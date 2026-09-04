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Innova, Tate & Lyle and Prosur to tackle health-driven reformulation at Fi Asia 2026
Key takeaways
- Protein, sugar reduction, and clean labels will drive Fi Asia 2026 discussions.
- Suppliers are balancing healthier formulations with taste, texture, and affordability.
- Indonesia’s emerging Nutri-Level system is accelerating reformulation efforts.
Protein may dominate the agenda at Fi Asia Indonesia 2026 (Sep 16–18), but the conversation in Jakarta will extend beyond adding more of the nutrient. Ingredient suppliers expect manufacturers to seek products that combine stronger nutritional profiles with recognizable ingredients, appealing sensory qualities, and accessible prices.
“I expect the conversation at Fi Asia Indonesia 2026 will be dominated by protein innovation and ingredients, which is also Innova Market Insights’ No. 1 trend in 2026,” Fellicia Kristianti, key account manager for APAC at Innova Market Insights, tells Food Ingredients First.
Innova’s recent analysis of Asian F&B trends supports this outlook. It finds that three in five Asian consumers are adding more protein to their routines. Meanwhile, 44% consider naturalness or minimal processing the most important attribute when selecting food and beverages.
However, Kristianti warns that simply adding a high-protein claim will not guarantee success.
“A protein claim alone will not win the shelf,” she says. “Supporting other health goals and the availability of protein can also be key to the trend itself. We must keep in mind that ‘getting protein’ in Asia still means real food.”
Innova will explore this evolution during its “Powerhouse Protein: The Era of New Wellness” presentation at 13:00 local time on September 16 at the Fi Asia main stage in Hall D2.
Indonesia’s reformulation pressure
Protein is only one part of the picture. Kristianti expects functional F&B, sugar, salt, and fat reduction, gut health ingredients, and affordability to feature prominently at the show.
In Indonesia, she identifies sugar reduction as particularly influential.
“Sugar reduction is having the greatest impact on product development in the country, as the latest public health regulation pushes the Nutri-Level system to be implemented based on sugar, salt, and fat content,” she explains.
Indonesia is introducing Nutri-Level through separate regulatory channels for packaged and ready-to-eat products. The country’s Ministry of Health says the system places products into four color-coded categories, from A to D, based on their sugar, salt, and fat content.
Meanwhile, Innova’s June 2026 analysis of the Indonesian market points to rising interest in high-protein, low-sugar, natural, and minimally processed products. Nevertheless, flavor, price, and brand remain central purchasing considerations.
Tate & Lyle believes this tension between nutrition and enjoyment will move reformulation beyond straightforward sugar substitution.
“At Fi Asia Indonesia 2026, Tate & Lyle will be participating in a technical seminar to present innovative solutions that go beyond sugar reduction, helping manufacturers create healthier beverages without compromising taste, texture, and consumer appeal,” says Valentina Yeo, the company’s technical sales director for ASEANI and ANZ.
The company will also highlight Tate & Lyle Sensation, a precision sensory formulation tool focused on yogurt. Yeo says mouthfeel is especially important in Asian markets, where nutritional improvements must coexist with sensory enjoyment.
“Our research shows that mouthfeel is key to creating yogurts people love,” she says. “Tate & Lyle Sensation helps translate those consumer desires into formulation-ready insights, making it easier to deliver the exact textures people crave.”
The tool reflects a broader industry movement toward complete formulation systems. Our recent coverage showed how sweetener development is moving beyond individual sugar substitutes to systems that rebuild texture, flavor, bulk, and functionality.
From clean to clear labels
Prosur will approach reformulation through what it calls “protecting food with food.” At Fi Asia, the company will present its Get It Natural Toolbox, covering natural ingredient systems for processed meats, fermentation solutions, and sweetener systems.
Research shows that two thirds (67%) of consumers in the region are worried about ultra-processed foods, while 62% are worried about levels of additives or preservatives,” Simon Claessens, Prosur’s global director of sales and business development, tells Food Ingredients First.“There’s evidence that the clean label trend is particularly powerful in Asia-Pacific.
Prosur argues that this scrutiny is taking clean label into a new phase in which consumers expect easily understood information, not merely shorter ingredient lists.
“Demand is gathering pace for food and beverages that taste great, contain fewer synthetic additives, carry clear and easy-to-understand labels, and support environmentally friendly products,” Claessens says.
“It’s about building trust by default, using the natural ingredients that consumers increasingly seek — with labels that go a step beyond clean, to clear.”
This transition was also highlighted in a recent Food Ingredients First report, which found that clean label formulation is shifting from ingredient removal to complete product redesign. Manufacturers are using functional starches, fermentation-derived ingredients, and sensory science to retain performance while simplifying labels.
Functional benefits will add another layer. Yeo at Tate & Lyle sees opportunities for fiber enrichment and other wellness benefits. Meanwhile, Kerry and Cosun Ingredients are preparing to showcase probiotics, postbiotics, and prebiotic fibers for everyday Indonesian bakery, snack, and beverage applications.
“We expect conversations to focus on the intersection of health, sensory experience, and innovation,” Yeo concludes. “Consumers are seeking healthier products without sacrificing taste and texture.”
At Fi Asia, products that contain less of what consumers avoid, more of what they value, and few reasons to compromise on enjoyment will define the next stage of reformulation.
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