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Mane secures global license for Arzeda’s AI-designed Reb M sugar-reduction technology
Key takeaways
- Mane secures an exclusive global license to produce and commercialize Arzeda’s ViaLeaf Reb M technology.
- AI-designed enzymes improve Reb M production efficiency, reduce stevia waste, and deliver a cleaner and sugar-like taste.
- ViaLeaf Reb M is 285 times as sweet as sucrose and targets broader adoption in reduced-sugar foods and beverages.
Flavor and fragrance company Mane has acquired an exclusive global license to produce and commercialize US-based Arzeda’s ViaLeaf Reb M technology. The process uses AI-designed enzymes to make Reb M sweetener more efficiently and cost-effectively while helping F&B companies develop lower-sugar products with a cleaner and more sugar-like taste.
ViaLeaf Reb M technology applies technology according to Mane, and is said to be the first commercial product enabled by AI-driven protein design.
The move expands Mane’s existing partnership with Arzeda, announced in March 2026, and gives it control of the full value chain for the next-generation sweetener. It positions the two companies to expand access to high-quality Reb M across the global F&B market as consumers look for reduced-sugar products on supermarket shelves for a healthier lifestyle.
“Mane and Arzeda have agreed upon commercial metrics, building upon existing business and an active pipeline of customers to grow the business globally. Mane will leverage its deep technical experience and its broad reach around the world to support its customers and enable their success,” Guus Gerritsen, director of Mane Ingredients USA, tells Food Ingredients First.
Advancing Reb M production and cost efficiency
Mane describes Reb M as the “most desirable steviol glycoside” for its clean, sugar-like sweetness and neutral flavor profile. The ingredient has also received favorable food safety approvals and is part of the company’s efforts to address the health concerns over the consumption of high-sugar F&B.
F&B manufacturers who want to reduce sugar in formulations without introducing strong aftertastes — a key concern for manufacturers working on sugar reduction ingredients.These qualities make it especially attractive to
Arzeda has developed the technology behind ViaLeaf Reb M as a process designed to make the natural sweetener Reb M more efficiently and economically. The sweetener is produced by bioconversion of natural stevia leaf extract and offers advantages such as being of natural origin, supporting clean label positioning.
Gerritsen says that Reb M can be utilized “far beyond only premium products.”
“ViaLeaf Reb M is 285 times as sweet as sucrose. You can achieve sweeter products without the former stevia aftertaste issue.”
Moreover, ViaLeaf Reb M begins with a “less processed stevia extract, wasting less of the rebaudiosides in the leaf and delivering the 95% Reb M customers know,” he explains.
“Another important point to note is that ViaLeaf Reb M is not produced using fermentation.”
This differentiates Arzeda’s Reb M approach from that of ingredient companies such as Cargill and dsm-firmenich, which leverage fermentation to develop Reb M for sugar reduction.
AI in Reb M innovation
Gerritsen tells us that Arzeda is a pioneer of AI development & application. The Seattle-headquartered company applied Intelligent Protein Design Technology (IPDT) to “figure out how to improve the conversion of genuine stevia leaf extract to high-purity Reb M.”
“The application of IPDT focused on enzymes and an innovative conversion process that would deliver 95%+ purity Reb M and reduce wasted stevia extract. This breakthrough delivers an opportunity for companies to formulate low- and no-sugar products with high purity ViaLeaf Reb M.”
enzyme-design research and applies those proven methods in commercial production, says the company.Arzeda describes its IPDT approach as “physics-informed AI trained on 15 years of our own data.” The platform builds on years of peer-reviewed
Mane expands Reb M production capacity
Mane currently produces Reb M in the US and has additional production capacity in Europe, “if it proves necessary,” Gerritsen notes.
“Arzeda’s production of ViaLeaf began several years ago, and Mane initially was a co-manufacturer for Arzeda.”
Mane views market opportunities for Reb M where manufacturers are seeking to cut sugar. “We also see great interest in improving the taste of products currently sweetened with Reb A, as now you can use less, and eliminate the bitterness in higher sweetened products,” Gerritsen adds.
Navigating sweetener regulations
Arzeda’s ViaLeaf Reb M is covered by an FDA GRAS notification with a “no-questions letter,” while high-purity Reb M also has Flavor Extract Manufacturers Association (FEMA) GRAS status for specified flavor uses, says Gerritsen.
He also points to ViaLeaf Reb M’s additional regulatory approvals in Canada, Mexico, and India, with a European Food Safety Authority assessment pending in Europe. ViaLeaf Reb M is also certified Kosher and Halal and non-GMO project verified, he adds.
“Each county has its own regulations, and we would of course ensure we meet those requirements as needed, as Mane does on every ingredient it produces. As a multinational company, Mane has compliance and legal teams on a global scale,” Gerritsen concludes.
In April 2026, Mane posted a revenue of €2.012 billion (US$2.273 billion) for FY2025, despite facing global economic challenges such as inflation and supply chain disruptions. The Arzeda partnership aligns with the F&B ingredients leader’s broader R&D strategy, strengthening its scientific capabilities and sugar-reduction portfolio.