also consider whether terms such as “plant-based” are helping or hindering the proposition.
EU sustainable eating campaign
The findings are now being put into practice through Cook4Climate, a European campaign running throughout October that aims to demonstrate sustainable eating through recipes, chef-led events, and practical interventions rather than simple instructions to reduce meat consumption.
For plant-based businesses, however, the bigger question is what the research means beyond the campaign itself — and whether it points to a need for a fundamental rethink of how the category develops, communicates, and competes for consumers in the years ahead.
“Chefs shape millions of meals every day, and every menu is an opportunity to introduce people to new ingredients, flavors, and dishes. That’s why chefs have such an important role in Cook4Climate,” says Shonah Chalmers, sustainability chair at Worldchefs.
“ We can show that climate-smart food can be delicious, exciting, and practical, while using our influence beyond the plate to inspire more sustainable food choices. By sharing what works with our teams, guests, and fellow chefs, we can help bring even more people along.”
The research suggests that the term “plant-based” can actively discourage consumers, particularly when it is associated with processed meat alternatives. What does this mean for how plant-based brands should position and market their products going forward?
Consumers in the research appeared more receptive to increasing vegetables and legumes than to replacing meat with commercial meat alternatives. Does this suggest the plant-based sector needs to rethink its focus on meat and dairy analogs, or is there still a role for these products within a broader plant-forward diet?
Taste and texture take priority
Taste and texture appear to be more important than environmental messaging when it comes to convincing consumers to choose plant-based meat alternatives. What does the research tell us about the product development priorities that should be driving the sector now?
The research found that seasonal and local framing was considerably more appealing than explicitly describing food as plant-based. Could this change how manufacturers, retailers, and foodservice operators communicate the sustainability credentials of plant-based products to consumers?
The study found that relatively simple sustainability messages performed poorly, while practical interventions such as recipe changes and menu design were more effective. What lessons should food manufacturers, retailers, and foodservice businesses take from this when trying to shift consumer behavior?
There has been significant investment in communicating the environmental benefits of plant-based eating, yet the research suggests that sustainability claims alone are not persuading consumers. Does this point to a wider disconnect between how the plant-based industry talks about its products and what consumers actually want from them?
Looking ahead, what would a more effective strategy for growing plant-based consumption in Europe look like — from product formulation and pricing through to packaging, menu placement, branding, and consumer education?
Upcoming webinars
Oat-Standing Ingredients - Showcasing Irish Grain Through Innovation
Tirlán Ingredients
2027 Food Safety Risks for Quality & Compliance Leaders
FoodChain ID
Formulating for function: Developing benefit-led beverages with natural colours, botanicals, and flavours
Givaudan Sense Colour