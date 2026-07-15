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ADM partners with The Every Company for precision-fermented egg protein scale up in US
Key takeaways
- ADM and The Every Company partner to scale OvoPro animal-free egg white protein using precision fermentation at ADM’s Iowa, US facility.
- OvoPro functions as a drop-in egg replacer, offering binding, aeration, gelling, and protein fortification without off-notes.
- The partnership is expected to increase OvoPro volumes fivefold from the second half of 2027 and support growing US demand.
ADM is collaborating with The EveryCompany to scale production of Every’s OvoPro egg white protein made using fermentation. The move aims to advance the formulation and commercialization of animal-free egg protein across multiple food categories as demand for protein-rich and protein-fortified products continues to grow globally.
The ingredient will be manufactured at ADM’s Clinton, Iowa, facility, in the US, and will utilize the company’s precision fermentation capabilities. Every will bring its expertise through a patented technology, allowing manufacturers to use OvoPro as a drop-in replacer for egg or egg white and as a binding or aeration agent in new formulations.
The partnership comes on the heels of Every’s collaboration with biotechnology company Huvepharma in June of 2026.
Every is currently producing OvoPro at full commercial scale in Europe with Huvepharma “to support our existing US customers, including those selling into Walmarts and Targets nationwide,” Arturo Elizondo, founder and CEO at The Every Company, tells Food Ingredients First.
“The partnership with ADM will allow us to increase the available volumes of OvoPro by five times starting in the second half of next year. What makes this partnership with ADM particularly exciting is the ability to continue scaling within the ADM network as our US demand continues to surge.”
In April, the company appointed its first chief revenue officer to drive mass market adoption of its animal-free egg protein in the US, as Every grows its industrial-scale production.
Combining egg functionality with protein fortification
Every markets OvoPro as a clean label, high-quality protein that supports binding, gelling, foaming, and whipping while boosting protein content. It contains no fat or cholesterol, has no off-notes, and delivers a PDCAAS of 1.0.
egg replacement compared to other alternatives.According to the California-headquartered firm, the ingredient offers pH & temperature stability equivalent to egg white, as well as neutral flavor, allowing for easier
For manufacturers, the ingredient offers a dual functionality — structural integrity while increasing protein content in foods.
“The categories showing the most potential are protein-packed baked goods — think protein cookies, brownies, cakes, bars, muffins, etc. In those applications, OvoPro provides the lift, structure, airiness, and binding functionalities while simultaneously boosting the protein content without off-notes,” Elizondo tells us.
Protein-rich bakery is gaining consumer traction, with 31% of consumers saying protein content influences their bread choices, according to Innova Market Insights. Brands should expand offerings with high-protein bakery products that also deliver elevated nutrition while maintaining a rich, indulgent bakery experience, the market researcher suggests.
ADM leverages fermentation scale for OvoPro
For ADM, the Every partnership supports its broader strategy to invest in alternative proteins, sustainability, and advanced formulation capabilities.
“Precision fermentation is one of the platforms that ADM is investing in to drive the company’s next wave of growth and value creation,” an ADM spokesperson tells Food Ingredients First.
The company aims to drive value from the technology by utilizing its “existing fermentation expertise and infrastructure, our feedstock and supply chain advantages, and our relationships with customers.”
Meanwhile, Elizondo describes “scale” as one of the most significant advantages of working with ADM.
“ADM’s Iowa facility is one of the largest facilities of its kind, offering highly competitive pricing for OvoPro specifically for our largest customers. Coupling ADM’s scale with OvoPro’s increased functionality due to its high purity, several of our multinational customers will experience cost-in-use savings without the volatility they are used to,” he says.
Alternative egg protein reduces supply chain risk
Every positions the OvoPro production expansion as offering new market opportunities for regional farmers and stronger, more resilient supply chains for food producers. This is important at a time when the F&B industry is seeking reliable alternatives amid persistent egg supply volatility and rising prices.
In the US, egg prices remain volatile. Retail prices increased 21.9% in 2025, and were 35.2% lower in May 2026 than in May 2025 according to USDA data.
“We look forward to continuing to invest in a technology that helps create new market opportunities for farmers by expanding the ways their crops can be used in innovative, scalable solutions at the intersection of biology and engineering,” the ADM spokesperson concludes.