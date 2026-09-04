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Mane expands US citrus and beverage capabilities with Cvista acquisition
Key takeaways
- Mane acquires Cvista to expand its citrus ingredient capabilities.
- A Florida center will boost citrus and beverage innovation.
- The deal supports natural and reduced-sugar beverage solutions.
Mane has acquired US-based citrus ingredient supplier Cvista. The move strengthens the French flavor and fragrance company’s position in natural citrus solutions and expands its capabilities for beverage innovation.
The acquisition will see Mane establish a global Citrus and Beverage Center of Excellence in Riverview, Florida, combining Cvista’s citrus processing expertise with Mane’s global flavor development capabilities.
Cvista specializes in citrus oil fractions and natural essences, with expertise spanning raw material sourcing, extraction, and the precise fractionation of flavor compounds. The company’s technologies enable the purification of trace citrus molecules, including valencene, decanal, and nootkatone, which contribute distinctive sensory profiles to F&B applications.
“This acquisition is a strategic catalyst for Mane’s growth in citrus, particularly in the beverage sector,” says Samantha Mane, president of Mane Group. “Cvista is a recognized leader with a proven ability to transform natural raw materials into high-value ingredients.”
Acquisition targets beverage formulation needs
Mane says the new US center will bring the company closer to key citrus sourcing regions while accelerating the development of new beverage solutions. Cvista’s team will join Mane, bringing specialized knowledge of citrus ingredients and processing technologies.
The move comes as beverage manufacturers continue to seek natural, differentiated flavor systems, particularly in functional and reduced-sugar categories.
Mane recently expanded its sugar reduction portfolio through its partnership with Arzeda to produce and commercialize ViaLeaf Reb M technology. This development is aimed at supporting cleaner-tasting, reduced-sugar formulations.
Expanding precision citrus solutions
The acquisition further develops Mane’s long-standing interest in citrus innovation. Earlier industry activity around citrus specialization included the expansion of citrus capabilities through acquisitions such as CitraSource and Scandia Citrus, which focused on advanced citrus technologies and specialty ingredients.
Mane has also continued to emphasize naturality and sourcing transparency through initiatives, including its Mane Source portfolio, which brings together natural aromatic ingredients developed from plant-based raw materials.
Cvista’s Riverview campus includes R&D, pilot-scale, production, and warehousing facilities, supported by automated processing capabilities and analytical laboratories. Mane says the integrated platform will provide a foundation for developing tailored citrus fractions and differentiated ingredient solutions.
With the acquisition, the flavor company is positioning citrus as a strategic growth area within its broader food and beverage ingredient portfolio, combining specialized processing technologies with its global flavor creation network.
The acquisition aligns with Mane’s broader focus on innovation-driven growth across F&B ingredients. The company reported strong FY2025 growth supported by continued investment in flavors, R&D, and specialty ingredient solutions.
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