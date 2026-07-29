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Ingredion’s £2.7B Tate & Lyle deal wins shareholder approval
Key takeaways
- Tate & Lyle shareholders approved Ingredion’s 595 pence-per-share cash offer, advancing the £2.7 billion (US$3.6 billion) deal.
- The acquisition remains subject to antitrust approvals and court sanction, with completion expected in the second half of 2027.
- The combined group would broaden its specialty ingredients portfolio, targeting US$130 million in annual cost synergies by 2030.
Tate & Lyle shareholders have approved Ingredion’s recommended 595 pence-per-share all-cash acquisition. The approval clears a significant hurdle in a transaction designed to create a scaled global specialty ingredients group with broader formulation and innovation capabilities. At a court-convened shareholder meeting on July 28, 82.03% of the shareholders voting supported the scheme of arrangement, representing 98.64% of the votes cast.
Shareholders also approved the resolution required to implement the transaction at a separate general meeting, where 98.64% of votes cast were in favor.
The results satisfy the shareholder approval conditions, but the proposed acquisition is not yet final. Completion remains subject to material antitrust clearances, UK High Court sanction, and delivery of the court order to the Registrar of Companies. The companies continue to expect the transaction to close in the second half of 2027.
Ingredion chairman, president, and CEO Jim Zallie says the shareholder approval marks “an important milestone” toward establishing a global ingredient solutions leader. Until the deal is completed, Ingredion and Tate & Lyle will continue to operate as separate businesses.
Expanded formulation capabilities
The deal values Tate & Lyle’s issued and to-be-issued share capital at approximately £2.7 billion (US$3.6 billion) and implies an enterprise value of around £3.7 billion (US$5 billion). As Food Ingredients First previously reported, when Tate & Lyle’s board unanimously recommended the offer in June, the combined group would represent approximately US$9.9 billion in revenue and US$1.8 billion in adjusted EBITDA.
For F&B manufacturers, the strategic rationale centers on combining complementary portfolios and technical capabilities. Ingredion brings a broad base in starches, clean label texturizers, sweeteners, and other plant-based ingredient solutions. Tate & Lyle has strengthened its position in mouthfeel, sweetening, fortification, and multi-ingredient formulation systems.
The combination is expected to expand support for customers addressing increasingly complex product development demands, including sugar reduction, texture optimization, nutrition fortification, affordability, and taste. Ingredion also expects the enlarged innovation network and geographic footprint to accelerate development and improve the reliability and cost-effectiveness of ingredient supply.
Tate & Lyle’s acquisition of CP Kelco in 2024 added pectin and specialty gum capabilities, reinforcing its shift away from commodity ingredients and toward higher-value food and beverage solutions. The proposed takeover would bring those assets into Ingredion’s global platform and widen its offering across beverages, dairy, bakery, snacks, soups, sauces, and dressings.
Synergies and portfolio reshaping
Ingredion expects approximately US$130 million in annual run-rate net cost synergies, fully realized by the end of 2030. Savings are anticipated across procurement, logistics, warehousing, network optimization, operating expenses, IT, and public company costs.
The company expects the transaction to increase adjusted earnings per share in the first year after completion. Earlier deal documents indicated it could be more than 15% accretive in the first full fiscal year after the effective date. Ingredion plans to finance the acquisition through existing cash resources, new debt financing, and, if required, a fully committed bridge financing facility.
The takeover also forms part of a wider portfolio transformation at Ingredion. Food Ingredients First recently reported that the company completed the approximately US$165 million sale of a 51% stake in Pakistan-based Rafhan Maize, while retaining an approximately 20% interest.
That divestment is designed to reduce earnings volatility and redirect capital toward higher-growth specialty ingredients platforms. Viewed alongside the Tate & Lyle acquisition, it signals a sharper focus on value-added formulation, innovation, and customer-facing technical support rather than commodity-linked scale alone.
The retained minority stake also provides Ingredion with continued access to markets in the Middle East and South Asia.